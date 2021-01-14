Logic behind CSRF token creation and verification.
Read Understanding-CSRF for more information on CSRF. Use this module to create custom CSRF middleware.
Looking for a CSRF framework for your favorite framework that uses this module?
$ npm install csrf
This module includes a TypeScript declaration file to enable auto complete in compatible editors and type information for TypeScript projects.
var Tokens = require('csrf')
Create a new token generation/verification instance. The
options argument is
optional and will just use all defaults if missing.
Tokens accepts these properties in the options object.
The length of the internal salt to use, in characters. Internally, the salt
is a base 62 string. Defaults to
8 characters.
The length of the secret to generate, in bytes. Note that the secret is
passed around base-64 encoded and that this length refers to the underlying
bytes, not the length of the base-64 string. Defaults to
18 bytes.
Create a new CSRF token attached to the given
secret. The
secret is a
string, typically generated from the
tokens.secret() or
tokens.secretSync()
methods. This token is what you should add into HTML
<form> blocks and
expect the user's browser to provide back.
var secret = tokens.secretSync()
var token = tokens.create(secret)
Asynchronously create a new
secret, which is a string. The secret is to
be kept on the server, typically stored in a server-side session for the
user. The secret should be at least per user.
tokens.secret(function (err, secret) {
if (err) throw err
// do something with the secret
})
Asynchronously create a new
secret and return a
Promise. Please see
tokens.secret(callback) documentation for full details.
Note: To use promises in Node.js prior to 0.12, promises must be
"polyfilled" using
global.Promise = require('bluebird').
tokens.secret().then(function (secret) {
// do something with the secret
})
A synchronous version of
tokens.secret(callback). Please see
tokens.secret(callback) documentation for full details.
var secret = tokens.secretSync()
Check whether a CSRF token is valid for the given
secret, returning
a Boolean.
if (!tokens.verify(secret, token)) {
throw new Error('invalid token!')
}