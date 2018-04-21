Plugin for injecting css chunks, extracted using extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin, to HTML for html-webpack-plugin
Use in conjunction with extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin and babel-plugin-dual-import to inject CSS chunks paths into your HTML file with html-webpack-plugin.
The current version is incompatible with Webpack 3 or older. In order to use this plugin with Webpack 3, use
css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0
npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0
npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin \
mini-css-extract-plugin babel-plugin-dual-import \
html-webpack-plugin
webpack.config.js
const ExtractCssPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const CssChunksHtmlPlugin = require('css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin');
module.exports = {
// your other options
plugins: [new ExtractCssPlugin(), new CssChunksHtmlPlugin({ inject: 'head' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin()],
};
You can pass an object of configuration options to CssChunkHashPlugin. Allowed values are as follows:
inject:
'head' |
'body' |
false whether to inject chunks paths script into HTML, used for manually adding
chunks paths using custom template for HtmlWebpackPlugin (default
true)
The CSS chunks paths map is saved in
htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash in your template. So if you want to manually add
CSS chunks map you can do (if you are using EJS):
<script type="text/javascript">
window.__CSS_CHUNKS__ = JSON.parse('<%= JSON.stringify(htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash) %>')
</script>
By default, it will inject script tag into
<head>. If you want to inject the script tag with
window.__CSS_CHUNKS__
into
<body> set
inject: 'body',
There is a basic example of usage in examples
