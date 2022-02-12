openbase logo
cspell-dict-cryptocurrencies

by streetsidesoftware
1.1.2 (see all)

Various cspell dictionaries

Readme

cspell-dicts

Various cspell dictionaries. Each dictionary is its own package. See README.md in each directory.

Language Dictionaries

Programming Dictionaries

Specialized Dictionaries

All Dictionaries

dictionarynamefile typelocaledescription
@cspell/dict-adaAda Languageada*Ada Language Dictionary
@cspell/dict-awsAWS**AWS dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-bashbashshellscript*Bash dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-bg-bgBulgarian*bg, bg-BGBulgarian dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-caCatalan*caCatalan dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-city-names-finlandCities of Finland**List of cities in Finland.
@cspell/dict-clojureclojureclojure*Clojure dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-companiesCompany namesCompany names dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-cppC/C++ Dictionaryc, cpp*C/C++ Keywords and common library functions.
@cspell/dict-cryptocurrenciesCryptocurrencies**Cryptocurrencies dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-cs-czCzech*csCzech dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-csharpcsharpcsharp*C# dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-csscsscss*Css dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-da-dkDanish*da, da-DKDanish dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-de-deGerman Dictionary*de, de_DEGerman (de-DE) Dictionary.
@cspell/dict-djangoDjango Keywordshtml; python*; *List of Python Django Framework keywords.
@cspell/dict-dotnet.Net Dictionarycs*.Net keywords.
@cspell/dict-elGreek*elGreek dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-elixirelixirelixir*Elixir dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-en-gbBritish English Dictionary*en-GBBritish English Dictionary
@cspell/dict-en-gb-mitBritish English Dictionary Limited*en-GBBritish English Dictionary with MIT License
@cspell/dict-en_usAmerican English Dictionary*en, en-USAmerican English Dictionary
@cspell/dict-eoEsperanto*eoEsperanto dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-es-esSpanish Dictionary (Spain)*es, es_ESSpanish Dictionary (Spain)
@cspell/dict-et-eeEstonian*et, et-EEEstonian dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-fa-irPersian Dictionary*fa, fa-IRPersian Dictionary
@cspell/dict-filetypesfiletypesFiletypes dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-fontsfont namesFont names dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-fr-frFrench Dictionary (France)*fr, fr_FRFrench Dictionary (France)
@cspell/dict-fr-reformeFrançais Réforme 1990*fr, fr-fr, fr-90Français Réforme 1990 dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-fullstackFullstackphp, javascript, typescript, cpp, c, python, ruby, swift, csharp, ada, html, java, lua, h, hpp, rust, scala*Common words encountered during fullstack development
@cspell/dict-golangGo Languagego*Go Language Dictionary
@cspell/dict-haskellHaskellhaskell*Haskell dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-heHebrew Dictionary*heHebrew Dictionary
@cspell/dict-hr-hrCroatian*hr, hr-HRCroatian dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-htmlhtmlhtml*Html dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-html-symbol-entitiesHTML Symbol Entitieshtml; markdown*; *HTML Symbol Entities Dictionary
@cspell/dict-it-itItalian*it, it-ITItalian dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-javaJavajava*Java dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-latexLaTeXlatex*LaTeX cspell dictionary
@cspell/dict-lorem-ipsumlorem-ipsum*lorem, lorem-ipsumLorem-ipsum dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-lt-ltLithuanian*lt, lt-LTLithuanian dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-lualualua*Lua dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-medicaltermsMedical termsMedical Terms Dictionary
@cspell/dict-mnemonicsMnemonicsc, cpp, h, hpp*i86 Mnemonics dictionary for cspell
@cspell/dict-monkeycMonkey Cmonkeyc*Monkey C dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-nb-noNorwegian Bokmål*nb, nb-noNorwegian Bokmål dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-nl-nlDutch (Netherlands) Dictionary*nl, nl-NLDutch (Netherlands) Dictionary
@cspell/dict-nodeNode.jsjavascript, typescript*Node.js dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-npmNPMjavascript, typescript*NPM dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-phpPHP Dictionaryphp*Php dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-pl_plPolish Dictionary*pl, pl_PLPolish Dictionary
@cspell/dict-powershellPowerShell Dictionarypowershell*PowerShell Keyword Dictionary
@cspell/dict-pt-brPortuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary*pt, pt_BRPortuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary
@cspell/dict-pt-ptPortuguese Dictionary (Portugal)*pt, pt_PTPortuguese Dictionary (Portugal)
@cspell/dict-public-licensesCommon Public LicensesCommon Public Licenses dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-pythonPython Dictionarypython*Python Keyword Dictionary
@cspell/dict-ru_ruRussian Dictionary (Combined)*ru, ru-ruRussian Dictionary (Combined)
@cspell/dict-rubyRubyruby*For ruby and ruby on rails
@cspell/dict-rustRust Dictionaryrust*Rust Keyword Dictionary
@cspell/dict-scalaScalascala*Scala dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-scientific-terms-usScientific Terms US**Scientific Terms US dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-software-termsSoftware TermsSoftware terms dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-svSwedish Dictionary*sv, sv_SESwedish Dictionary
@cspell/dict-swiftSwiftswift*Swift dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-tr-trTurkish*tr, tr-TRTurkish dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-typescriptTypeScripttypescript, javascript, typescriptreact, javascriptreact*TypeScript and JavaScript dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-uk-uaUkrainian Dictionary*ukUkrainian Dictionary
@cspell/dict-vi-vnVietnamese*viVietnamese dictionary for cspell.
@cspell/dict-vuevuevue*CSpell configuration for VUE files
@cspell/dict-win32Win32c, cpp*Win32 dictionary for cspell.

Contributing

Please help correct any mistakes in the dictionaries.

See: Contributing

How to create a new dictionary

Please fork this repository to add new dictionaries.

Install Yarn

Installation | Yarn

Using Yeoman script

The Yeoman script can help you create the dictionary template files seen in most of dictionary directories.

Running the generator

In the cspell-dicts repository root.

Run yarn to make sure everything is installed.

yarn

Run create-dictionary to start the Yeoman script.

yarn create-dictionary <name> <path/to/source/words>

Yeoman will ask you a series of questions:

FieldDescription
namethis is the dictionary. i.e. en_AU or ruby
friendly namethis is the friendly name, like Australian
descriptionshort description of the dictionary.
source filethis is the source file to use to build the dictionary. It can be a .txt or hunspell .dic file. This file will be copied to the dictionary project.
localthis is the two letter language code with an optional cultural code. a * mean it will match any language. More than one local can be added by separating them with a comma. i.e. en, en_AU.
languageIdthis is the VS Code programming language id or file type. * will match all file types. Examples: java, cpp, plaintext, markdown, ruby. Types know to cspell
store as triefor large source files (> 1MB) or hunspell files, this should be y. n will work for all programming language keyword files.
run buildprepare the word list so it can be used by cspell efficiently. You can always run the build step yourself in the dictionary directory yarn run build.

Once all the questions have been answered, the dictionary directory will be created and the files will be copied.

Please update README.md and LICENSE files as necessary.

Testing Dictionaries

Smoke test

Linking

From the dictionary directory

cspell link add ./cspell-ext.json

This will add an entry in the cspell global config to import the cspell-ext.json file in the dictionary directory.

Use either VS Code or cspell to verify that files spell check correctly.

Verify with cspell
  • Install cspell: npm install -g cspell
  • Check the global links: cspell link list
  • Check a file: cspell check <path/to/source/file.ext> [--local=<locale>] [--language-id=<filetype>] Example: cspell check README.md --local=en,es -- to check the readme file assuming English and Spanish words.

Checking a file will show you what has been ignored (gray) as well as what is considered an error (red):

image

Clean up

Remember to unlink when you are done:

cspell link remove ./cspell-ext.json

npm Global Install

From the dictionary directory:

npm install -g

From NPM repository:

npm install -g @cspell/dict-<name>

Then run the link command found in the dictionary README.md file. It has the following pattern: cspell link add @cspell/dict-<name>. To unlink: cspell link remove @cspell/dict-<name>

