Extract colors (named, hex, rgb, rgba, hsl, and hsla) from CSS.
This tool is useful if you are re-skinning a site with a new color scheme and need a starting point for a new stylesheet.
Powers http://www.css-color-extractor.com.
.foo {
color: red;
border: 1px solid #ab560f;
font-size: 16px;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
.baz {
display: block;
}
red
#ab560f
blue
rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5)
This module looks at the following CSS properties for colors:
color
background
background-color
background-image
border
border-top
border-right
border-bottom
border-left
border-color
border-top-color
border-right-color
border-bottom-color
border-left-color
outline
outline-color
text-shadow
box-shadow
npm install css-color-extractor
var extractor = require('css-color-extractor');
var options = {
withoutGrey: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey colors
withoutMonochrome: false, // set to true to remove rules that only have grey, black, or white colors
colorFormat: null // transform colors to one of the following formats: hexString, rgbString, percentString, hslString, hwbString, or keyword
};
// extract from a full stylesheet
extractor.fromCss('a { color: red; } p { color: blue; }');
// => ['red', 'blue']
// extract from a string
extractor.fromString('1px solid blue');
// => ['blue']
// extract from a declaration
extractor.fromDecl({ prop: 'color', value: '1px solid blue' });
// => ['blue']
Install the CLI tool:
npm install -g css-color-extractor-cli
Extract colors as a list to stdout:
css-color-extractor input.css
Extract colors from stdin:
cat input.css | css-color-extractor
Use the
--without-grey or
--without-monochrome flag(s):
css-color-extractor input.css --without-grey
Use the
--color-format option to transform color output format (
hexString,
rgbString,
percentString,
hslString,
hwbString, or
keyword):
css-color-extractor input.css --color-format=hsl
Extract colors to file:
css-color-extractor input.css output.txt
Extract colors to CSS format (includes original CSS selectors):
css-color-extractor input.css output.css
# or to stdout
css-color-extractor input.css --format=css
.foo {
color: red;
border: 1px solid #ab560f;
font-size: 16px;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
.baz {
display: block;
}
Yields:
.foo {
color: red;
border-color: #ab560f;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
Extract colors to JSON format:
css-color-extractor input.css output.json
# or to stdout
css-color-extractor input.css --format=json
.foo {
color: red;
border: 1px solid #ab560f;
font-size: 16px;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
.baz {
display: block;
}
Yields:
["red","#ab560f","blue","rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5)"]
Extract colors to HTML format (page of color swatches):
css-color-extractor input.css output.html
# or to stdout
css-color-extractor input.css --format=html
.foo {
color: yellow;
border: 1px solid #ab560f;
font-size: 16px;
background-image: linear-gradient(to-bottom, red, blue);
}
.bar {
color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);
}
.baz {
display: block;
}
Yields:
<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<head>
<title>Colors</title>
</head>
<body>
<div class="container">
<ul class="swatches">
<li class="swatch swatch" style="background-color: yellow;">yellow</li>
<li class="swatch swatch-dark" style="background-color: #ab560f;">#ab560f</li>
<li class="swatch swatch-dark" style="background-color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);">rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5)</li>
<li class="swatch swatch-dark" style="background-color: blue;">blue</li>
</ul>
</div>
</body>
</html>
Copyright (c) 2015 Rob Sanchez
Licensed under the MIT License.