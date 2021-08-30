This package was created out of the need for using CSS animations with a library like animate.css in Angular2 when there was no useful animation builder available yet.

css-animator works with any JavaScript application and takes the pain out of applying CSS animations manually. It also takes care of positioning elements that are being animated, among other useful things.

Feel free to open an issue if you're experiencing issues, or if you have any suggestions or comments.

The package includes ES5 compiled files, alongside TypeScript typings and source maps. Also UMD bundle files are included.

Tutorials

Devdactic - How to Add Animations To Your Ionic App (Tutorial)

Devdactic - How to Add Animations To Your Ionic App (Video Tutorial)

Ionic Academy - Include CSS+JS Files from NPM Packages with Ionic (Tutorial)

TL;DR (if you are having positioning issues)

Question: Other elements jump around during animation or after showing/hiding

Answer: Try to change the pin and useVisibility options (and have a look at all the other customization options)

animator.pin = false ; animator.useVisibility = true ;

Usage

You can install css-animator from npm or use one of the available UMD bundles.

Use as dependency

$ yarn add css-animator

$ npm install --save css-animator

$ jspm install npm:css-animator

Use the UMD bundle

Name (to require ) Bundle css-animator/builder bundles/builder.min.js Includes AnimationBuilder only css-animator bundles/css-animator.min.js Requires @angular/core as peer dependency

See https://jsfiddle.net/4ec57wpb/1/ for a full basic example

< html > < head > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/css-animator@latest/bundles/builder.min.js" > </ script > < link rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.7.2/animate.min.css" /> </ head > < body > < script > ( function ( ) { const AnimationBuilder = window [ 'css-animator/builder' ].AnimationBuilder; const animator = new AnimationBuilder(); })(); </ script > </ body > </ html >

Example

css-animator is being used in the project angular2-quiz-app.

A very basic example can be found in the docs/ folder, which is also hosted on GitHub Pages: https://fabiandev.github.io/css-animator/

Usage

Use this package in combination with CSS animations.

A library like animate.css already offers a lot of great animations out of the box.

You can install both packages by running:

$ yarn add css-animator animate.css

Basic Usage

You can use css-animator without Angular2. Just import the class and animate any HTMLElement .

import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder' ; let animator = new AnimationBuilder(); animator.setType( 'shake' ).animate(element);

Want to know when an animation has finished? The AnimationBuilder instance returns a promise:

animator .setType( 'shake' ) .animate(element) .then( () => { }) .catch( () => { });

You may also change the default options for every instance that is created once changed:

import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder' ; AnimationBuilder.defaults.pin = false ; AnimationBuilder.defaults.useVisibility = true ;

Note: changing pin and useVisibility may be the way to go if you have issues with the possition of other elements during animation

Angular Usage

Before getting started and to make use of the directive and the service provided by css-animator, you have to import its module:

import { NgModule } from '@angular/core' ; import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser' ; import { AppComponent } from './app.component' ; import { AnimatorModule } from 'css-animator' ; ({ imports: [ BrowserModule, AnimatorModule ], declarations: [ AppComponent ], bootstrap: [ AppComponent ], }) export class AppModule { }

Angular Service

There is a little Angular2 service included, that gives you the power of dependency injection out of the box.

import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core' ; import { AnimationService, AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator' ; ({ ... }) export class SomeComponent implements OnInit { private animator: AnimationBuilder; constructor ( animationService: AnimationService, private elementRef: ElementRef ) { this .animator = animationService.builder(); } ngOnInit() { this .animator.setType( 'fadeInUp' ).show( this .elementRef.nativeElement); } }

Angular Directive

Feel free to create your own directive around css-animator. For you to get started, there is one included in this package.

import { Component } from '@angular/core' ; ({ selector: 'my-app' , template: ` <div animates #animation="animates"> <span (click)="animation.start({type: 'bounce'})">Click me!</span> </div> ` }) export class AppComponent { }

It is possible to default options on the element, that will be used if you call animation.start() . You can pass any option that the interface AnimationOptions supports like this: animation.start({type: 'bounce', duration: 800}) .

< div animates # animation = "animates" animates = "{ type: 'wobble', duration: '2000' }" // default options are optional animatesInitMode = "show" // Can be used with [ animatesOnInit ] for " show " or " hide " [ animatesOnInit ]= "{ type: 'fadeInUp' }" // automatically animate on init ( optional ) ( click )= "animation.start()" ( mouseleave )= "animation.pause()" ( mouseenter )= "animation.resume()" > </ div >

You can also animate host elements with css-animator!

API

AnimationOptions

Below are all options supported by css-animator. You may notice, that all CSS animation properties are included, so you can look up which values are supported, where the options delay and duration have to be set as numbers in ms (e.g. 1000 for one second).

The animation-name is currently not supported, as type is as set as class.

export interface AnimationOptions { disabled?: boolean ; fixed?: boolean ; reject?: boolean ; useVisibility?: boolean ; pin?: boolean ; type ?: string ; fillMode?: string ; timingFunction?: string ; playState?: string ; direction?: string ; duration?: number ; delay?: number ; iterationCount?: number | string ; }

The delay option is an exception and won't be set as CSS animation property, as delays are handled via JavaScript timeouts. If you really want to use the CSS rule, you can call applyDelayAsStyle to apply the delay immediately on the element.

Change Options

You can change the options on an AnimationBuilder instance in three different ways. You can also change the defaults for future instances.

Change defaults for future instances

import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder' ; AnimationBuilder.defaults.type = 'bounce' ; AnimationBuilder.defaults.duration = '1500' ; let animator = new AnimationBuilder();

Changing the defaults won't affect instances, that have already been created.

Using chainable set functions

animator .setType( 'bounce' ) .setDuration( 1500 );

Using setters

animator.type = 'bounce' ; if (animator.duration < 1500 ) { animator.duration = 1500 ; }

Using setOptions

animator.setOptions({ type : 'bounce' , duration: 1500 });

Apply an option

You can apply options, that are related to the animation itself. Supported options are: fillMode , timingFunction , playState , direction , duration and iterationCount .

Settings that are applied are immediately set on the element, without the need for starting an animation or saving them on the instance. css-animator can't take care of resetting the element though, so be careful with this feature.

animator .applyIterationCount(element, 3 );

You can also save a value and apply it afterwards:

animator .setIterationCount( 3 ) .applyIterationCount(element);

Options

disabled (default: false)

Setting this option to true on an AnimationBuilder instance bypasses animations and shows or hides an element immediately, while skipping animations entirely. It is also possible to disable animations for all instances by changing the global value:

import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder' ; AnimationBuilder.disabled = true ;

fixed (default: false)

As mentioned above, elements being animated are positioned absolute . If you want to change the position mode to fixed , set the fixed option to true .

Setting this option to true results in a more accurate positioning, as css-animator won't round to the nearest full pixel (integer instead of float). But keep in mind, that you might experience unexpected behavior when scrolling while an element is being animated.

reject (default: true)

The promise for an animation is rejected with animation_aborted , if it is interrupted somehow. To change this behavior, set the reject option to false .

useVisibility

AnimationBuilder uses the hidden attribute on elements to hide them. If you want to use the visibility CSS rule, set useVisibility to true .

pin (default: true)

By default, an element will be positioned absolute while animating, to enable concurrent animations. Also the relative position ( top and left ) will be calculated and set on the element and the margin is set to 0px . Furthermore the element's calculated width and height will be set explicitly. If you want css-animator to only apply the animation, without changing the element's style temporarily, set pin to false .

type (default: 'shake')

The class that will be applied to the element alongside animated and animated-show , if the element is being shown, or animated-hide , if the element is being hidden.

fillMode (default: 'none')

See CSS animation properties.

timingFunction (default: 'ease')

See CSS animation properties.

playState (default: 'running')

See CSS animation properties.

direction (default: 'normal')

See CSS animation properties.

duration (default: 1000)

Set the animation duration as integer in ms.

delay (default: 0)

Set a delay, before the animation should start as integer in ms.

iterationCount (default: 1)

See CSS animation properties.

AnimationBuilder

animate

animate(element: HTMLElement, mode = AnimationMode.Animate): Promise <HTMLElement>

Simply animate an element.

show

show(element: HTMLElement): Promise <HTMLElement>

Animate an element, that was previously hidden.

Calling show is equivalent to:

import { AnimationMode } from 'css-animator/builder' ; animator.animate(element, AnimationMode.Show);

hide

hide(element: HTMLElement): Promise <HTMLElement>

Adds the attribute hidden to the element after the animation has finished. You may need to add something like [hidden] { display: none; } to your CSS.

Again you can also use the animate function by passing AnimationMode.Hide .

stop

stop(element: HTMLElement, reset = true ): Promise <HTMLElement>

setOptions

Stop the current animation on an element, reset it's position, reject the promise and remove the event listener that listens for animation end.

setOptions(options: AnimationOptions): AnimationBuilder

Set multiple options at once.

set {Option}(option: string | number | boolean ): AnimationBuilder

You may set options individually like setDuration(500)

addAnimationClass

addAnimationClass(name: string ): AnimationBuilder

Adds your custom classes while animating alongside the classes animated animated-{mode} (where mode is show , hide or default , unless you pass another string to the animate method).

removeAnimationClass

removeAnimationClass(name: string ): AnimationBuilder

Won't add classes for future animations, previously added with addAnimationClass .

You can also directly apply options without saving it to the animation builder by using apply{Option}(options: string|number)

Also there are getters and setters for each option, you can access with animator.{option} .

reset

reset(element: HTMLElement, removePending = true , rejectTimeouts = false , rejectListeners = false ): void

dispose

dispose(): void

Removes all elements, timeouts and listeners. Call if you don't want to use the builder anymore:

let animator = new AnimationBuilder(); animator.dispose(); animator = null ;

AnimatesDirective

start

start(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise <HTMLElement>

Animates the element.

show

show(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise <HTMLElement>

Shows an element that was hidden.

hide

hide(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise <HTMLElement>

Hides an element by adding the attribute hidden to the element after the animation has finished. You may need to add something like [hidden] { display: none; } to your CSS.

stop

stop(): void

Stops the current animation on an element, resets it's position, and removes the event listener that listens for animation end.

startOrStop

startOrStop(options?: AnimationOptions)

Calls start if the element was already started and stop otherwise.

pause

pause(): void

Pauses the animation (sets the playState option to paused ).

resume

resume(): void

Resumes a previously paused animation (sets the playState option to running ).

toggle

toggle(): void

Switches between pause() and resume() .

Build css-animator