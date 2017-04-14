openbase logo
css-burrito

by Jason Reece
0.6.6 (see all)

An organizational Sass template.

Readme

css-burrito

An architectural Sass template that will:

  • create and @import new modules for you.
  • remove modules that are no longer needed and un-@import them.
  • list all modules files, just in case you need a quick peek..

Quick Install

Clone the Repo or install with npm.

npm install -g css-burrito

Add the template to your project.

In the command line, navigate to the root of your project and run:

burrito -n

This creates a new instance of css-burrito in the root of your project.

The file structure looks like this:

styles/
    index.scss
    global/
        _base.scss
        _layout.scss
        _settings.scss
        _skin.scss
        _typography.scss
        _utilities.scss
    libs/
        _libs-variable-overrides.scss
    modules/
        _modules.scss

If you'd like to change where the template is installed, or rename any of the main files, you can do this in a .cssburritorc or .cssburritorc.json file. or you can create a burrito object inside of package.json.

// in package.json
"burrito": {
  pathToStyles: 'path/to/burrito',
  stylesDirectoryName: 'custom-styles-directory-name',
  stylesFileName: 'custom-styles-file-name.scss'
}

or

// in .cssburritorc
{
  pathToStyles: 'path/to/burrito',
  stylesDirectoryName: 'custom-styles-directory-name',
  stylesFileName: 'custom-styles-file-name.scss'
}

Adding New Modules

css-burrito will add new modules files, and @import them into the project for you!

To use this feature run:

burrito -m (file-name[s])

Removing Modules

css-burrito will also delete unnecessary modules files, and remove the @import from the project for you!

To use this feature run:

burrito -r (file-name[s])

List the Files in the Modules Directory

css-burrito will list your module files for you.

To use this feature run:

burrito -l

Need Help?

It's always there for you.

burrito -h

What's in our burrito template?

css-burrito has four main ingredients.

1. index.scss

  • This file imports all of the other files from the libs, global and module sections.
  • It has an inbox section where developers that don't usually work on the project can leave temporary code that is easily seen by the maintainers of the project.
  • It also has a shame section for quick fixes, hacks, and other questionable techniques. Be sure to fix them later.

2. libs

  • This section houses third party CSS libraries like Normalize, Bootstrap, or Foundation.
  • It also contains a _libs-variable-overrides.scss file for overriding third party variables.

3. global - There are six global components.

  • _settings.scss - global maps and variables
  • _utilities.scss - extends, mixins, functions, and utilities.
  • _base.scss - global defaults for base-level tags (body, p, etc.)
  • _layout.scss - global layout classes (margin, padding, floats, etc).
  • _skin.scss - global skin classes (gradients, colors, box-shadows, etc).
  • _typography.scss - global typography classes.

4. modules

  • Any unit of style that can be found across multiple pages (Buttons, Navigations, Modals).
  • Most of your styles should be found here.

