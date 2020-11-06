Need help? Don't open an issue - ask in the Gitter room.

A node-steam plugin for Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

Based on node-dota2 by RJacksonm1

Requirements

node-steam

CS:GO must be purchased on the account you sign in with.

Initializing

Parameters:

steamUser - Pass a SteamUser instance to change your current status(In-game/not).

- Pass a SteamUser instance to change your current status(In-game/not). steamGC - Pass a SteamGameCoordinator instance to use to send & receive GC messages.

- Pass a SteamGameCoordinator instance to use to send & receive GC messages. debug - A boolean noting whether to print information about operations to console.

var Steam = require ( 'steam' ), steamClient = new Steam.SteamClient(), steamUser = new Steam.SteamUser(steamClient), steamGC = new Steam.SteamGameCoordinator(steamClient, 730 ), csgo = require ( 'csgo' ), CSGO = new csgo.CSGOClient(steamUser, steamGC, false );

Methods

All methods require the SteamClient instance to be logged on.

CSGO

Reports to Steam that you're playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, and then initiates communication with the Game Coordinator.

Tells Steam that you are not playing CS:GO.

Converts a 64 bit steam ID to an account ID.

Converts an account ID to a 64 bit steam ID.

Converts an integer rank_id to a string. Ex: CSGO.Rank.getString(1) = "Silver I"

Converts an integer player_level to a string. Ex: CSGO.Level.getString(1) = "Recruit"

Matches

Sends a message to the Game Coordinator requesting some matchmaking stats. Listen for the matchmakingStatsData event for the game coordinator's response. Requires the GC to be ready (listen for the ready event before calling).

Requests a list of recent games for the currently logged in account. Listen for the matchList event for the game coordinator's response.

Requests current live game info for given user. Listen for the matchList event for the game coordinator's response.

requestGame(string matchid, string outcomeid, int token)

Requests info about game given a matchId, outcomeId, and token for a game (Tip: These can be found with the Sharecode decoder). Listen for the matchList event for the game coordinator's response.

Requests watchable info for game. Arguments:

int request_id; account_ids[array_of_csgo_accounts]; long serverid; long matchid;

Example:

CSGO.requestWatchInfoFriends({ serverid : new Long( -569600767 , -2130640678 , true ).toString(), matchid : new Long( 39 , 719230023 , true ).toString() });

Requirements: game should be live.

Listen for the watchList event for the game coordinator's response.

Requests a list of current live games. Listen for the matchList event for the game coordinator's response.

Player Info

accountId is the player's account ID (A player's SteamID64 can be converted to an account ID with CSGO.ToAccountID(steamid) ).

Requests a player's profile from the game coordinator. The player must be online and playing CS:GO. Listen for the playerProfile event for the game coordinator's response.

Rich Presence

Note: You cannot set your rich presence to arbitrary strings anymore. Rather, games now define a list of up to 20 rich presence values that can be displayed. See the SetRichPresence method in this documentation for more info.

Sets the rich presence object for the currently logged in user. Rich presence is Valve's solution to giving friends information on what you're doing in a game. For example, when you see information about another friends matchmaking game (as in, the map and score), this is set by using rich presence. An example of how to use this method can be found in example.js

Item Data

itemDataRequest(string s, string a, string d, string m)

Requests item data for the specified CSGO item inspect link parameters. The parameter s has a value when the inspect link is from an inventory; likewise, the parameter m has a value when the inspect link is from the market. If there is no value for a given parameter from the inspect link, set it to "0" .

Listen for the itemData event for the game coordinator's response.

Example for an inventory inspect link for a CSGO item

CSGO.itemDataRequest( "76561198084749846" , "6768147729" , "12557175561287951743" , "0" );

Example for a market inspect link for a CSGO item

CSGO.itemDataRequest( "0" , "6710760926" , "9406593057029549017" , "563330426657599553" );

Sharecode Decoding/Encoding

new CSGO.SharecodeDecoder(string code);

Instantiates a SharecodeDecoder class to decode sharecodes.

Calling the decode() method of the SharecodeDecoder will return an object with the decoded information.

console .log( new CSGO.SharecodeDecoder( "CSGO-U6MWi-hYFWJ-opPwD-JciHm-qOijD" ).decode()) { matchId : '3106049990460440633' , outcomeId : '3106056003414655216' , tokenId : '11842' }

Events

ready

Emitted when the GC is ready to receive messages. Be careful not to declare anonymous functions as event handlers here, as you'll need to be able to invalidate event handlers on an unready event.

unready

Emitted when the connection status to the GC changes, and renders the library unavailable to interact. You should clear any event handlers set in the ready event here, otherwise you'll have multiple handlers for each message every time a new ready event is sent.

exited

Emitted when .exit() is called as a convenience for clearing handlers upon intentional exits.

itemData ( itemDataResponse )

{ "iteminfo" : { "accountid" : null , "itemid" : Long { "low" : -1821786863 , "high" : 1 , "unsigned" : true }, "defindex" : 7 , "paintindex" : 474 , "rarity" : 6 , "quality" : 4 , "paintwear" : 1054492909 , "paintseed" : 183 , "killeaterscoretype" : null , "killeatervalue" : null , "customname" : null , "stickers" : [], "inventory" : 3221225475 , "origin" : 8 , "questid" : null , "dropreason" : null , "floatvalue" : 0.4263376295566559 } }

Emitted when the game coordinator responds to the itemDataRequest method.

matchmakingStatsData ( matchmakingStatsResponse )

matchmakingStatsResponse - Raw response object. Example response below.

{ "account_id" : 137013074 , "ongoingmatch" : { "serverid" : 90112014586923017 , "direct_udp_ip" : 2734604850 , "direct_udp_port" : 27035 , "reservationid" : 18374688715512210549 , "reservation" : { "game_type" : 520 , "match_id" : 3245263802660290728 , "tournament_event" : null , "pre_match_data" : null }, "map" : "de_dust2" , "server_address" : "=[A:1:153428969:9318]:0" }, "global_stats" : { "players_online" : 423480 , "servers_online" : 132472 , "players_searching" : 4212 , "servers_available" : 65497 , "ongoing_matches" : 17016 , "search_time_avg" : 46530 , "search_statistics" : [ { "game_type" : 264 , "search_time_avg" : 128555 , "players_searching" : 148 }, { "game_type" : 520 , "search_time_avg" : 31962 , "players_searching" : 1768 }, { "game_type" : 1032 , "search_time_avg" : 122353 , "players_searching" : 426 }, { "game_type" : 2056 , "search_time_avg" : 136133 , "players_searching" : 160 }, { "game_type" : 4104 , "search_time_avg" : 62643 , "players_searching" : 1069 }, { "game_type" : 8200 , "search_time_avg" : 70380 , "players_searching" : 563 }, { "game_type" : 16392 , "search_time_avg" : 115923 , "players_searching" : 132 }, { "game_type" : 32776 , "search_time_avg" : 54906 , "players_searching" : 1248 }, { "game_type" : 65544 , "search_time_avg" : 116871 , "players_searching" : 183 }, { "game_type" : 131080 , "search_time_avg" : 82308 , "players_searching" : 145 }, { "game_type" : 262152 , "search_time_avg" : 209331 , "players_searching" : 105 }, { "game_type" : 524296 , "search_time_avg" : 270376 , "players_searching" : 110 }, { "game_type" : 1048584 , "search_time_avg" : 64499 , "players_searching" : 1020 }, { "game_type" : 268435464 , "search_time_avg" : 84615 , "players_searching" : 642 }, { "game_type" : 536870920 , "search_time_avg" : 104965 , "players_searching" : 478 }, { "game_type" : 2097160 , "search_time_avg" : 198734 , "players_searching" : 228 }, { "game_type" : 134217736 , "search_time_avg" : 147703 , "players_searching" : 203 }, { "game_type" : 8388616 , "search_time_avg" : 538828 , "players_searching" : 138 }, { "game_type" : 16777224 , "search_time_avg" : 232350 , "players_searching" : 192 }, { "game_type" : 4194312 , "search_time_avg" : 237269 , "players_searching" : 151 }, { "game_type" : 33554440 , "search_time_avg" : 203183 , "players_searching" : 181 } ], "main_post_url" : "" , "required_appid_version" : 13494 , "pricesheet_version" : 1438240620 , "twitch_streams_version" : 2 , "active_tournament_eventid" : 6 , "active_survey_id" : 0 }, "penalty_seconds" : null , "penalty_reason" : null , "vac_banned" : 0 , "ranking" : { "account_id" : 137013074 , "rank_id" : 11 , "wins" : 192 , "rank_change" : null }, "commendation" : { "cmd_friendly" : 3 , "cmd_teaching" : 3 , "cmd_leader" : 3 }, "medals" : { "medal_team" : 0 , "medal_combat" : 0 , "medal_weapon" : 0 , "medal_global" : 0 , "medal_arms" : 0 , "display_items_defidx" : [], "featured_display_item_defidx" : null }, "my_current_event" : null , "my_current_event_teams" : [], "my_current_team" : null , "my_current_event_stages" : [], "survey_vote" : null , "activity" : null , "player_level" : 3 , "player_cur_xp" : 327684342 , "player_xp_bonus_flags" : null }

Emitted when the game coordinator responds to the matchmakingStatsRequest method.

playerProfile (Response to playerProfileRequest )

{ "request_id" : null , "account_profiles" : [ { "account_id" : 137013074 , "ongoingmatch" : null , "global_stats" : null , "penalty_seconds" : null , "penalty_reason" : null , "vac_banned" : null , "ranking" : { "account_id" : 137013074 , "rank_id" : 11 , "wins" : 192 , "rank_change" : null }, "commendation" : { "cmd_friendly" : 3 , "cmd_teaching" : 3 , "cmd_leader" : 3 }, "medals" : { "medal_team" : 0 , "medal_combat" : 0 , "medal_weapon" : 0 , "medal_global" : 0 , "medal_arms" : 0 , "display_items_defidx" : [], "featured_display_item_defidx" : null }, "my_current_event" : null , "my_current_event_teams" : [], "my_current_team" : null , "my_current_event_stages" : [], "survey_vote" : null , "activity" : null , "player_level" : 3 , "player_cur_xp" : 327684342 , "player_xp_bonus_flags" : null } ] }

Emitted when the game coordinator responds to the playerProfileRequest method.

matchList (Response to requestRecentGames )

{ "reservationid" : { "low" : 65 , "high" : 715485165 , "unsigned" : true }, "reservation" : { "account_ids" : [ 2879081 , 182261908 , 225695551 , 30039512 , 90132590 , 94815387 , 37671978 , 31906737 , 137013074 , 61347894 ], "game_type" : 1032 , "match_id" : null , "server_version" : null , "rankings" : [], "encryption_key" : null , "encryption_key_pub" : null , "party_ids" : [], "whitelist" : [], "tv_master_steamid" : null , "tournament_event" : null , "tournament_teams" : [], "tournament_casters_account_ids" : [], "tv_relay_steamid" : null , "pre_match_data" : null }, "map" : "http://replay124.valve.net/730/003072985384448163905_0699089210.dem.bz2" , "round" : null , "kills" : [ 21 , 22 , 15 , 15 , 12 , 37 , 20 , 23 , 17 , 15 ], "assists" : [ 5 , 5 , 1 , 3 , 4 , 2 , 3 , 2 , 6 , 7 ], "deaths" : [ 22 , 22 , 24 , 23 , 21 , 13 , 13 , 19 , 20 , 20 ], "scores" : [ 55 , 54 , 40 , 39 , 37 , 79 , 65 , 59 , 41 , 37 ], "pings" : [], "round_result" : null , "match_result" : 2 , "team_scores" : [ 11 , 16 ], "confirm" : null , "reservation_stage" : null , "match_duration" : 2332 , "enemy_kills" : [ 21 , 22 , 15 , 15 , 12 , 37 , 20 , 23 , 17 , 15 ], "enemy_headshots" : [ 12 , 11 , 4 , 2 , 3 , 9 , 6 , 9 , 3 , 12 ], "enemy_3ks" : [], "enemy_4ks" : [], "enemy_5ks" : [], "mvps" : [ 4 , 3 , 1 , 1 , 2 , 4 , 5 , 2 , 3 , 2 ], "spectators_count" : null , "spectators_count_tv" : null , "spectators_count_lnk" : null , "enemy_kills_agg" : [] }

Emitted when requestRecentGames , requestGame , requestLiveGameForUser , requestCurrentLiveGames is replied to.

watchList (Response to requestWatchInfoFriends )

Example: