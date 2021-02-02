openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ci

cryptopunk-icons

by Admazzola
1.1.6 (see all)

A javascript library for integrating cryptopunk avatars into apps

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

21.1K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Cryptopunk-Icons Package

This is a third-party extension library for the Larvalabs cryptopunks (https://github.com/larvalabs/cryptopunks) decentralized icons. This library contains all of the individual icon files and contains functions for:

  1. Fetching local and web-based image files of the punk icons.

  2. Identifying the cryptopunks owned by a particular Ethereum address. (STILL WIP)

  3. Proving that a particular person owns a particular cryptopunk. This is done using proof-of-key signatures by:

    a. Generating and storing a random message that is used to build a cryptographic challenge which is given to the person. (generateEllipticCurveChallengeDigest)

    b. The person uses their private key to generate a signature of the challenge and they give it back to your Node app. (signEllipticCurveChallenge)

    c. Checking that the signature is indeed valid for that challenge by extracting the public key from the signature. (validateEllipticCurveSignature)

Using these three tools, it is possible to build a webform in that asks a user for the public address of their cryptopunk, asks them to sign a challenge to prove ownership, and then records the fact that their account indeed has that icon. Then the icon would be allowed to be used for their account in the app like an Avatar or badge.

How to Use

npm install cryptopunk-icons

var cryptopunk_icons = require('cryptopunk-icons')

Loading Icon Images

function getCryptopunkIconLocalImagePath(_punk_icon_id)

Description

Returns the path for the local image (inside this node package) of a particular cryptopunk.

Example Use

var path = cryptopunk_icons.getCryptopunkIconLocalImagePath(111);

Example Result

/home/andy/dev/cryptopunk-icons/app/assets/punk111.png

function getCryptopunkIconCentralizedURL(_punk_icon_id)

Description

Returns the url for the local image (inside this node package) of a particular cryptopunk from the official website. Please avoid this to reduce traffic load on their servers! Use the local function when possible.

Example Use

var path = cryptopunk_icons.getCryptopunkIconCentralizedURL(111);

Example Result

https://www.larvalabs.com/cryptopunks/cryptopunk111.png

Testing with Mocha

node app/mocha-server.js

Then, in a different shell

npm test

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial