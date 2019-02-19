A JSON Object of css color names mapped to their hex value

Usage

var csscolors = require ( 'css-color-names' ); console .dir(csscolors);

yields

{ "aqua" : "#00ffff" , "aliceblue" : "#f0f8ff" , "antiquewhite" : "#faebd7" , "black" : "#000000" , "blue" : "#0000ff" , ... }

How was this list generated?

In the Makefile you'll see a line like this:

./getcolors.sh | ./stringify.js > $(FILE)

The first command scrapes a site for the list, and outputs the results separated by newlines. The second command creates the JSON object and outputs it to stdout, which then gets redirected into css-color-names.json

Installation

npm install css-color-names

License

MIT