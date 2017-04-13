CoffeeScript II: The Wrath of Khan

{ } } { { { } } } }{ { { }{ } } _____ __ __ ( }{ }{ { ) / ____| / _|/ _| .- { { } { }} -. | | ___ | |_| |_ ___ ___ ( ( } { } { } } ) | | / _ \ | _| _/ _ \ / _ \ |`-..________ ..-'| | |___| (_) | | | || __/ __/ | | \ _ ____ \ _ __/|_| |_| \ _ __| \ _ __| .-''-. | ;--. .' .-. ) | (__ \ _____ _ _ / .' / / | | ) ) / ____| (_) | | (_/ / / | |/ / | (___ ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_ / / | ( / \ _ __ \ / __| '__| | '_ \ | __| / / | |/ ____) | (__| | | | |_) | |_ . ' | | |_____/ \ _ __|_| |_| .__/ \ _ _| / / _.-') `-.._________..-' | | .' ' _.'.-'' |_| / /.-'_.' / _.' ( _.-'

Status

Complete enough to use for nearly every project. See the roadmap to 2.0.

Getting Started

npm install -g coffee-script-redux coffee --help coffee --js < input .coffee >output .js

Before transitioning from Jeremy's compiler, see the intentional deviations from jashkenas/coffee-script wiki page.

Development

git clone git://github.com/michaelficarra/CoffeeScriptRedux.git && cd CoffeeScriptRedux && npm install make clean && git checkout -- lib && make -j build && make test

Notable Contributors

I'd like to thank the following financial contributors for their large donations to the Kickstarter project that funded the initial work on this compiler. Together, you donated over $10,000. Without you, I wouldn't have been able to do this.

Groupon, who is generously allowing me to work in their offices

And of course, thank you Jeremy (and all the other contributors) for making the original CoffeeScript compiler.