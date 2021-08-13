cryptr

cryptr is a simple aes-256-gcm encrypt and decrypt module for node.js

It is for doing simple encryption of values UTF-8 strings that need to be decrypted at a later time.

If you require anything more than that you probably want to use something more advanced or crypto directly.

The Cryptr constructor takes 1 required argument.

Cryptr(secret)

The salt and iv are randomly generated and prepended to the result

DO NOT USE THIS MODULE FOR ENCRYPTING PASSWORDS!

Passwords should be a one way hash. Use bcrypt for that.

Install

npm install cryptr

Usage