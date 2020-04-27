Get accurate and well named CSS Box Model information about a Element .

Any time you are using Element.getBoundingClientRect() you might want to consider using css-box-model instead to get more detailed box model information.

Usage

import { getBox } from 'css-box-model' ; const el: HTMLElement = document .getElementById( 'foo' ); const box: BoxModel = getBox(el);

Installation

yarn add css-box-model npm install css-box-model --save

Box type Composition Margin box margin + border + padding + content Border box border + padding + content Padding box padding + content Content box content

This our returned BoxModel :

export type BoxModel = {| marginBox: Rect, borderBox : Rect, paddingBox : Rect, contentBox : Rect, border : Spacing, padding : Spacing, margin : Spacing, |}; export type Rect = {| top: number, right : number, bottom : number, left : number, width : number, height : number, x : number, y : number, center : Position, |}; export type Position = {| x: number, y : number, |}; export type Spacing = { top : number, right : number, bottom : number, left : number, };

API

getBox

(el: HTMLElement) => BoxModel

Use getBox to return the box model for an element

withScroll

(original: BoxModel, scroll?: Position = getWindowScroll()) => BoxModel

This is useful if you want to know the box model for an element relative to a page

const el: HTMLElement = document .getElementById( 'app' ); const box: BoxModel = getBox(el); const withScroll: BoxModel = withScroll(box);

You are welcome to pass in your own scroll . By default we we use the window scroll:

const getWindowScroll = (): Position => ({ x : window .pageXOffset, y : window .pageYOffset, });

calculateBox

(borderBox: AnyRectType, styles: CSSStyleDeclaration) => BoxModel

This will do the box model calculations without needing to read from the DOM. This is useful if you have already got a ClientRect / DOMRect and a CSSStyleDeclaration as then we can skip computing these values.

const el: HTMLElement = document .getElementById( 'app' ); const borderBox: ClientRect = el.getBoundingClientRect(); const styles: CSSStyleDeclaration = window .getComputedStyles(el); const box: BoxModel = calculateBox(borderBox, styles);

AnyRectType allows for simple interoperability with any rect type

type AnyRectType = ClientRect | DOMRect | Rect | Spacing;

createBox

({ borderBox, margin, border, padding }: CreateBoxArgs) => BoxModel

Allows you to create a BoxModel by passing in a Rect like shape ( AnyRectType ) and optionally your own margin , border and or padding .

type CreateBoxArgs = {| borderBox: AnyRectType, margin?: Spacing, border?: Spacing, padding?: Spacing, |};

const borderBox: Spacing = { top : 10 , right : 100 , left : 20 , bottom : 80 , }; const padding: Spacing = { top : 10 , right : 20 , left : 20 , bottom : 10 , }; const box: BoxModel = createBox({ borderBox, padding });

Utility API

Functions to help you interact with the objects we provide

getRect

(spacing: AnyRectType) => Rect

Given any Rect like shape, return a Rect . Accepts any object that has top , right , bottom and right (eg ClientRect , DOMRect );

const spacing: Spacing = { top : 0 , right : 100 , bottom : 50 , left : 50 , }; const rect: Rect = getRect(spacing); console .log(rect);

expand

Used to expand a Spacing

(target: Spacing, expandBy : Spacing) => Spacing;

const original: Spacing = { top : 10 , left : 11 , right : 21 , bottom : 22 , }; const expandBy: Spacing = { top : 1 , left : 2 , right : 3 , bottom : 4 , }; const expanded: Spacing = expand(original, expandBy); console .log(expanded);

shrink

Used to shrink a Spacing

(target: Spacing, shrinkBy : Spacing) => Spacing;