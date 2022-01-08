CSS Declaration Sorter

A Node.js module and PostCSS plugin to sort CSS, SCSS or Less declarations based on their property names. Ensuring styling is organized, more consistent and in order... The goal of this package is to sort the source code of a project in the build process or to decrease the distributed CSS gzipped size.

Check out the Prettier plugin for usage with a variety of file formats.

Niceness

Up-to-date CSS properties fetched from the MDN Compatibility Data project.

Choose your wanted order or provide your own.

Nested rules sorting support.

SCSS and Less support when combined with either postcss-scss or postcss-less.

Thought-out sorting orders out of the box, approved by their authors.

Alphabetical example

Input:

body { display : block; animation : none; color : #C55 ; border : 0 ; }

Output:

body { animation : none; border : 0 ; color : #C55 ; display : block; }

Built-in sorting orders

Alphabetical

alphabetical

Default, order in a simple alphabetical manner from a - z.

SMACSS

smacss

Order from most important, flow affecting properties, to least important properties. Box Border Background Text Other

Concentric CSS

concentric-css

Order properties applying outside the box model, moving inward to intrinsic changes. Positioning Visibility Box model Dimensions Text



Usage

Following the PostCSS plugin guidelines, this package depends on PostCSS as a peer dependency:

npm install postcss css-declaration-sorter --save-dev

CLI

This module does not include its own CLI but works with the official PostCSS CLI. To use the examples below, the postcss-cli package is a required dependency.

Piping out result from file:

postcss input.css --use css-declaration-sorter | cat

Sorting multiple files by overwriting:

postcss *.css --use css-declaration-sorter --replace --no-map

Sorting all files in a directory with SCSS syntax using postcss-scss by overwriting:

postcss ./src/**/*.scss --syntax postcss-scss --use css-declaration-sorter --replace --no-map

Sorting all files in the directory with SCSS syntax and SMACSS order by overwriting, using package.json configuration:

"postcss" : { "syntax" : "postcss-scss" , "map" : false , "plugins" : { "css-declaration-sorter" : { "order" : "smacss" } } }

postcss ./src/**/*.scss --replace --config package.json

Vanilla JS

import postcss from 'postcss' ; import cssDeclarationSorter from 'css-declaration-sorter' ; postcss([cssDeclarationSorter({ order : 'smacss' })]) .process( 'a { color: hyperblue; display: block; }' , { from : undefined }) .then( result => console .log( result.css === 'a { display: block; color: hyperblue; }' ));

View more usage examples in combination with other tools.

API

cssDeclarationSorter({ order, keepOverrides })

order

Type: string or function

Default: alphabetical

Options: alphabetical , smacss , concentric-css

Provide the name of one of the built-in sort orders or a comparison function that is passed to ( Array.sort ). This function receives two declaration names and is expected to return -1 , 0 or 1 depending on the wanted order.

keepOverrides

Type: Boolean

Default: false