Various cspell dictionaries. Each dictionary is its own package. See README.md in each directory.

Language Dictionaries

Programming Dictionaries

Specialized Dictionaries

dictionary name file type locale description @cspell/dict-ada Ada Language ada * Ada Language Dictionary @cspell/dict-aws AWS * * AWS dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-bash bash shellscript * Bash dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-bg-bg Bulgarian * bg, bg-BG Bulgarian dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-ca Catalan * ca Catalan dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-city-names-finland Cities of Finland * * List of cities in Finland. @cspell/dict-clojure clojure clojure * Clojure dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-companies Company names Company names dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-cpp C/C++ Dictionary c, cpp * C/C++ Keywords and common library functions. @cspell/dict-cryptocurrencies Cryptocurrencies * * Cryptocurrencies dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-cs-cz Czech * cs Czech dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-csharp csharp csharp * C# dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-css css css * Css dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-da-dk Danish * da, da-DK Danish dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-de-de German Dictionary * de, de_DE German (de-DE) Dictionary. @cspell/dict-django Django Keywords html; python *; * List of Python Django Framework keywords. @cspell/dict-dotnet .Net Dictionary cs * .Net keywords. @cspell/dict-el Greek * el Greek dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-elixir elixir elixir * Elixir dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-en-gb British English Dictionary * en-GB British English Dictionary @cspell/dict-en-gb-mit British English Dictionary Limited * en-GB British English Dictionary with MIT License @cspell/dict-en_us American English Dictionary * en, en-US American English Dictionary @cspell/dict-eo Esperanto * eo Esperanto dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-es-es Spanish Dictionary (Spain) * es, es_ES Spanish Dictionary (Spain) @cspell/dict-et-ee Estonian * et, et-EE Estonian dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-fa-ir Persian Dictionary * fa, fa-IR Persian Dictionary @cspell/dict-filetypes filetypes Filetypes dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-fonts font names Font names dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-fr-fr French Dictionary (France) * fr, fr_FR French Dictionary (France) @cspell/dict-fr-reforme Français Réforme 1990 * fr, fr-fr, fr-90 Français Réforme 1990 dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-fullstack Fullstack php, javascript, typescript, cpp, c, python, ruby, swift, csharp, ada, html, java, lua, h, hpp, rust, scala * Common words encountered during fullstack development @cspell/dict-golang Go Language go * Go Language Dictionary @cspell/dict-haskell Haskell haskell * Haskell dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-he Hebrew Dictionary * he Hebrew Dictionary @cspell/dict-hr-hr Croatian * hr, hr-HR Croatian dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-html html html * Html dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-html-symbol-entities HTML Symbol Entities html; markdown *; * HTML Symbol Entities Dictionary @cspell/dict-it-it Italian * it, it-IT Italian dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-java Java java * Java dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-latex LaTeX latex * LaTeX cspell dictionary @cspell/dict-lorem-ipsum lorem-ipsum * lorem, lorem-ipsum Lorem-ipsum dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-lt-lt Lithuanian * lt, lt-LT Lithuanian dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-lua lua lua * Lua dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-medicalterms Medical terms Medical Terms Dictionary @cspell/dict-mnemonics Mnemonics c, cpp, h, hpp * i86 Mnemonics dictionary for cspell @cspell/dict-monkeyc Monkey C monkeyc * Monkey C dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-nb-no Norwegian Bokmål * nb, nb-no Norwegian Bokmål dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-nl-nl Dutch (Netherlands) Dictionary * nl, nl-NL Dutch (Netherlands) Dictionary @cspell/dict-node Node.js javascript, typescript * Node.js dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-npm NPM javascript, typescript * NPM dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-php PHP Dictionary php * Php dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-pl_pl Polish Dictionary * pl, pl_PL Polish Dictionary @cspell/dict-powershell PowerShell Dictionary powershell * PowerShell Keyword Dictionary @cspell/dict-pt-br Portuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary * pt, pt_BR Portuguese (Brazilian) Dictionary @cspell/dict-pt-pt Portuguese Dictionary (Portugal) * pt, pt_PT Portuguese Dictionary (Portugal) @cspell/dict-public-licenses Common Public Licenses Common Public Licenses dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-python Python Dictionary python * Python Keyword Dictionary @cspell/dict-ru_ru Russian Dictionary (Combined) * ru, ru-ru Russian Dictionary (Combined) @cspell/dict-ruby Ruby ruby * For ruby and ruby on rails @cspell/dict-rust Rust Dictionary rust * Rust Keyword Dictionary @cspell/dict-scala Scala scala * Scala dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-scientific-terms-us Scientific Terms US * * Scientific Terms US dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-software-terms Software Terms Software terms dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-sv Swedish Dictionary * sv, sv_SE Swedish Dictionary @cspell/dict-swift Swift swift * Swift dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-tr-tr Turkish * tr, tr-TR Turkish dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-typescript TypeScript typescript, javascript, typescriptreact, javascriptreact * TypeScript and JavaScript dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-uk-ua Ukrainian Dictionary * uk Ukrainian Dictionary @cspell/dict-vi-vn Vietnamese * vi Vietnamese dictionary for cspell. @cspell/dict-vue vue vue * CSpell configuration for VUE files @cspell/dict-win32 Win32 c, cpp * Win32 dictionary for cspell.

Contributing

Please help correct any mistakes in the dictionaries.

See: Contributing

How to create a new dictionary

Please fork this repository to add new dictionaries.

Install Yarn

Installation | Yarn

Using Yeoman script

The Yeoman script can help you create the dictionary template files seen in most of dictionary directories.

Running the generator

In the cspell-dicts repository root.

Run yarn to make sure everything is installed.

yarn

Run create-dictionary to start the Yeoman script.

yarn create-dictionary <name> <path/to/ source /words>

Yeoman will ask you a series of questions:

Field Description name this is the dictionary. i.e. en_AU or ruby friendly name this is the friendly name, like Australian description short description of the dictionary. source file this is the source file to use to build the dictionary. It can be a .txt or hunspell .dic file. This file will be copied to the dictionary project. local this is the two letter language code with an optional cultural code. a * mean it will match any language. More than one local can be added by separating them with a comma. i.e. en, en_AU. languageId this is the VS Code programming language id or file type. * will match all file types. Examples: java , cpp , plaintext , markdown , ruby . Types know to cspell store as trie for large source files (> 1MB) or hunspell files, this should be y . n will work for all programming language keyword files. run build prepare the word list so it can be used by cspell efficiently. You can always run the build step yourself in the dictionary directory yarn run build .

Once all the questions have been answered, the dictionary directory will be created and the files will be copied.

Please update README.md and LICENSE files as necessary.

Testing Dictionaries

Smoke test

Linking

From the dictionary directory

cspell link add ./cspell-ext.json

This will add an entry in the cspell global config to import the cspell-ext.json file in the dictionary directory.

Use either VS Code or cspell to verify that files spell check correctly.

Verify with cspell

Install cspell : npm install -g cspell

: Check the global links: cspell link list

Check a file: cspell check <path/to/source/file.ext> [--local=<locale>] [--language-id=<filetype>] Example: cspell check README.md --local=en,es -- to check the readme file assuming English and Spanish words.

Checking a file will show you what has been ignored (gray) as well as what is considered an error (red):

Clean up

Remember to unlink when you are done:

cspell link remove ./cspell-ext.json

npm Global Install

From the dictionary directory:

npm install -g

From NPM repository:

npm install -g @cspell/dict-<name>