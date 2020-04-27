css-box-model 📦
Get accurate and well named CSS Box Model information about a
Element.
Any time you are using
Element.getBoundingClientRect() you might want to consider using
css-box-model instead to get more detailed box model information.
// @flow
import { getBox } from 'css-box-model';
const el: HTMLElement = document.getElementById('foo');
const box: BoxModel = getBox(el);
// profit
## yarn
yarn add css-box-model
# npm
npm install css-box-model --save
|Box type
|Composition
|Margin box
|margin + border + padding + content
|Border box
|border + padding + content
|Padding box
|padding + content
|Content box
|content
This our returned
BoxModel:
export type BoxModel = {|
// content + padding + border + margin
marginBox: Rect,
// content + padding + border
borderBox: Rect,
// content + padding
paddingBox: Rect,
// content
contentBox: Rect,
// for your own consumption
border: Spacing,
padding: Spacing,
margin: Spacing,
|};
// Supporting types
// This is an extension of DOMRect and ClientRect
export type Rect = {|
// ClientRect
top: number,
right: number,
bottom: number,
left: number,
width: number,
height: number,
// DOMRect
x: number,
y: number,
// Rect
center: Position,
|};
export type Position = {|
x: number,
y: number,
|};
export type Spacing = {
top: number,
right: number,
bottom: number,
left: number,
};
getBox
(el: HTMLElement) => BoxModel
Use
getBox to return the box model for an element
withScroll
(original: BoxModel, scroll?: Position = getWindowScroll()) => BoxModel
This is useful if you want to know the box model for an element relative to a page
const el: HTMLElement = document.getElementById('app');
const box: BoxModel = getBox(el);
const withScroll: BoxModel = withScroll(box);
You are welcome to pass in your own
scroll. By default we we use the window scroll:
const getWindowScroll = (): Position => ({
x: window.pageXOffset,
y: window.pageYOffset,
});
calculateBox
(borderBox: AnyRectType, styles: CSSStyleDeclaration) => BoxModel
This will do the box model calculations without needing to read from the DOM. This is useful if you have already got a
ClientRect /
DOMRect and a
CSSStyleDeclaration as then we can skip computing these values.
const el: HTMLElement = document.getElementById('app');
const borderBox: ClientRect = el.getBoundingClientRect();
const styles: CSSStyleDeclaration = window.getComputedStyles(el);
const box: BoxModel = calculateBox(borderBox, styles);
AnyRectType allows for simple interoperability with any rect type
type AnyRectType = ClientRect | DOMRect | Rect | Spacing;
createBox
({ borderBox, margin, border, padding }: CreateBoxArgs) => BoxModel
Allows you to create a
BoxModel by passing in a
Rect like shape (
AnyRectType) and optionally your own
margin,
border and or
padding.
type CreateBoxArgs = {|
borderBox: AnyRectType,
margin?: Spacing,
border?: Spacing,
padding?: Spacing,
|};
const borderBox: Spacing = {
top: 10,
right: 100,
left: 20,
bottom: 80,
};
const padding: Spacing = {
top: 10,
right: 20,
left: 20,
bottom: 10,
};
const box: BoxModel = createBox({ borderBox, padding });
Functions to help you interact with the objects we provide
getRect
(spacing: AnyRectType) => Rect
Given any
Rect like shape, return a
Rect. Accepts any object that has
top,
right,
bottom and
right (eg
ClientRect,
DOMRect);
const spacing: Spacing = {
top: 0,
right: 100,
bottom: 50,
left: 50,
};
const rect: Rect = getRect(spacing);
console.log(rect);
/*
{
top: 0,
right: 100,
bottom: 50,
left: 50,
width: 100,
height: 50,
x: 0,
y: 0,
center: { x: 50, y: 50 },
}
*/
expand
Used to expand a
Spacing
(target: Spacing, expandBy: Spacing) => Spacing;
const original: Spacing = {
top: 10,
left: 11,
right: 21,
bottom: 22,
};
const expandBy: Spacing = {
top: 1,
left: 2,
right: 3,
bottom: 4,
};
const expanded: Spacing = expand(original, expandBy);
console.log(expanded);
/*
{
// pulled back
top: 8,
left: 8
// pushed forward
bottom: 22,
right: 22,
}
*/
shrink
Used to shrink a
Spacing
(target: Spacing, shrinkBy: Spacing) => Spacing;
const original: Spacing = {
top: 10,
left: 10,
right: 20,
bottom: 20,
};
const shrinkBy: Spacing = {
top: 2,
left: 2,
right: 2,
bottom: 2,
};
const smaller: Spacing = shrink(original, shrinkBy);
console.log(smaller);
/*
{
// pushed forward
top: 12,
left: 12
// pulled back
bottom: 18,
right: 18,
}
*/