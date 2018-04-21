Plugin for injecting css chunks, extracted using extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin, to HTML for html-webpack-plugin

Use in conjunction with extract-css-chunks-webpack-plugin and babel-plugin-dual-import to inject CSS chunks paths into your HTML file with html-webpack-plugin.

Version

The current version is incompatible with Webpack 3 or older. In order to use this plugin with Webpack 3, use css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0

npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin@0.1.0

Recommended Installation

npm install --save-dev css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin \ mini-css-extract-plugin babel-plugin-dual-import \ html-webpack-plugin

webpack.config.js

const ExtractCssPlugin = require ( 'mini-css-extract-plugin' ); const HtmlWebpackPlugin = require ( 'html-webpack-plugin' ); const CssChunksHtmlPlugin = require ( 'css-chunks-html-webpack-plugin' ); module .exports = { plugins : [ new ExtractCssPlugin(), new CssChunksHtmlPlugin({ inject : 'head' }), new HtmlWebpackPlugin()], };

Configuration

You can pass an object of configuration options to CssChunkHashPlugin. Allowed values are as follows:

inject : 'head' | 'body' | false whether to inject chunks paths script into HTML, used for manually adding chunks paths using custom template for HtmlWebpackPlugin (default true )

The CSS chunks paths map is saved in htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash in your template. So if you want to manually add CSS chunks map you can do (if you are using EJS):

<script type="text/javascript"> window.__CSS_CHUNKS__ = JSON.parse('<%= JSON.stringify(htmlWebpackPlugin.files.cssHash) %>') </script>

By default, it will inject script tag into <head> . If you want to inject the script tag with window.__CSS_CHUNKS__ into <body> set inject: 'body' ,

Example

There is a basic example of usage in examples

Contribution

You're free to contribute to this project by submitting issues and/or pull requests.

License

This project is licensed under MIT.