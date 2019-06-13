openbase logo
csinterface-ts

by BrightShadow
1.0.3 (see all)

Adobe extensions CSInterface v7.0 library implementation in typescript (identical to original).

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.9K

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Implementation of Adobe extensions CSInterface library, in Typescript

The implementation is identical to the original one from CSInterface written in JavaScript.

Related pages, and additional resource where you can find more information about Adobe HTML extensions.

CSInterface-TS CSInterface-TS TypeScript Adobe Creative Cloud CEP Team

The implementation has 1:1 functionality as CSInterface.js which can be found here.

The implementation is fully documented - the documentation is based on original Adobe documentation from .js file.

Usage

With NPM

Just install NPM package using npm CLI:

npm install csinterface-ts --save

With Bower

Don't have bower command available in bash? Install it using command:

npm install -g bower

Then install using bower CLI

bower install csinterface-ts --save

When using with Aurelia

  1. Install package first
npm install csinterface-ts --save
  1. Add package to your bundles aurelia configuration in your root directory, so that you will get this loaded when your plugin/extension will be deployed. In this case edit aurelia_project/aurelia.json. Add one line in the section "bundles", in subsection "name": "vendor-bundle.js" inside a subsection "dependencies":
        "bundles": [
            {
                "name": "app-bundle.js",
                
                ....
            },
            {
              "name": "vendor-bundle.js",
              
              ....
              
              "dependencies": [
                  
                  ....
                  
                  "csinterface-ts",  // <-- add it here
                  
                  ....
              ]
          }
      ]

Found bugs/issues? Please report them here on Github in section Issues.

