cds

css-declaration-sorter

by Selwyn
6.1.3 (see all)

Sort CSS declarations fast and automatically in a certain order.

Readme

CSS declaration sorter logo

CSS Declaration Sorter

A Node.js module and PostCSS plugin to sort CSS, SCSS or Less declarations based on their property names. Ensuring styling is organized, more consistent and in order... The goal of this package is to sort the source code of a project in the build process or to decrease the distributed CSS gzipped size.

Check out the Prettier plugin for usage with a variety of file formats.

Niceness

  • Up-to-date CSS properties fetched from the MDN Compatibility Data project.
  • Choose your wanted order or provide your own.
  • Nested rules sorting support.
  • SCSS and Less support when combined with either postcss-scss or postcss-less.
  • Thought-out sorting orders out of the box, approved by their authors.

Alphabetical example

Input:

body {
    display: block;
    animation: none;
    color: #C55;
    border: 0;
}

Output:

body {
    animation: none;
    border: 0;
    color: #C55;
    display: block;
}

Built-in sorting orders

  • Alphabetical
    alphabetical
    Default, order in a simple alphabetical manner from a - z.

  • SMACSS
    smacss
    Order from most important, flow affecting properties, to least important properties.

    1. Box
    2. Border
    3. Background
    4. Text
    5. Other

  • Concentric CSS
    concentric-css
    Order properties applying outside the box model, moving inward to intrinsic changes.

    1. Positioning
    2. Visibility
    3. Box model
    4. Dimensions
    5. Text

Usage

Following the PostCSS plugin guidelines, this package depends on PostCSS as a peer dependency:
npm install postcss css-declaration-sorter --save-dev

CLI

This module does not include its own CLI but works with the official PostCSS CLI. To use the examples below, the postcss-cli package is a required dependency.

Piping out result from file:
postcss input.css --use css-declaration-sorter | cat

Sorting multiple files by overwriting:
postcss *.css --use css-declaration-sorter --replace --no-map

Sorting all files in a directory with SCSS syntax using postcss-scss by overwriting:
postcss ./src/**/*.scss --syntax postcss-scss --use css-declaration-sorter --replace --no-map

Sorting all files in the directory with SCSS syntax and SMACSS order by overwriting, using package.json configuration: 

"postcss": {
  "syntax": "postcss-scss",
  "map": false,
  "plugins": {
    "css-declaration-sorter": { "order": "smacss" }
  }
}

postcss ./src/**/*.scss --replace --config package.json

Vanilla JS

import postcss from 'postcss';
import cssDeclarationSorter from 'css-declaration-sorter';

postcss([cssDeclarationSorter({ order: 'smacss' })])
  .process('a { color: hyperblue; display: block; }', { from: undefined })
  .then(result => console.log(
    result.css === 'a { display: block; color: hyperblue; }'
  ));

View more usage examples in combination with other tools.

API

cssDeclarationSorter({ order, keepOverrides })

order

Type: string or function
Default: alphabetical
Options: alphabetical, smacss, concentric-css

Provide the name of one of the built-in sort orders or a comparison function that is passed to (Array.sort). This function receives two declaration names and is expected to return -1, 0 or 1 depending on the wanted order.

keepOverrides

Type: Boolean
Default: false

To prevent breaking legacy CSS where shorthand declarations override longhand declarations (also taking into account vendor prefixes) this option can enabled. For example animation-name: some; animation: greeting; will be kept in this order when keepOverrides is true.

