openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ccn

css-color-names

by Dave Eddy
1.0.1 (see all)

A JSON Object of css color names mapped to their hex value

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

8.7M

GitHub Stars

122

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

css-color-names

A JSON Object of css color names mapped to their hex value

Usage

var csscolors = require('css-color-names');
console.dir(csscolors);

yields

{
  "aqua": "#00ffff",
  "aliceblue": "#f0f8ff",
  "antiquewhite": "#faebd7",
  "black": "#000000",
  "blue": "#0000ff",
  ...
}

How was this list generated?

In the Makefile you'll see a line like this:

./getcolors.sh | ./stringify.js > $(FILE)

The first command scrapes a site for the list, and outputs the results separated by newlines. The second command creates the JSON object and outputs it to stdout, which then gets redirected into css-color-names.json

Installation

npm install css-color-names

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial