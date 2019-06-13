Implementation of Adobe extensions CSInterface library, in Typescript

The implementation is identical to the original one from CSInterface written in JavaScript.

The implementation has 1:1 functionality as CSInterface.js which can be found here .

The implementation is fully documented - the documentation is based on original Adobe documentation from .js file.

Usage

With NPM

Just install NPM package using npm CLI:

npm install csinterface-ts --save

With Bower

Don't have bower command available in bash? Install it using command:

npm install -g bower

Then install using bower CLI

bower install csinterface-ts --save

When using with Aurelia

Install package first

npm install csinterface-ts --save

Add package to your bundles aurelia configuration in your root directory, so that you will get this loaded when your plugin/extension will be deployed. In this case edit aurelia_project/aurelia.json . Add one line in the section "bundles" , in subsection "name": "vendor-bundle.js" inside a subsection "dependencies" :

"bundles" : [ { "name" : "app-bundle.js" , .... }, { "name" : "vendor-bundle.js" , .... "dependencies" : [ .... "csinterface-ts" , .... ] } ]

