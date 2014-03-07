CSS Browser Selector

2014-02-19

I have not had time to work on this in a long time. Is there anyone interested in taking over? Maybe you can take this project to the next level.

CSS Browser Selector is a very small javascript which empowers CSS selectors.

You can now write code for: browser, browser version, platform, platform version, device, device version.

Best part: no more hacks; all compliant code.

More info: http://rafael.adm.br/css_browser_selector

beta/experimental versions: https://github.com/verbatim/css_browser_selector/

Identifies

browsers: Firefox; IE; Opera; Safari; Chrome, Konqueror, Iron

browser versions: (most importantly: ie6, ie7, ie8, ie9)

rendering engines: Webkit; Mozilla; Gecko

platforms/OSes: Mac; Win: Win8, Win7, Vista, WinXP, Win2k, WinNT; FreeBSD; Linux/x11

devices: Ipod; Ipad; Iphone; WebTV; Blackberry; Android; J2me; RIM Playbook; mobile (generic)

enabled technology: JS (use in conjunction with <html class="no-js"> for even more granular control)

language detection

Recent contributors to 0.5, 0.6:

more detailed IE detection:

https://github.com/kevingessner/css_browser_selector/

more detailed WIN detection:

https://github.com/saar/css_browser_selector

no-js to js:

paul irish: http://paulirish.com/2009/avoiding-the-fouc-v3/

mac versioning

https://github.com/haraldmartin/css_browser_selector

v0.6.1 2012-03-14

iOS version detection

beta: detect if being run in iPad app.

(from: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4460205/detect-ipad-iphone-webview-via-javascript)

v0.6.0 2012-01-24

more detailed support for Opera, Chrome, Safari (and revised support for Firefox)

versioning for Chrome, Blackberry, Android, Mac

Android device detection

altered how 'mobile' is deterimed to be added to the class string

language detection

RIM Playbook added

continuously evaluates browser max width (in case of resizing)

continuously evaluates browser orientation (portrait vs. landscape)

v0.5.0 2011-08-24

any version of Firefox

more versions of Windows (Win8 [tentative], Win7, Vista, XP, Win2k)

more versions of IE under unique conditions

if "no-js" in HTML class: removes and replaces with "js" (\<html class="no-js">)

navigator.userAgent strings:

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User_agent

http://www.useragentstring.com/pages/useragentstring.php

http://www.user-agents.org

http://www.zytrax.com/tech/web/mobile_ids.html

history of the user agent string:

http://www.nczonline.net/blog/2010/01/12/history-of-the-user-agent-string/

language list:

http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms533052%28v=vs.85%29.aspx

windows nt list

http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_NT

blackberry user agent string interpertation:

http://supportforums.blackberry.com/t5/Web-and-WebWorks-Development/How-to-detect-the-BlackBerry-Browser/ta-p/559862

javascript compression:

http://minifyjavascript.com

screen resolutions:

http://cartoonized.net/cellphone-screen-resolution.php

aspect ratio:

http://www.htmlgoodies.com/beyond/webmaster/toolbox/article.php/3889591/Detect-and-Set-the-iPhone--iPads-Viewport-Orientation-Using-JavaScript-CSS-and-Meta-Tags.htm

iOS detection?:

http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4460205/detect-ipad-iphone-webview-via-javascript

OTHER VERSIONS

Ruby on Rails Plugin by Reid MacDonald

http://latimes.rubyforge.org/svn/plugins/css_browser_selector/

PHP CSS Browser Selector by Bastian Allgeier

http://bastian-allgeier.de/css_browser_selector/

Wordpress Plugin by Adrian hanft

http://wordpress.org/extend/plugins/browser-specific-css/

EXAMPLE

< style type = "text/css" > .ie .example { background-color : yellow; } .ie7 .example { background-color : orange } .gecko .example { background-color : gray; } .win .gecko .example { background-color : red; } .linux .gecko .example { background-color : pink; } .opera .example { background-color : green; } .konqueror .example { background-color : blue; } .webkit .example { background-color : black; } .chrome .example { background-color : cyan; } .example { width : 100px ; height : 100px ; } .no-js , .no_js , .nojs { display : block; } .js { display : none; } </ style >

License:

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/

ORIGINAL AUTHOR: Rafael Lima:

http://rafael.adm.br

Based on idea by 37signals:

http://37signals.com/svn/archives2/browser_selectors_in_css.php

Contributors:

Niyaz (http://github.com/niyazpk)

Marcio Trindade (http://github.com/marciotrindade)

rbottarelli (http://github.com/rbottarelli)

Bryan Chow (http://github.com/bryanchow)

Derek Lio (http://github.com/dereklio)

Paul Irish (http://github.com/paulirish)

Preston Badeer

Upekshapriya

André Lopes

Tazio Mirandola - copiaincolla pubblicità

Reid MacDonald (http://geminstallthat.wordpress.com)

Vinicius Braga (http://viniciusbraga.com)

Chris Preece (http://www.mmtdigital.co.uk)

Dominykas

M@ McCray

Daniel Westermann-Clark

Steve Clay (http://mrclay.org/)

Jeff Bellsey

Jean Pierre

Micah Snyder

Derek (http://amphibian.info)

Jesse Scott

Moises Kirsch (http://www.moiblog.com/)

Alex Wiltschko

Chris Warren and Tony Nelson (http://www.imagetrend.com)

glasser