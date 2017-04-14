An architectural Sass template that will:
Clone the Repo or install with npm.
npm install -g css-burrito
In the command line, navigate to the root of your project and run:
burrito -n
This creates a new instance of css-burrito in the root of your project.
The file structure looks like this:
styles/
index.scss
global/
_base.scss
_layout.scss
_settings.scss
_skin.scss
_typography.scss
_utilities.scss
libs/
_libs-variable-overrides.scss
modules/
_modules.scss
If you'd like to change where the template is installed, or rename any of the main files, you can do this in a
.cssburritorc or
.cssburritorc.json file. or you can create a burrito object inside of
package.json.
// in package.json
"burrito": {
pathToStyles: 'path/to/burrito',
stylesDirectoryName: 'custom-styles-directory-name',
stylesFileName: 'custom-styles-file-name.scss'
}
or
// in .cssburritorc
{
pathToStyles: 'path/to/burrito',
stylesDirectoryName: 'custom-styles-directory-name',
stylesFileName: 'custom-styles-file-name.scss'
}
css-burrito will add new modules files, and @import them into the project for you!
To use this feature run:
burrito -m (file-name[s])
css-burrito will also delete unnecessary modules files, and remove the @import from the project for you!
To use this feature run:
burrito -r (file-name[s])
css-burrito will list your module files for you.
To use this feature run:
burrito -l
It's always there for you.
burrito -h
css-burrito has four main ingredients.
_libs-variable-overrides.scss file for overriding third party variables.
_settings.scss - global maps and variables
_utilities.scss - extends, mixins, functions, and utilities.
_base.scss - global defaults for base-level tags (body, p, etc.)
_layout.scss - global layout classes (margin, padding, floats, etc).
_skin.scss - global skin classes (gradients, colors, box-shadows, etc).
_typography.scss - global typography classes.