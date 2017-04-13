openbase logo
cs2

cs2

by Michael Ficarra
2.0.0-beta8 (see all)

😓 rewrite of the CoffeeScript compiler with proper compiler design principles and a focus on robustness and extensibility

Readme

CoffeeScript II: The Wrath of Khan

          {
       }   }   {
      {   {  }  }
       }   }{  {
      {  }{  }  }             _____       __  __
     ( }{ }{  { )            / ____|     / _|/ _|
   .- { { }  { }} -.        | |     ___ | |_| |_ ___  ___
  (  ( } { } { } }  )       | |    / _ \|  _|  _/ _ \/ _ \
  |`-..________ ..-'|       | |___| (_) | | | ||  __/  __/
  |                 |        \_____\___/|_| |_| \___|\___|       .-''-.
  |                 ;--.                                       .' .-.  )
  |                (__  \     _____           _       _       / .'  / /
  |                 | )  )   / ____|         (_)     | |     (_/   / /
  |                 |/  /   | (___   ___ _ __ _ _ __ | |_         / /
  |                 (  /     \___ \ / __| '__| | '_ \| __|       / /
  |                 |/       ____) | (__| |  | | |_) | |_       . '
  |                 |       |_____/ \___|_|  |_| .__/ \__|     / /    _.-')
   `-.._________..-'                           | |           .' '  _.'.-''
                                               |_|          /  /.-'_.'
                                                           /    _.'
                                                          ( _.-'

Status

Complete enough to use for nearly every project. See the roadmap to 2.0.

Getting Started

npm install -g coffee-script-redux
coffee --help
coffee --js <input.coffee >output.js

Before transitioning from Jeremy's compiler, see the intentional deviations from jashkenas/coffee-script wiki page.

Development

git clone git://github.com/michaelficarra/CoffeeScriptRedux.git && cd CoffeeScriptRedux && npm install
make clean && git checkout -- lib && make -j build && make test

Notable Contributors

I'd like to thank the following financial contributors for their large donations to the Kickstarter project that funded the initial work on this compiler. Together, you donated over $10,000. Without you, I wouldn't have been able to do this.

  • Groupon, who is generously allowing me to work in their offices
  • Trevor Burnham
  • Shopify
  • Abakas
  • 37signals
  • Brightcove
  • Gaslight
  • Pantheon
  • Benbria
  • Sam Stephenson
  • Bevan Hunt
  • Meryn Stol
  • Rob Tsuk
  • Dion Almaer
  • Andrew Davey
  • Thomas Burleson
  • Michael Kedzierski
  • Jeremy Kemper
  • Kyle Cordes
  • Jason R. Lauman
  • Martin Drenovac (Envizion Systems - Aust)
  • Julian Bilcke
  • Michael Edmondson

And of course, thank you Jeremy (and all the other contributors) for making the original CoffeeScript compiler.

