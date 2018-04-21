openbase logo
css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin

by teamable-software
1.1.1 (see all)

Injecting css chunks extracted using extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin to HTML for html-webpack-plugin

Readme

css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin

Plugin for injecting css chunks, extracted using extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin, to HTML for html-webpack-plugin

Use in conjunction with extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin and babel-plugin-dual-import to inject CSS chunks paths into your HTML file with html-webpack-plugin.

Version

The current version is incompatible with Webpack 3 or older. In order to use this plugin with Webpack 3, use css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0

npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0

npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin \
 mini-css-extract-plugin babel-plugin-dual-import \
 html-webpack-plugin

webpack.config.js

const ExtractCssPlugin = require('mini-css-extract-plugin');
const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require('html-webpack-plugin');
const CssChunksHtmlPlugin = require('css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin');

module.exports = {
  // your other options
  plugins: [new ExtractCssPlugin(), new CssChunksHtmlPlugin({ inject: 'head' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin()],
};

Configuration

You can pass an object of configuration options to CssChunkHashPlugin. Allowed values are as follows:

  • inject: 'head' | 'body' | false whether to inject chunks paths script into HTML, used for manually adding chunks paths using custom template for HtmlWebpackPlugin (default true)

The CSS chunks paths map is saved in htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash in your template. So if you want to manually add CSS chunks map you can do (if you are using EJS):

<script type="text/javascript">
    window.__CSS_CHUNKS__ = JSON.parse('<%= JSON.stringify(htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash) %>')
</script>

By default, it will inject script tag into <head>. If you want to inject the script tag with window.__CSS_CHUNKS__ into <body> set inject: 'body',

Example

There is a basic example of usage in examples

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.

