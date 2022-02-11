openbase logo
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

136K

GitHub Stars

442

Maintenance

Last Commit

5d ago

Contributors

46

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

4.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Easy to Use
1Responsive Maintainers
1Poor Documentation
1Slow
1Buggy

Readme

cspell

codecov Coverage Status

The cspell mono-repo, a spell checker for code.

Support Future Development

Documentation

Documentation - CSpell

Packages

  • cspell-cli -- cspell-cli is useful for including cspell directly from GitHub.

    Example install: npm install -g git+https://github.com/streetsidesoftware/cspell-cli.

    This will add the cspell-cli command, which is an alias of the cspell command.

CSpell for enterprise

Available as part of the Tidelift Subscription.

The maintainers of CSpell and thousands of other packages are working with Tidelift to deliver commercial support and maintenance for the open source packages you use to build your applications. Save time, reduce risk, and improve code health, while paying the maintainers of the exact packages you use. Learn more.

Security contact information

To report a security vulnerability, please use the Tidelift security contact. Tidelift will coordinate the fix and disclosure.

Damien GetherMontreal47 Ratings43 Reviews
August 15, 2020
Poor Documentation
Easy to Use
Slow
Buggy
Responsive Maintainers

