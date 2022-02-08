This package is a Node.js Addon for using
Csound through its C API.
The functions in this package try to match the functions in Csound’s API as
closely as possible, and this package adds
PerformAsync and
PerformKsmpsAsync functions that run Csound in a
background thread. If you
require this package using:
const csound = require('csound-api');
you can use Csound’s API as, for example:
function messageCallback(attributes, string) {
console.log(string);
}
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetMessageCallback(Csound, messageCallback);
csound.Message(Csound, 'hello, world');
The equivalent in C would be something like:
void messageCallback(CSOUND *Csound, int attributes, const char *format, va_list argumentList) {
vprintf(format, argumentList);
}
CSOUND *Csound = csoundCreate(NULL);
csoundSetMessageCallback(Csound, messageCallback);
csoundMessage(Csound, "hello, world");
Before you install this package, you need Boost 1.53.0 or later and Csound.
The easiest way to install Boost and Csound is probably through Homebrew. To install Homebrew, follow the instructions at https://brew.sh. Then, enter in Terminal:
brew install boost csound
When installing Csound, Homebrew may output this error message:
Error: The `brew link` step did not complete successfully
The formula built, but is not symlinked into /usr/local
Could not symlink bin/atsa
Target /usr/local/bin/atsa
already exists. You may want to remove it:
rm '/usr/local/bin/atsa'
To force the link and overwrite all conflicting files:
brew link --overwrite csound
To list all files that would be deleted:
brew link --overwrite --dry-run csound
This error occurs when Csound is already installed from a disk image available at https://github.com/csound/csound/releases. To resolve this error, follow the instructions in the error message.
After you install Boost and Csound, you can install this package by entering in Terminal:
npm install csound-api
On many Linux distributions, you can install Boost and Csound by entering:
sudo apt-get --assume-yes install libboost-dev libcsound64-dev
You can then install this package by entering:
npm install csound-api
On Linux, this package depends on a Csound shared object (.so) file. This file
is named
libcsound64.so when Csound is compiled to use double-precision
samples, and
libcsound.so when Csound is compiled to use single-precision
samples. (The
64 in
libcsound64 refers to the number of bits in a
double-precision sample, not computer architecture.) This package depends on
libcsound64.so, not
libcsound.so. If an error about a missing
libcsound64.so file occurs when installing this package, it probably means
your version of Csound uses single-precision samples.
To install Boost, you can download and run an installer of a prebuilt binary from https://sourceforge.net/projects/boost/files/boost-binaries/.
To install Csound, you can download and run an installer from https://github.com/csound/csound/releases/latest.
You must also follow the steps at https://github.com/nodejs/node-gyp#on-windows.
You can then install this package by entering in PowerShell:
$Env:CL = '/I"C:\path\to\boost" /I"C:\path\to\csound\include"'
$Env:LINK = '"C:\path\to\csound\lib\csound64.lib"'
npm install csound-api
or in Command Prompt:
set CL=/I"C:\path\to\boost" /I"C:\path\to\csound\include"
set LINK="C:\path\to\csound\lib\csound64.lib"
npm install csound-api
where
C:\path\to\boost is the path to Boost and
C:\path\to\csound is the
path to Csound (usually
C:\Program Files\csound).
Play a 440 Hz sine tone:
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--output=dac');
csound.CompileOrc(Csound, `
0dbfs = 1
giFunctionTableID ftgen 0, 0, 16384, 10, 1
instr A440
outc oscili(0.5 * 0dbfs, 440, giFunctionTableID)
endin
`);
csound.ReadScore(Csound, `
i "A440" 0 1
e
`);
if (csound.Start(Csound) === csound.SUCCESS)
csound.Perform(Csound);
csound.Destroy(Csound);
Run Csound asynchronously, and stop Csound in mid-performance:
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--output=dac');
csound.CompileOrc(Csound, `
0dbfs = 1
instr SawtoothSweep
// This outputs a sawtooth wave with a fundamental frequency that starts at
// 110 Hz, rises to 220 Hz over 1 second, and then falls back to 110 Hz over
// 1 second. The score plays this instrument for 2 seconds, but the call to
// setTimeout() stops Csound after 1 second, so only the rise is heard.
outc vco2(0.5 * 0dbfs, expseg(110, 1, 220, 1, 110))
endin
`);
csound.ReadScore(Csound, `
i "SawtoothSweep" 0 2
e
`);
if (csound.Start(Csound) === csound.SUCCESS) {
csound.PerformAsync(Csound, () => csound.Destroy(Csound));
setTimeout(() => csound.Stop(Csound), 1000);
}
Log a list of Csound’s opcodes:
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
const opcodes = [];
csound.NewOpcodeList(Csound, opcodes);
console.log(opcodes);
csound.DisposeOpcodeList(Csound, opcodes);
csound.Destroy(Csound);
Log an abstract syntax tree parsed from an orchestra:
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
const ASTRoot = csound.ParseOrc(Csound, `
0dbfs = 1
giFunctionTableID ftgen 0, 0, 16384, 10, 1
instr A440
outc oscili(0.5 * 0dbfs, 440, giFunctionTableID)
endin
`);
console.log(ASTRoot);
csound.DeleteTree(Csound, ASTRoot);
csound.Destroy(Csound);
Open an issue, or fork this project and make a pull request.
Here are the properties and functions you can use assuming you
require this
package as
const csound = require('csound-api');
Csound = csound.Create([value])
creates a new
Csound object and optionally associates a
value with it;
value can be an object, a function, a string, a number, a Boolean,
null, or
undefined. You can retrieve a
value associated with a
Csound object using
csound.GetHostData and associate a new
value using
csound.SetHostData. You must pass the returned
Csound object
as the first argument to most other functions in this package, and you should
pass
Csound to
csound.Destroy when you’re finished using
Csound.
csound.Destroy(Csound)
frees resources used by a
Csound object.
versionTimes1000 = csound.GetVersion()
gets Csound’s version number multiplied by 1000. For example, if you’re using
Csound 6.13,
versionTimes1000 will be 6130.
versionTimes100 = csound.GetAPIVersion()
gets the version of Csound’s API, multiplied by 100. For example, if you’re
using version 4.0 of Csound’s API, then
versionTimes100 will be 400.
result = csound.Initialize([options])
is called by
csound.Create, but you can call it before any calls to
csound.Create to prevent initialization of exit and signal handling functions.
Pass
csound.INIT_NO_ATEXIT to prevent initialization of exit functions,
csound.INIT_NO_SIGNAL_HANDLER to prevent initialization of signal handling
functions, and a bitmask of both to prevent both. This can be useful when
debugging segmentation faults using a package like
segfault-handler. The returned
result indicates the state of initialization:
|When
result is
|Initialization
|greater than 0
|was already performed successfully
|equal to 0
|is successful
|less than 0
|failed because of an error
AST = csound.ParseOrc(Csound, orchestraString)
parses a string containing a Csound orchestra into an abstract syntax tree
(AST). The returned
AST is an object representing the root node of the AST.
AST nodes have these read-only properties:
|Property
|Description
|
type
|
A
Number
indicating the type of token. One way to determine how types correspond to
tokens is to build Csound from its
source code and examine the
Bison-generated file
csound_orcparse.h.
|
value
|
An
|
line
|
A
Number
indicating the line where the token occurs.
|
left
|An AST node that generally represents the first output argument of an opcode.
|
right
|An AST node that generally represents the first input argument of an opcode.
|
next
|
An AST node that is the first node of a linked list of all other arguments of an opcode. Output arguments precede input arguments. For example, in an AST node parsed from
kFrequency, kAmplitude pvread kTime, "file.pvx", 1
the
You can compile the
AST using
csound.CompileTree, and you
should pass the
AST to
csound.DeleteTree when you’re finished
with it.
status = csound.CompileTree(Csound, AST)
compiles an
AST returned from
csound.ParseOrc, adding
instruments and other structures to
Csound. The returned
status is a Csound
status code.
csound.DeleteTree(Csound, AST)
frees resources used by an
AST.
status = csound.CompileOrc(Csound, orchestraString)
compiles a string containing a Csound orchestra, adding instruments and other
structures to
Csound. The returned
status is a Csound status
code.
number = csound.EvalCode(Csound, orchestraString)
gets a
number passed to a global
return opcode in
orchestraString. For example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--nosound');
if (csound.Start(Csound) === csound.SUCCESS) {
console.log(csound.EvalCode(Csound, `
iResult = 19 + 23
return iResult
`));
}
logs the number 42. Before using this function, you must start
Csound—that is,
you must pass
Csound to
csound.Start, which must return the
csound.SUCCESS status code.
status = csound.CompileArgs(Csound, commandLineArguments)
compiles instruments, sets options, and performs other actions according to
command line arguments in
the
commandLineArguments string array, without starting
Csound. For example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.CompileArgs(Csound, ['csound', 'my.orc', 'my.sco']);
compiles the orchestra in my.orc and the score in my.sco, but does not start
Csound. To start
Csound after calling
csound.CompileArgs, pass
Csound to
csound.Start. To compile Csound files using command line arguments
and also start
Csound, use
csound.Compile. The returned
status
is a Csound status code.
status = csound.Start(Csound)
prepares
Csound for performance—that is, to be passed to
csound.PerformAsync,
csound.Perform, or
csound.PerformKsmps. The returned
status is a Csound
status code.
status = csound.Compile(Csound, commandLineArguments)
compiles instruments, sets options, and performs other actions according to
command line arguments in
the
commandLineArguments string array, and also starts
Csound. To compile
Csound files using command line arguments without starting
Csound, use
csound.CompileArgs. The returned
status is a Csound status
code.
status = csound.CompileCsd(Csound, filePath)
compiles the CSD file located at
filePath and starts
Csound. The returned
status is a Csound status code.
csound.PerformAsync(Csound, function(result))
performs score and input events on a background thread, and calls the passed
function when the performance stops. The
result passed to this function is a
number that indicates the reason performance stopped:
|When
result is
|Performance stopped because
|greater than 0
|the end of the score was reached
|equal to 0
csound.Stop was called
|less than 0
|an error occurred
result = csound.Perform(Csound)
performs score and input events on the main thread. The returned
result is the
same as the
result passed to the function argument of
csound.PerformAsync.
csound.PerformKsmpsAsync(Csound, controlPeriodFunction, performanceFinishedFunction)
performs score and input events on a background thread, calling
controlPeriodFunction after a control period, and
performanceFinishedFunction when the performance is finished.
performanceFinished = csound.PerformKsmps(Csound)
performs one control period of samples on the main thread,
returning
true if the performance is finished and
false otherwise.
csound.Stop(Csound)
stops a
Csound performance asynchronously.
status = csound.Cleanup(Csound)
frees resources after the end of a
Csound performance. The returned
status
is a Csound status code.
csound.Reset(Csound)
frees resources after the end of a
Csound performance (just like
csound.Cleanup) and prepares for a new performance.
sampleRate = csound.GetSr(Csound)
gets
sr, the
Csound sample rate
(also called the audio rate or a‑rate).
controlRate = csound.GetKr(Csound)
gets
kr, the
Csound control rate
(also called the k‑rate).
samplesPerControlPeriod = csound.GetKsmps(Csound)
gets
ksmps, the number of audio
samples in one control period.
outputChannelCount = csound.GetNchnls(Csound)
gets
nchnls, the number of audio
output channels.
inputChannelCount = csound.GetNchnlsInput(Csound)
gets
nchnls_i, the number of
audio input channels.
fullScalePeakAmplitude = csound.Get0dBFS(Csound)
gets
0dBFS, the maximum value
of a sample of audio.
performedSampleCount = csound.GetCurrentTimeSamples(Csound)
gets the number of samples performed by
Csound. You can call this function
during a performance. For the elapsed time in seconds of a performance, divide
performedSampleCount by the sample rate, or use
csound.GetScoreTime.
bytesPerFloat = csound.GetSizeOfMYFLT()
gets the number of bytes that Csound uses to represent floating-point numbers.
When Csound is compiled to use double-precision samples,
bytesPerFloat is 8.
Otherwise, it’s 4.
value = csound.GetHostData(Csound)
gets a
value associated with a
Csound object using
csound.Create or
csound.SetHostData.
csound.SetHostData(Csound, value)
associates a
value with a
Csound object;
value can be an object, a
function, a string, a number, a Boolean,
null, or
undefined. You can
retrieve a
value associated with a
Csound object using
csound.GetHostData.
status = csound.SetOption(Csound, commandLineArgumentString)
sets a
Csound option as if
commandLineArgumentString was input as a
command line argument. For
example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--output=dac');
sets up
Csound to output audio through your computer’s speakers. The returned
status is a Csound status code.
queuesDebugMessages = csound.GetDebug(Csound)
gets a Boolean indicating whether
Csound adds debug messages to its message
queue. Use
csound.SetDebug to set this value.
csound.SetDebug(Csound, queuesDebugMessages)
sets a Boolean indicating whether
Csound adds debug messages to its message
queue. Use
csound.GetDebug to get this value.
audioOutputName = csound.GetOutputName(Csound)
gets the name of the audio output—the value of the
--output command line
flag. For
example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--output=dac');
console.log(csound.GetOutputName(Csound));
logs
dac.
csound.SetOutput(Csound, name[, type[, format]])
sets the
name, file
type, and encoding
format of
Csound output. If
name is
'dac', then
Csound will output audio through your computer’s
speakers. Otherwise,
name is the name of the file to which Csound will write
your performance. The optional
type is a string indicating one of
libsndfile’s supported file types:
|String
|File type
'wav'
|Microsoft WAV
'aiff'
|Apple AIFF/AIFC
'au'
|Sun Au
'raw'
|Audio in any format
'paf'
|Ensoniq PARIS Audio Format
'svx'
|Amiga 8SVX
'nist'
|NIST Speech File Manipulation Software (SPHERE)
'voc'
|Creative Labs Voice
'ircam'
|Berkeley/IRCAM/CARL Sound Format
'w64'
|Sound Forge Wave 64
'mat4'
|MATLAB MAT-File Level 4
'mat5'
|MATLAB MAT-File Level 5
'pvf'
|Nullsoft Portable Voice Format
'htk'
|Hidden Markov Model Toolkit
'sds'
|MIDI Sample Dump Standard
'avr'
|Audio Visual Research
'wavex'
|Microsoft WAV Extensible
'sd2'
|Sound Designer II
'flac'
|Free Lossless Audio Codec
'caf'
|Apple Core Audio Format
'wve'
|Psion waveform
'ogg'
|Ogg container
'mpc2k'
|Akai MPC2000
'rf64'
|European Broadcasting Union RF64
The optional
format is a string indicating one of libsndfile’s encoding
formats:
|String
|Encoding format
'schar'
|Signed 8‑bit integer
'short'
|Signed 16‑bit integer
'24bit'
|Signed 24‑bit integer
'long'
|Signed 32‑bit integer
'uchar'
|Unsigned 8‑bit integer
'float'
|32‑bit floating-point number
'double'
|64‑bit floating-point number
'ulaw'
|µ‑law
'alaw'
|A‑law
'vorbis'
|Vorbis
To learn about the encoding formats you can use with each file type, see the table at http://www.mega-nerd.com/libsndfile/.
status = csound.ReadScore(Csound, scoreString)
compiles a string containing a Csound score, adding events and other structures
to
Csound. The returned
status is a Csound status code.
elapsedTime = csound.GetScoreTime(Csound)
gets the elapsed time in seconds of a
Csound performance. You can call this
function during a performance. For the number of samples performed by
Csound,
multiply
elapsedTime by the sample rate, or use
csound.GetCurrentTimeSamples.
performsScoreEvents = csound.IsScorePending(Csound)
gets a Boolean indicating whether
Csound performs events from a score in
addition to realtime events. Use
csound.SetScorePending to
set this value.
csound.SetScorePending(Csound, performsScoreEvents)
sets a Boolean indicating whether
Csound performs events from a score in
addition to realtime events. Use
csound.IsScorePending to
get this value.
scoreEventStartTime = csound.GetScoreOffsetSeconds(Csound)
gets the amount of time subtracted from the start time of score events. Use
csound.SetScoreOffsetSeconds to set this time.
csound.SetScoreOffsetSeconds(Csound, scoreEventStartTime)
sets an amount of time to subtract from the start times of score events. For
example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--nosound');
csound.CompileOrc(Csound, `
instr 1
prints "hello, world\n"
endin
`);
const delay = 5;
csound.ReadScore(Csound, `
i 1 ${delay} 0
e
`);
csound.SetScoreOffsetSeconds(Csound, delay);
if (csound.Start(Csound) === csound.SUCCESS)
csound.Perform(Csound);
csound.Destroy(Csound);
prints
hello, world immediately, not after a 5 second delay. Use
csound.GetScoreOffsetSeconds to get this time.
csound.RewindScore(Csound)
restarts a compiled score at the time returned by
csound.GetScoreOffsetSeconds.
csound.Message(Csound, string)
adds to the
Csound message queue a message consisting of a
string.
csound.MessageS(Csound, attributes, string)
adds to the
Csound message queue a message with
attributes applied to a
string. The value of
attributes is a bit mask of:
a type specified by one of
csound.MSG_DEFAULT,
csound.MSG_ERROR,
csound.MSG_ORCH,
csound.MSG_REALTIME, or
csound.MSG_WARNING
a text color specified by one of
csound.MSG_FG_BLACK,
csound.MSG_FG_RED,
csound.MSG_FG_GREEN,
csound.MSG_FG_YELLOW,
csound.MSG_FG_BLUE,
csound.MSG_FG_MAGENTA,
csound.MSG_FG_CYAN, or
csound.MSG_FG_WHITE
the bold specifier
csound.MSG_FG_BOLD
the underline specifier
csound.MSG_FG_UNDERLINE
a background color specified by one of
csound.MSG_BG_BLACK,
csound.MSG_BG_RED,
csound.MSG_BG_GREEN,
csound.MSG_BG_ORANGE,
csound.MSG_BG_BLUE,
csound.MSG_BG_MAGENTA,
csound.MSG_BG_CYAN, or
csound.MSG_BG_GREY
csound.SetDefaultMessageCallback(function(attributes, string))
sets a function to call when Csound dequeues a default message—a message not
associated with a particular instance of Csound—with
attributes applied to a
string. You can determine the type, text color, and background color of the
attributes by performing a
bitwise AND
with
csound.MSG_TYPE_MASK,
csound.MSG_FG_COLOR_MASK, and
csound.MSG_BG_COLOR_MASK respectively. It’s up to you to decide how to apply
attributes to the
string. For example, you might use the
ansi-styles package to
log styled strings to the console.
csound.SetMessageCallback(Csound, function(attributes, string))
sets a function to call when a particular instance of
Csound dequeues a
message with
attributes applied to a
string. This function is called in
addition to a function you pass to
csound.SetDefaultMessageCallback.
csound.CreateMessageBuffer(Csound[, writesToStandardStreams])
prepares a message buffer for retrieving Csound messages using
csound.GetMessageCnt,
csound.GetFirstMessage,
csound.GetFirstMessageAttr, and
csound.PopFirstMessage instead of
csound.SetMessageCallback. You can retrieve messages
from a buffer like this:
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.CreateMessageBuffer(Csound);
csound.Message(Csound, 'hello, world'); // Add a message to the buffer.
while (csound.GetMessageCnt(Csound) > 0) {
console.log(csound.GetFirstMessage(Csound));
csound.PopFirstMessage(Csound);
}
csound.DestroyMessageBuffer(Csound);
csound.Destroy(Csound);
You can write
Csound messages to
standard streams in addition
to the message buffer by passing
true as the second argument. You should call
csound.DestroyMessageBuffer when you’re finished with
the message buffer.
string = csound.GetFirstMessage(Csound)
gets the
string of the first message on a message buffer.
attributes = csound.GetFirstMessageAttr(Csound)
gets the
attributes of the first message on a message buffer. The value of
attributes is a bit mask like the one passed to the function argument of
csound.SetDefaultMessageCallback.
csound.PopFirstMessage(Csound)
removes the first message from a message buffer.
messageCount = csound.GetMessageCnt(Csound)
gets the number of messages on a message buffer.
csound.DestroyMessageBuffer(Csound)
frees resources used by a message buffer created using
csound.CreateMessageBuffer.
channelCount = csound.ListChannels(Csound, array)
sets the contents of the
array to objects describing communication channels
available in
Csound, returning the new length of the
array or a negative
error code. When you’re finished with the
array, you should
pass it to
csound.DeleteChannelList. The objects added
to the
array have these read-only properties:
|Property
|Description
|
name
|
The name of the channel as a
String.
You can use this name with
csound.GetControlChannel and
csound.SetControlChannel; and the
chn_*,
chnexport,
chnget,
chnparams,
and
chnset
opcodes.
|
type
|
A bit mask of:
You can determine the channel type by performing a
bitwise AND
with
|
hints
|
An
Object
with the same properties as the object you obtain from
csound.GetControlChannelHints.
csound.DeleteChannelList(Csound, array)
frees resources associated with an
array passed to
csound.ListChannels.
status = csound.GetControlChannelHints(Csound, name, hints)
gets the
hints of a control channel named
name. When this function returns,
the
hints object will have properties you can use in a user interface:
|Property
|Description
|
behav
|
A
|
dflt
|
A
Number
giving the channel’s default value.
|
min
|
A
Number
giving the channel’s minimum value.
|
max
|
A
Number
giving the channel’s maximum value.
|
x
|
A
Number
giving the preferred x-coordinate for the channel’s user interface.
|
y
|
A
Number
giving the preferred y-coordinate for the channel’s user interface.
|
width
|
A
Number
giving the preferred width for the channel’s user interface.
|
height
|
A
Number
giving the preferred height for the channel’s user interface.
|
attributes
|
A
String
of attributes for the channel.
You must set the
hints of a control channel using
csound.SetControlChannelHints before using this
function. The returned
status is a Csound status code.
status = csound.SetControlChannelHints(Csound, name, hints)
sets the
hints of the control channel named
name. For example,
const csound = require('csound-api');
const Csound = csound.Create();
csound.SetOption(Csound, '--nosound');
const name = 'Channel';
csound.CompileOrc(Csound, `chn_k "${name}", 1`);
if (csound.Start(Csound) === csound.SUCCESS) {
csound.SetControlChannelHints(Csound, name, {
behav: csound.CONTROL_CHANNEL_INT,
attributes: '==> attributes'
});
const hints = {};
csound.GetControlChannelHints(Csound, name, hints);
console.log(hints.attributes);
}
logs attributes of the control channel named Channel. Note that the
hints
object you pass to this function must have a
behav property set to
csound.CONTROL_CHANNEL_INT,
csound.CONTROL_CHANNEL_LIN, or
csound.CONTROL_CHANNEL_EXP. The returned
status is a Csound status
code.
number = csound.GetControlChannel(Csound, name[, info])
gets the value of the control channel named
name. If you pass an
info object
to this function, when this function returns the object will have a
status
property set to a Csound status code.
csound.SetControlChannel(Csound, name, number)
sets the value of the control channel named
name to a
number.
status = csound.ScoreEvent(Csound, eventType[, parameterFieldValues])
sends a score event to
Csound. The
eventType string can be
'a',
'e',
'f',
'i', or
'q'; and
parameterFieldValues is an
optional array of numeric parameters for the score event. (This means you
cannot use
csound.ScoreEvent to activate an instrument by name.) The returned
status is a Csound status code.
csound.InputMessage(Csound, scoreStatement)
sends a score statement
string to
Csound.
length = csound.TableLength(Csound, functionTableID)
gets the length of the function table with
functionTableID. The
functionTableID is parameter 1 of a score
f statement.
numberAtIndex = csound.TableGet(Csound, functionTableID, index)
gets the value of the function table with
functionTableID at the specified
index. The
index must be less than the function table’s length.
csound.TableSet(Csound, functionTableID, index, number)
sets the value at the specified
index of the function table with
functionTableID to
number. The
index must be less than the function
table’s length.
wasGraphable = csound.SetIsGraphable(Csound, isGraphable)
sets a Boolean indicating whether
csound.SetMakeGraphCallback and
csound.SetDrawGraphCallback are called, and returns
the previous value. Note that you must set callback functions using both
csound.SetMakeGraphCallback and
csound.SetDrawGraphCallback for either
callback function to be called.
csound.SetMakeGraphCallback(Csound, function(data, name))
sets a function for
Csound to call when it first makes a graph of a function
table or other data series. The function is passed a
data object and the
name of the graph as a string. Note that you must pass
true to
csound.SetIsGraphable and also set a callback function
using
csound.SetDrawGraphCallback for this function
to be called. The
data object passed to the function has these read-only
properties:
|Property
|Description
|
windid
|
An arbitrary
Number
identifying the graph.
|
caption
|
A
String
describing the graph.
|
max
|
A
Number
giving the maximum of the
fdata property.
|
min
|
A
Number
giving the minimum of the
fdata property.
|
oabsmax
|
A
Number
giving a scale factor for the vertical axis.
|
fdata
|
The data to be graphed as an
Array
of
Numbers.
csound.SetDrawGraphCallback(Csound, function(data))
sets a function for
Csound to call when it draws a graph of a function table
or other data series. The function is passed a
data object with the same
properties as the one passed to the function argument of
csound.SetMakeGraphCallback. Note that you must pass
true to
csound.SetIsGraphable and also set a callback
function using
csound.SetMakeGraphCallback for this function to be called.
opcodeCount = csound.NewOpcodeList(Csound, array)
sets the contents of the
array to objects describing opcodes available in
Csound, returning the new length of the
array or a negative error
code. When you’re finished with the
array, you should pass it
to
csound.DisposeOpcodeList. The objects added to the
array have these read-only properties:
|Property
|Description
|
opname
|
The opcode’s name as a
String.
|
outypes
|
A
|
intypes
|
A
csound.DisposeOpcodeList(Csound, array)
frees resources associated with an
array passed to
csound.NewOpcodeList.
environmentVariableValue = csound.GetEnv(Csound, environmentVariableName)
gets the string value of a
Csound environment
variable named
environmentVariableName.
status = csound.SetGlobalEnv(environmentVariableName, value)
sets the value of a
Csound environment
variable named
environmentVariableName to string
value.
A number of csound-api functions return
csound.SUCCESS upon successful
completion, or one of these error codes:
csound.ERROR
csound.INITIALIZATION
csound.PERFORMANCE
csound.MEMORY
csound.SIGNAL
The tests of this package require
Jasmine. To install the Jasmine
package globally, run
npm install --global jasmine. To run the tests,
cd to
the csound-api folder (which should be in node_modules if you installed
csound-api locally) and run
jasmine.
To run the Jasmine tests in Xcode:
cd to the csound-api folder and run:
```sh
node-gyp rebuild --debug && node-gyp configure -- -f xcode
```
to create a debug version of csound-api and an Xcode project at
csound-api/build/binding.xcodeproj.
Open the Xcode project, choose Product > Scheme > Edit Scheme or press Command-< to open the scheme editor, and select Run in the list on the left.
In the Info tab, select Other from the Executable pop-up menu, press
Command-Shift-G, enter the path to the Node.js
executable in the dialog that appears, click Go, and then click Choose. The
Node.js executable is usually at /usr/local/bin/node, and you can determine the
path to the Node.js executable by running
which node in Terminal.
In the Arguments tab, add to the Arguments Passed On Launch:
which jasmine in Terminal)
--config=/path/to/csound-api-spec.js, where
/path/to/csound-api-spec.js is the path to
csound-api-spec.js.
--no-color
--random=false
--reporter=/path/to/reporter.js, where
/path/to/reporter.js is the
path to reporter.js.
Close the scheme editor, and then choose Product > Run or press Command-R to run csound-api’s tests in Xcode.
To run the Jasmine tests in Visual Studio:
cd to the csound-api folder and run
```batch
node-gyp rebuild --debug && node-gyp configure -- -f msvs
```
to create a debug version of csound-api and a Visual Studio solution at
csound-api/build/binding.sln.
Open the Visual Studio solution, select the csound-api project in the Solution Explorer, press Alt-Enter to open the csound-api Property Pages, select C/C++ in the list on the left, and add the path to Boost to the semicolon-separated list of Additional Include Directories.
Choose File > Add > Existing Project, select the Node.js executable in the
dialog that appears, and then click Open. The Node.js executable is usually at
C:\Program Files\nodejs\node.exe, and you can determine the path to the Node.js
executable by running
where node in PowerShell or Command Prompt.
Right-click the Node.js executable in the Solution Explorer and select Set as StartUp Project in the menu that appears. Then, press Alt-Enter to view the Node.js executable’s properties.
Set the Arguments to Jasmine’s path, enclosed in quotes. If you installed Jasmine globally, this is usually the output of running in PowerShell:
```powershell
"$Env:APPDATA\npm\node_modules\jasmine\bin\jasmine.js"
```
or in Command Prompt:
```batch
echo "%APPDATA%\npm\node_modules\jasmine\bin\jasmine.js"
```
Add an environment variable named JASMINE_CONFIG_PATH with a value of the
relative path from Node.js to the csound-api test script. To quickly determine
this path,
cd to the csound-api folder and run:
```batch
python -c "import os, subprocess; print(os.path.relpath(os.path.join(os.getcwd(), 'spec', 'csound-api-spec.js'), subprocess.check_output(['where', 'node'])))"
```
Choose Debug > Start Debugging or press F5 to run csound-api’s tests in Visual Studio.