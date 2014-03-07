openbase logo
cbs

css-browser-selector

by Rafael Lima
0.6.5 (see all)

A very small javascript library that allows you to create browser, platform, device, and even version specific CSS to be merged into your normal classes. No more hacks or mischievous code in your CSS.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Documentation
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

639

GitHub Stars

54

Maintenance

Last Commit

8yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

CC-BY-SA-2.5

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

CSS Browser Selector

2014-02-19
I have not had time to work on this in a long time. Is there anyone interested in taking over? Maybe you can take this project to the next level.

CSS Browser Selector is a very small javascript which empowers CSS selectors.
You can now write code for: browser, browser version, platform, platform version, device, device version.
Best part: no more hacks; all compliant code.
More info: http://rafael.adm.br/css_browser_selector
beta/experimental versions: https://github.com/verbatim/css_browser_selector/

Identifies
browsers: Firefox; IE; Opera; Safari; Chrome, Konqueror, Iron
browser versions: (most importantly: ie6, ie7, ie8, ie9)
rendering engines: Webkit; Mozilla; Gecko
platforms/OSes: Mac; Win: Win8, Win7, Vista, WinXP, Win2k, WinNT; FreeBSD; Linux/x11
devices: Ipod; Ipad; Iphone; WebTV; Blackberry; Android; J2me; RIM Playbook; mobile (generic)
enabled technology: JS (use in conjunction with <html class="no-js"> for even more granular control)
language detection

Recent contributors to 0.5, 0.6:

more detailed IE detection:
https://github.com/kevingessner/css_browser_selector/

more detailed WIN detection:
https://github.com/saar/css_browser_selector

no-js to js:
paul irish: http://paulirish.com/2009/avoiding-the-fouc-v3/

mac versioning
https://github.com/haraldmartin/css_browser_selector

v0.6.1 2012-03-14
iOS version detection
beta: detect if being run in iPad app.
(from: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4460205/detect-ipad-iphone-webview-via-javascript)

v0.6.0 2012-01-24
more detailed support for Opera, Chrome, Safari (and revised support for Firefox)
versioning for Chrome, Blackberry, Android, Mac
Android device detection
altered how 'mobile' is deterimed to be added to the class string
language detection
RIM Playbook added
continuously evaluates browser max width (in case of resizing)
continuously evaluates browser orientation (portrait vs. landscape)

v0.5.0 2011-08-24
any version of Firefox
more versions of Windows (Win8 [tentative], Win7, Vista, XP, Win2k)
more versions of IE under unique conditions
if "no-js" in HTML class: removes and replaces with "js" (\<html class="no-js">)

resources:

navigator.userAgent strings:
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/User_agent
http://www.useragentstring.com/pages/useragentstring.php
http://www.user-agents.org
http://www.zytrax.com/tech/web/mobile_ids.html

history of the user agent string:
http://www.nczonline.net/blog/2010/01/12/history-of-the-user-agent-string/

language list:
http://msdn.microsoft.com/en-us/library/ms533052%28v=vs.85%29.aspx

windows nt list
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Windows_NT

blackberry user agent string interpertation:
http://supportforums.blackberry.com/t5/Web-and-WebWorks-Development/How-to-detect-the-BlackBerry-Browser/ta-p/559862

javascript compression:
http://minifyjavascript.com

screen resolutions:
http://cartoonized.net/cellphone-screen-resolution.php

aspect ratio:
http://www.htmlgoodies.com/beyond/webmaster/toolbox/article.php/3889591/Detect-and-Set-the-iPhone--iPads-Viewport-Orientation-Using-JavaScript-CSS-and-Meta-Tags.htm

iOS detection?:
http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4460205/detect-ipad-iphone-webview-via-javascript

OTHER VERSIONS

Ruby on Rails Plugin by Reid MacDonald
http://latimes.rubyforge.org/svn/plugins/css_browser_selector/

PHP CSS Browser Selector by Bastian Allgeier
http://bastian-allgeier.de/css_browser_selector/

Wordpress Plugin by Adrian hanft
http://wordpress.org/extend/plugins/browser-specific-css/

EXAMPLE

<style type="text/css"> 
    .ie .example { background-color: yellow; }
    .ie7 .example { background-color: orange }
    .gecko .example { background-color: gray; }
    .win.gecko .example { background-color: red; }
    .linux.gecko .example { background-color: pink; }
    .opera .example { background-color: green; }
    .konqueror .example { background-color: blue; }
    .webkit .example { background-color: black; }
    .chrome .example { background-color: cyan; }
    .example { width: 100px; height: 100px; }
    .no-js, .no_js, .nojs { display: block; }
    .js { display: none; }
</style>

License:
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/

ORIGINAL AUTHOR: Rafael Lima:
http://rafael.adm.br

Based on idea by 37signals:
http://37signals.com/svn/archives2/browser_selectors_in_css.php

Contributors:
Niyaz (http://github.com/niyazpk)
Marcio Trindade (http://github.com/marciotrindade)
rbottarelli (http://github.com/rbottarelli)
Bryan Chow (http://github.com/bryanchow)
Derek Lio (http://github.com/dereklio)
Paul Irish (http://github.com/paulirish)
Preston Badeer
Upekshapriya
André Lopes
Tazio Mirandola - copiaincolla pubblicità
Reid MacDonald (http://geminstallthat.wordpress.com)
Vinicius Braga (http://viniciusbraga.com)
Chris Preece (http://www.mmtdigital.co.uk)
Dominykas
M@ McCray
Daniel Westermann-Clark
Steve Clay (http://mrclay.org/)
Jeff Bellsey
Jean Pierre
Micah Snyder
Derek (http://amphibian.info)
Jesse Scott
Moises Kirsch (http://www.moiblog.com/)
Alex Wiltschko
Chris Warren and Tony Nelson (http://www.imagetrend.com)
glasser

