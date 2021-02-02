Identifying the cryptopunks owned by a particular Ethereum address. (STILL WIP)

Proving that a particular person owns a particular cryptopunk. This is done using proof-of-key signatures by:

a. Generating and storing a random message that is used to build a cryptographic challenge which is given to the person. (generateEllipticCurveChallengeDigest)

b. The person uses their private key to generate a signature of the challenge and they give it back to your Node app. (signEllipticCurveChallenge)

c. Checking that the signature is indeed valid for that challenge by extracting the public key from the signature. (validateEllipticCurveSignature)