{
} } {
{ { } }
} }{ {
{ }{ } } _____ __ __
( }{ }{ { ) / ____| / _|/ _|
.- { { } { }} -. | | ___ | |_| |_ ___ ___
( ( } { } { } } ) | | / _ \| _| _/ _ \/ _ \
|`-..________ ..-'| | |___| (_) | | | || __/ __/
| | \_____\___/|_| |_| \___|\___| .-''-.
| ;--. .' .-. )
| (__ \ _____ _ _ / .' / /
| | ) ) / ____| (_) | | (_/ / /
| |/ / | (___ ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_ / /
| ( / \___ \ / __| '__| | '_ \| __| / /
| |/ ____) | (__| | | | |_) | |_ . '
| | |_____/ \___|_| |_| .__/ \__| / / _.-')
`-.._________..-' | | .' ' _.'.-''
|_| / /.-'_.'
/ _.'
( _.-'
Complete enough to use for nearly every project. See the roadmap to 2.0.
npm install -g coffee-script-redux
coffee --help
coffee --js <input.coffee >output.js
Before transitioning from Jeremy's compiler, see the intentional deviations from jashkenas/coffee-script wiki page.
git clone git://github.com/michaelficarra/CoffeeScriptRedux.git && cd CoffeeScriptRedux && npm install
make clean && git checkout -- lib && make -j build && make test
I'd like to thank the following financial contributors for their large donations to the Kickstarter project that funded the initial work on this compiler. Together, you donated over $10,000. Without you, I wouldn't have been able to do this.
And of course, thank you Jeremy (and all the other contributors) for making the original CoffeeScript compiler.