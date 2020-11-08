CSON





CoffeeScript-Object-Notation. Same as JSON but for CoffeeScript objects.

Since v2, this CSON package is a higher-level wrapper around the lower-level CSON Parser.

What is CSON?

Everyone knows JSON, it's the thing that looks like this:

{ "greatDocumentaries" : [ "earthlings.com" , "forksoverknives.com" , "cowspiracy.com" ], "importantFacts" : { "emissions" : "Livestock and their byproducts account for at least 32,000 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, or 51% of all worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

Goodland, R Anhang, J. “Livestock and Climate Change: What if the key actors in climate change were pigs, chickens and cows?”

WorldWatch, November/December 2009. Worldwatch Institute, Washington, DC, USA. Pp. 10–19.

http://www.worldwatch.org/node/6294" , "landuse" : "Livestock covers 45% of the earth’s total land.

Thornton, Phillip, Mario Herrero, and Polly Ericksen. “Livestock and Climate Change.” Livestock Exchange, no. 3 (2011).

https://cgspace.cgiar.org/bitstream/handle/10568/10601/IssueBrief3.pdf" , "burger" : "One hamburger requires 660 gallons of water to produce – the equivalent of 2 months’ worth of showers.

Catanese, Christina. “Virtual Water, Real Impacts.” Greenversations: Official Blog of the U.S. EPA. 2012.

http://blog.epa.gov/healthywaters/2012/03/virtual-water-real-impacts-world-water-day-2012/

“50 Ways to Save Your River.” Friends of the River.

http://www.friendsoftheriver.org/site/PageServer?pagename=50ways" , "milk" : "1,000 gallons of water are required to produce 1 gallon of milk.

“Water trivia facts.” United States Environmental Protection Agency.

http://water.epa.gov/learn/kids/drinkingwater/water_trivia_facts.cfm#_edn11" , "more" : "http://cowspiracy.com/facts" } }

Now let's write the same thing in CSON:

greatDocumentaries: [ 'earthlings.com' 'forksoverknives.com' 'cowspiracy.com' ] importantFacts: emissions: ''' Livestock and their byproducts account for at least 32,000 million tons of carbon dioxide (CO2) per year, or 51% of all worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. Goodland, R Anhang, J. “Livestock and Climate Change: What if the key actors in climate change were pigs, chickens and cows?” WorldWatch, November/December 2009. Worldwatch Institute, Washington, DC, USA. Pp. 10–19. http://www.worldwatch.org/node/6294 ''' landuse: ''' Livestock covers 45% of the earth’s total land. Thornton, Phillip, Mario Herrero, and Polly Ericksen. “Livestock and Climate Change.” Livestock Exchange, no. 3 (2011). https://cgspace.cgiar.org/bitstream/handle/10568/10601/IssueBrief3.pdf ''' burger: ''' One hamburger requires 660 gallons of water to produce – the equivalent of 2 months’ worth of showers. Catanese, Christina. “Virtual Water, Real Impacts.” Greenversations: Official Blog of the U.S. EPA. 2012. http://blog.epa.gov/healthywaters/2012/03/virtual-water-real-impacts-world-water-day-2012/ “50 Ways to Save Your River.” Friends of the River. http://www.friendsoftheriver.org/site/PageServer?pagename=50ways ''' milk: ''' 1,000 gallons of water are required to produce 1 gallon of milk. “Water trivia facts.” United States Environmental Protection Agency. http://water.epa.gov/learn/kids/drinkingwater/water_trivia_facts.cfm#_edn11 ''' more: 'http://cowspiracy.com/facts'

Which is far more lenient than JSON, way nicer to write and read, no need to quote and escape everything, has comments and readable multi-line strings, and won't fail if you forget a comma.

Using CSON

Via the Command Line

Use CSON with the command line with:

json2cson in.json > out.cson cat in.json | json2cson > out.cson cson2json in.cson > out.json cat in.cson | cson2json > out.json

Requires a global CSON install: npm install -g cson

Via the API

Include CSON:

var CSON = require ( 'cson' )

Each method can be executed without a callback like so:

var result = CSON.createCSONString({ a :{ b : 'c' }}, { }) if ( result instanceof Error ) { console .log(result.stack) } else { console .log(result) }

Or via a callback like so:

CSON.createCSONString({ a :{ b : 'c' }}, { }, function ( err,result ) { console .log(err, result) })

Executing the method with a callback still executes the method synchronously.

Click the below function names to open more detailed documentation.

Create Strings

Parse Strings

Parse Files

Require Files

Install

Install Globally

Install: npm install --global cson

Executables: cson2json , json2cson

Install Locally

Install: npm install --save cson

Executables: npx cson2json , npx json2cson

, Import: import * as pkg from ('cson')

Require: const pkg = require('cson')

This package is published with the following editions:

cson/source/index.coffee is CoffeeScript source code with Require for modules

is CoffeeScript source code with Require for modules cson aliases cson/edition-esnext/index.js

aliases cson/edition-esnext/index.js is CoffeeScript compiled for Node.js with Require for modules

