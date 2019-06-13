The implementation is identical to the original one from CSInterface written in JavaScript.
The implementation has 1:1 functionality as CSInterface.js
CSInterface.js
which can be found
here.
The implementation is fully documented - the documentation is based on original Adobe documentation from .js file.
Just install NPM package using
npm CLI:
npm install csinterface-ts --save
Don't have
bower command available in bash? Install it using command:
npm install -g bower
Then install using bower CLI
bower install csinterface-ts --save
aurelia_project/aurelia.json. Add one line in the section
"bundles", in subsection
"name": "vendor-bundle.js" inside a subsection
"dependencies":
"bundles": [
{
"name": "app-bundle.js",
....
},
{
"name": "vendor-bundle.js",
....
"dependencies": [
....
"csinterface-ts", // <-- add it here
....
]
}
]
