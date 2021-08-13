cryptr is a simple
aes-256-gcm encrypt and decrypt module for node.js
It is for doing simple encryption of values UTF-8 strings that need to be decrypted at a later time.
If you require anything more than that you probably want to use something more advanced or crypto directly.
The Cryptr constructor takes 1 required argument.
Cryptr(secret)
The
salt and
iv are randomly generated and prepended to the result
DO NOT USE THIS MODULE FOR ENCRYPTING PASSWORDS!
Passwords should be a one way hash. Use bcrypt for that.
npm install cryptr
const Cryptr = require('cryptr');
const cryptr = new Cryptr('myTotalySecretKey');
const encryptedString = cryptr.encrypt('bacon');
const decryptedString = cryptr.decrypt(encryptedString);
console.log(encryptedString); // e7b75a472b65bc4a42e7b3f78833a4d00040beba796062bf7c13d9533b149e5ec3784813dc20348fdf248d28a2982df85b83d1109623bce45f08238f6ea9bd9bb5f406427b2a40f969802635b8907a0a57944f2c12f334bd081d5143a357c173a611e1b64a
console.log(decryptedString); // bacon