This package was created out of the need for using CSS animations with a library like animate.css in Angular2 when there was no useful animation builder available yet.
css-animator works with any JavaScript application and takes the pain out of applying CSS animations manually. It also takes care of positioning elements that are being animated, among other useful things.
Feel free to open an issue if you're experiencing issues, or if you have any suggestions or comments.
The package includes ES5 compiled files, alongside TypeScript typings and source maps. Also UMD bundle files are included.
Question: Other elements jump around during animation or after showing/hiding
Answer: Try to change the
pin and
useVisibility options (and have a look at all the other customization options)
animator.pin = false;
animator.useVisibility = true;
You can install
css-animator from
npm or use one of the available
UMD bundles.
$ yarn add css-animator
$ npm install --save css-animator
$ jspm install npm:css-animator
UMD bundle
|Name (to
require)
|Bundle
css-animator/builder
bundles/builder.min.js
|Includes
AnimationBuilder only
css-animator
bundles/css-animator.min.js
|Requires
@angular/core as peer dependency
See https://jsfiddle.net/4ec57wpb/1/ for a full basic example
<html>
<head>
<script src="https://unpkg.com/css-animator@latest/bundles/builder.min.js"></script>
<link rel="stylesheet" href="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/animate.css/3.7.2/animate.min.css"/>
</head>
<body>
<!-- ... -->
<script>
(function() {
const AnimationBuilder = window['css-animator/builder'].AnimationBuilder;
const animator = new AnimationBuilder();
// ...
})();
</script>
</body>
</html>
css-animator is being used in the project angular2-quiz-app.
A very basic example can be found in the
docs/ folder, which is also hosted on GitHub Pages: https://fabiandev.github.io/css-animator/
Use this package in combination with CSS animations.
A library like animate.css already offers a lot of great animations out of the box.
You can install both packages by running:
$ yarn add css-animator animate.css
You can use css-animator without Angular2. Just import the class and animate any
HTMLElement.
import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder';
let animator = new AnimationBuilder();
animator.setType('shake').animate(element);
Want to know when an animation has finished? The AnimationBuilder instance returns a promise:
animator
.setType('shake')
.animate(element)
.then(() => {
// Animation finished
})
.catch(() => {
// Animation interrupted
});
You may also change the default options for every instance that is created once changed:
import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder';
AnimationBuilder.defaults.pin = false;
AnimationBuilder.defaults.useVisibility = true;
Note: changing
pinand
useVisibilitymay be the way to go if you have issues with the possition of other elements during animation
Before getting started and to make use of the directive and the service provided by css-animator, you have to import its module:
import { NgModule } from '@angular/core';
import { BrowserModule } from '@angular/platform-browser';
import { AppComponent } from './app.component';
import { AnimatorModule } from 'css-animator';
@NgModule({
imports: [
BrowserModule,
AnimatorModule
],
declarations: [
AppComponent
],
bootstrap: [
AppComponent
],
})
export class AppModule { }
There is a little Angular2 service included, that gives you the power of dependency injection out of the box.
import { Component, OnInit } from '@angular/core';
import { AnimationService, AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator';
@Component({ ... })
export class SomeComponent implements OnInit {
private animator: AnimationBuilder;
constructor(animationService: AnimationService, private elementRef: ElementRef) {
this.animator = animationService.builder();
}
ngOnInit() {
this.animator.setType('fadeInUp').show(this.elementRef.nativeElement);
}
}
Feel free to create your own directive around css-animator. For you to get started, there is one included in this package.
import { Component } from '@angular/core';
@Component({
selector: 'my-app',
template: `
<div animates #animation="animates">
<span (click)="animation.start({type: 'bounce'})">Click me!</span>
</div>
`
})
export class AppComponent {
}
It is possible to default options on the element, that will be used if you call
animation.start().
You can pass any option that the interface
AnimationOptions supports like this:
animation.start({type: 'bounce', duration: 800}).
<div
animates
#animation="animates"
animates="{ type: 'wobble', duration: '2000' }" // default options are optional
animatesInitMode="show" // Can be used with [animatesOnInit] for "show" or "hide"
[animatesOnInit]="{ type: 'fadeInUp' }" // automatically animate on init (optional)
(click)="animation.start()"
(mouseleave)="animation.pause()"
(mouseenter)="animation.resume()"
>
</div>
You can also animate host elements with css-animator!
Below are all options supported by css-animator. You may notice, that all CSS animation properties are included, so you can look up which values are supported, where the options
delay and
duration have to be set as numbers in
ms (e.g.
1000 for one second).
The
animation-name is currently not supported, as
type is as set as class.
export interface AnimationOptions {
// General settings:
disabled?: boolean;
fixed?: boolean;
reject?: boolean;
useVisibility?: boolean;
pin?: boolean;
// Animation type set as class:
type?: string;
// Animation settings:
fillMode?: string;
timingFunction?: string;
playState?: string;
direction?: string;
duration?: number;
delay?: number;
iterationCount?: number|string;
}
The
delayoption is an exception and won't be set as CSS animation property, as delays are handled via JavaScript timeouts. If you really want to use the CSS rule, you can call
applyDelayAsStyleto apply the delay immediately on the element.
You can change the options on an
AnimationBuilder instance in three different ways.
You can also change the defaults for future instances.
import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder';
AnimationBuilder.defaults.type = 'bounce';
AnimationBuilder.defaults.duration = '1500';
let animator = new AnimationBuilder();
Changing the defaults won't affect instances, that have already been created.
animator
.setType('bounce')
.setDuration(1500);
animator.type = 'bounce';
if (animator.duration < 1500) {
animator.duration = 1500;
}
animator.setOptions({
type: 'bounce',
duration: 1500
});
You can apply options, that are related to the animation itself.
Supported options are:
fillMode,
timingFunction,
playState,
direction,
duration and
iterationCount.
Settings that are applied are immediately set on the element, without the need for starting an animation or saving them on the instance. css-animator can't take care of resetting the element though, so be careful with this feature.
animator
.applyIterationCount(element, 3);
You can also save a value and apply it afterwards:
animator
.setIterationCount(3)
.applyIterationCount(element);
Setting this option to
true on an
AnimationBuilder instance bypasses animations and shows or hides an element immediately, while skipping animations entirely. It is also possible to disable animations for all instances by changing the global value:
import { AnimationBuilder } from 'css-animator/builder';
AnimationBuilder.disabled = true;
As mentioned above, elements being animated are positioned
absolute. If you want to change
the position mode to
fixed, set the fixed option to
true.
Setting this option to true results in a more accurate positioning, as
css-animatorwon't round to the nearest full pixel (integer instead of float). But keep in mind, that you might experience unexpected behavior when scrolling while an element is being animated.
The promise for an animation is rejected with
animation_aborted, if it is interrupted somehow. To change
this behavior, set the
reject option to
false.
AnimationBuilder uses the
hidden attribute on elements to hide them. If you want to use the
visibility CSS rule,
set
useVisibility to
true.
By default, an element will be positioned
absolute while animating, to enable concurrent animations.
Also the relative position (
top and
left) will be calculated and set on the element and the
margin is set to
0px.
Furthermore the element's calculated
width and
height will be set explicitly.
If you want css-animator to only apply the animation, without changing the element's style temporarily, set
pin to
false.
The class that will be applied to the element alongside
animated and
animated-show, if the element is being shown, or
animated-hide, if the element is being hidden.
Set the animation duration as integer in ms.
Set a delay, before the animation should start as integer in ms.
animate(element: HTMLElement, mode = AnimationMode.Animate): Promise<HTMLElement>
Simply animate an element.
show(element: HTMLElement): Promise<HTMLElement>
Animate an element, that was previously hidden.
Calling
show is equivalent to:
import { AnimationMode } from 'css-animator/builder';
animator.animate(element, AnimationMode.Show);
hide(element: HTMLElement): Promise<HTMLElement>
Adds the attribute
hidden to the element after the animation has finished.
You may need to add something like
[hidden] { display: none; } to your CSS.
Again you can also use the
animate function by passing
AnimationMode.Hide.
stop(element: HTMLElement, reset = true): Promise<HTMLElement>
Stop the current animation on an element, reset it's position, reject the promise and remove the event listener that listens for animation end.
setOptions(options: AnimationOptions): AnimationBuilder
Set multiple options at once.
set{Option}(option: string|number|boolean): AnimationBuilder
You may set options individually like
setDuration(500)
addAnimationClass(name: string): AnimationBuilder
Adds your custom classes while animating alongside the classes
animated
animated-{mode} (where mode is
show,
hide or
default, unless you pass another string to the
animate method).
removeAnimationClass(name: string): AnimationBuilder
Won't add classes for future animations, previously added with
addAnimationClass.
You can also directly apply options without saving it to the animation builder by using
apply{Option}(options: string|number)
Also there are getters and setters for each option, you can access with
animator.{option}.
reset(element: HTMLElement, removePending = true, rejectTimeouts = false, rejectListeners = false): void
dispose(): void
Removes all elements, timeouts and listeners. Call if you don't want to use the builder anymore:
let animator = new AnimationBuilder();
animator.dispose();
animator = null;
start(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise<HTMLElement>
Animates the element.
show(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise<HTMLElement>
Shows an element that was hidden.
hide(options?: AnimationOptions): Promise<HTMLElement>
Hides an element by adding the attribute
hidden to the element after the animation has finished.
You may need to add something like
[hidden] { display: none; } to your CSS.
stop(): void
Stops the current animation on an element, resets it's position, and removes the event listener that listens for animation end.
startOrStop(options?: AnimationOptions)
Calls
start if the element was already started and stop otherwise.
pause(): void
Pauses the animation (sets the playState option to
paused).
resume(): void
Resumes a previously paused animation (sets the playState option to
running).
toggle(): void
Switches between
pause() and
resume().
$ git clone https://github.com/fabiandev/css-animator.git
$ cd css-animator
$ yarn && yarn build