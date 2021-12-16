CSS Blank Pseudo

CSS Blank Pseudo lets you style form elements when they are empty, following the Selectors Level 4 specification.

input { } input :blank { }

Usage

From the command line, transform CSS files that use :blank selectors:

npx css-blank-pseudo SOURCE.css TRANSFORMED.css

Next, use your transformed CSS with this script:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "TRANSFORMED.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/css-blank-pseudo/browser" > </ script > < script > cssBlankPseudo( document ) </ script >

That’s it. The script is 509 bytes and works in all browsers.

If you support Internet Explorer 11, use the browser legacy script, which is 671 bytes:

< link rel = "stylesheet" href = "TRANSFORMED.css" > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/css-blank-pseudo/browser-legacy" > </ script > < script > cssBlankPseudo( document ) </ script >

How it works

The PostCSS plugin clones rules containing :blank , replacing them with an alternative [blank] selector.

input :blank { background-color : yellow; } input [blank] { background-color : yellow; } input :blank { background-color : yellow; }

Next, the JavaScript library adds a blank attribute to elements otherwise matching :blank natively.