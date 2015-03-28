Compresses CSS, and isn't conservative about it.
Install NodeJS, and:
$ npm install -g css-condense
$ cssc file.css > file.min.css
Or via NodeJS:
require('css-condense').compress("div {color: red}")
Well, it does a lot of things. The most common of which is:
It strips whitespaces. Yeah, well, every CSS compressor out there does that, right?
div {
color: red;
width: 100%;
}
Becomes:
div{color:red;width:100%}
Some identifiers, like pixel values or colors, can be trimmed to save on space.
div { color: #ff0000; }
span { margin: 1px !important; }
h1 { background: none; }
a { padding: 0.30em; }
p { font-family: "Arial Black", sans-serif; }
abbr { background: url("tile.jpg"); }
Can be: (newlines added for readability)
div{color:#f00} /* Collapsing 6-digit hex colors to 3 */
span{margin:1px!important} /* Strip space before !important */
h1{background:0} /* Change border/background/outline 'none' to '0' */
a{padding:.3em} /* Removing trailing zeroes from numbers */
p{font-family: Arial Black,sans-serif} /* Font family unquoting */
abbr{background:url(tile.jpg)} /* URL unquoting */
ul { padding: 30px 30px 30px 30px; }
li { margin: 0 auto 0 auto; }
.zero { outline: 0px; }
a + .b { color: blue; }
.color { background: rgb(51,51,51); }
Output:
ul{padding:30px} /* Collapsing border/padding values */
li{margin:0 auto} /* Same as above */,
.zero{outline:0} /* Removing units from zeros */
a+.b{color:blue} /* Collapse + and > in selectors */
.color{background:#333} /* Converting rgb() values to hex */
css-condense will trim out any unneeded vendor prefixes from keyframes.
@-moz-keyframes twist {
0% {
-webkit-transform: rotate(30deg);
-moz-transform: rotate(30deg);
-o-transform: rotate(30deg);
}
100% {
-webkit-transform: rotate(0);
-moz-transform: rotate(0);
-o-transform: rotate(0);
}
}
Output:
@-moz-keyframes twist{
0%{-moz-transform:rotate(30deg)}
100%{-moz-transform:rotate(0)}
}
Each rule has its selectors and declarations sorted. This may not seem like it will net any effect, but (1) it increases the likelihood that consecutive properties will be gzipped, and (2) it will help consolidation (more on that later).
div, a { z-index: 10; background: green; }
becomes:
a,div{background:green;z-index:10}
But that's not all! Here's where things get exciting!
(Don't worry, you can turn these off with the
--safe flag.)
Rules with same selectors can be consolidated.
div { color: blue; }
div { cursor: pointer; }
Can be consolidated into:
div{color:blue;cursor:pointer}
Rules with same definitions will be consolidated too. Great if you use mixins in your favorite CSS preprocessor mercilessly. (Those clearfixes will totally add up like crazy)
div { color: blue; }
p { color: blue; }
Becomes:
div,p{color:blue}
Rules with the same media query will be merged into one. Say:
@media screen and (min-width: 780px) {
div { width: 100%; }
}
@media screen and (min-width: 780px) {
p { width: 50%; }
}
Becomes:
@media screen and (min-width:780px){div{width:100%}p{width:50%}}
$ cssc --help
Usage: cssc [<sourcefile ...>] [options]
Options:
-h, --help output usage information
-V, --version output the version number
--no-consolidate-via-declarations Don't consolidate rules via declarations
--no-consolidate-via-selectors Don't consolidate rules via selectors
--no-consolidate-media-queries Don't consolidate media queries together
--no-sort-selectors Don't sort selectors in a rule
--no-sort-declarations Don't sort declarations in a rule
--no-compress Don't strip whitespaces from output
--no-sort Turn off sorting
--line-breaks Add linebreaks
-S, --safe Don't do unsafe operations
The --no-sort switch turns off all sorting (ie, it implies --no-sort-*).
The --safe switch turns off all consolidation behavior (ie, it implies --no-consolidate-*).
If a <sourcefile> is not specified, input from stdin is read instead.
Examples:
$ cssc style.css > style.min.css
$ cat style.css | cssc > style.min.css
You can use the
css-condense NodeJS package, or you can use
dist/css-condense.js for the browser.
NodeJS:
var cssc = require('css-condense');
var str = "div { color: blue; }";
cssc.compress(str);
cssc.compress(str, {
sortSelectors: false,
lineBreaks: true
});
Or with
css-condense.js:
CssCondense.compress(str);
Well, yes. You want a safe approach? Use
--safe or go with YUI
Compressor.
But hey, css-condense tries its best to make assumptions to ensure that no breakage (or at least minimal breakage) will happen.
For instance, consolidating media queries can go wrong in this case:
/* Restrict height on phones */
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.box { max-height: 10px; } /* [1] */
}
.box {
padding: 20px; /* [2] */
}
/* Small screens = less spacing */
@media screen and (max-width: 480px) {
.box { padding: 10px; } /* [3] */
}
div { color: blue; }
The two media queries have the same query, and will be subject to consolidation.
However, if the
[3] is to be consolidated into
[1], you will not get the
effect you want.
/* Bad :( */
@media screen and (max-width:480px){.box{max-height:10px;padding:10px}}
.box{padding:20px}
div{color:blue}
.box's padding is supposed to be overridden to
10px, which in this case,
doesn't happen anymore.
css-condense then makes the assumption is that media queries are usually used to override "normal" rules. The effect is that in cases like these, consolidated rels are placed at its last appearance:
/* Good -- css-condense does things this way! */
.box{padding:20px}
@media screen and (max-width:480px){.box{max-height:10px;padding:10px}}
div{color:blue}
However, it indeed isn't perfectly safe: if you have a
max-height rule on the
regular
.box, you're gonna have a bad time.
css-condense also goes by the assumption that most people put their least specific things on top (like resets).
body, div, h1, p { margin: 0; padding: 0; }
.listing h1 { padding: 10px; }
.item h1 { margin: 0; padding: 0; }
Now if
.item is inside
.listing, all of these rules affect
.listing h1.
The final effect is that the
h1 will have a padding of
0.
If the consolidation puts things on top,
h1 will get a padding of
10px. Not
good.
/* Bad :( */
body,div,h1,p,.item h1 { margin: 0; padding: 0; }
.listing h1 { padding: 10px; }
...which is why css-condense assumes that the more specific things are usually at the bottom. This then compresses nicely to:
/* Good -- css-condense knows what's good for you. */
.listing h1 { padding: 10px; }
body,div,h1,p,.item h1 { margin: 0; padding: 0; }
...giving your H1 the right padding:
0.
I ran it through some real-world CSS files that have already been compressed, and usually get around 5% to 25% more compression out of it.
Example: https://gist.github.com/3583505
Yes, but css-condense will also reduce the number of rules (usually around 10% to 40% less rules!), which can hypothetically make page rendering faster :)
Special thanks to TJ Holowaychuk for css-parse which this project uses to parse CSS, and css-stringify which is used to build the final output.
css-condense © 2012+, Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors.
ricostacruz.com · GitHub @rstacruz · Twitter @rstacruz