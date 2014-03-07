2014-02-19
I have not had time to work on this in a long time. Is there anyone interested in taking over? Maybe you can take this project to the next level.
CSS Browser Selector is a very small javascript which empowers CSS selectors.
You can now write code for: browser, browser version, platform, platform version, device, device version.
Best part: no more hacks; all compliant code.
More info: http://rafael.adm.br/css_browser_selector
beta/experimental versions: https://github.com/verbatim/css_browser_selector/
Identifies
browsers: Firefox; IE; Opera; Safari; Chrome, Konqueror, Iron
browser versions: (most importantly: ie6, ie7, ie8, ie9)
rendering engines: Webkit; Mozilla; Gecko
platforms/OSes: Mac; Win: Win8, Win7, Vista, WinXP, Win2k, WinNT; FreeBSD; Linux/x11
devices: Ipod; Ipad; Iphone; WebTV; Blackberry; Android; J2me; RIM Playbook; mobile (generic)
enabled technology: JS (use in conjunction with <html class="no-js"> for even more granular control)
language detection
Recent contributors to 0.5, 0.6:
more detailed IE detection:
https://github.com/kevingessner/css_browser_selector/
more detailed WIN detection:
https://github.com/saar/css_browser_selector
no-js to js:
paul irish: http://paulirish.com/2009/avoiding-the-fouc-v3/
mac versioning
https://github.com/haraldmartin/css_browser_selector
v0.6.1 2012-03-14
iOS version detection
beta: detect if being run in iPad app.
(from: http://stackoverflow.com/questions/4460205/detect-ipad-iphone-webview-via-javascript)
v0.6.0 2012-01-24
more detailed support for Opera, Chrome, Safari (and revised support for Firefox)
versioning for Chrome, Blackberry, Android, Mac
Android device detection
altered how 'mobile' is deterimed to be added to the class string
language detection
RIM Playbook added
continuously evaluates browser max width (in case of resizing)
continuously evaluates browser orientation (portrait vs. landscape)
v0.5.0 2011-08-24
any version of Firefox
more versions of Windows (Win8 [tentative], Win7, Vista, XP, Win2k)
more versions of IE under unique conditions
if "no-js" in HTML class: removes and replaces with "js" (\<html class="no-js">)
<style type="text/css">
.ie .example { background-color: yellow; }
.ie7 .example { background-color: orange }
.gecko .example { background-color: gray; }
.win.gecko .example { background-color: red; }
.linux.gecko .example { background-color: pink; }
.opera .example { background-color: green; }
.konqueror .example { background-color: blue; }
.webkit .example { background-color: black; }
.chrome .example { background-color: cyan; }
.example { width: 100px; height: 100px; }
.no-js, .no_js, .nojs { display: block; }
.js { display: none; }
</style>
License:
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.5/
ORIGINAL AUTHOR: Rafael Lima:
http://rafael.adm.br
Based on idea by 37signals:
http://37signals.com/svn/archives2/browser_selectors_in_css.php
