CSS Color Extractor

Extract colors (named, hex, rgb, rgba, hsl, and hsla) from CSS.

This tool is useful if you are re-skinning a site with a new color scheme and need a starting point for a new stylesheet.

Powers http://www.css-color-extractor.com.

.foo { color : red; border : 1px solid #ab560f ; font-size : 16px ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); } .baz { display : block; }

red #ab560f blue rgba ( 0 , 128 , 255 , 0.5 )

This module looks at the following CSS properties for colors:

color

background

background-color

background-image

border

border-top

border-right

border-bottom

border-left

border-color

border-top-color

border-right-color

border-bottom-color

border-left-color

outline

outline-color

text-shadow

box-shadow

Installation

Use npm.

npm install css-color-extractor

Usage

var extractor = require ( 'css-color-extractor' ); var options = { withoutGrey : false , withoutMonochrome : false , colorFormat : null }; extractor.fromCss( 'a { color: red; } p { color: blue; }' ); extractor.fromString( '1px solid blue' ); extractor.fromDecl({ prop : 'color' , value : '1px solid blue' });

CLI

Install the CLI tool:

npm install -g css-color-extractor-cli

Extract colors as a list to stdout:

css-color-extractor input .css

Extract colors from stdin:

cat input.css | css-color-extractor

Use the --without-grey or --without-monochrome flag(s):

css-color-extractor input .css

Use the --color-format option to transform color output format ( hexString , rgbString , percentString , hslString , hwbString , or keyword ):

css-color-extractor input .css

Extract colors to file:

css-color-extractor input .css output .txt

Extract colors to CSS format (includes original CSS selectors):

css-color-extractor input .css output.css # or to stdout css-color-extractor input .css

.foo { color : red; border : 1px solid #ab560f ; font-size : 16px ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); } .baz { display : block; }

Yields:

.foo { color : red; border-color : #ab560f ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); }

Extract colors to JSON format:

css-color-extractor input .css output.json # or to stdout css-color-extractor input .css

.foo { color : red; border : 1px solid #ab560f ; font-size : 16px ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); } .baz { display : block; }

Yields:

[ "red" , "#ab560f" , "blue" , "rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5)" ]

Extract colors to HTML format (page of color swatches):

css-color-extractor input .css output.html # or to stdout css-color-extractor input .css

.foo { color : yellow; border : 1px solid #ab560f ; font-size : 16px ; background-image : linear-gradient (to-bottom, red, blue); } .bar { color : rgba (0, 128, 255, 0.5); } .baz { display : block; }

Yields:

< html > < head > < title > Colors </ title > </ head > < body > < div class = "container" > < ul class = "swatches" > < li class = "swatch swatch" style = "background-color: yellow;" > yellow </ li > < li class = "swatch swatch-dark" style = "background-color: #ab560f;" > #ab560f </ li > < li class = "swatch swatch-dark" style = "background-color: rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5);" > rgba(0, 128, 255, 0.5) </ li > < li class = "swatch swatch-dark" style = "background-color: blue;" > blue </ li > </ ul > </ div > </ body > </ html >

License

Copyright (c) 2015 Rob Sanchez

Licensed under the MIT License.