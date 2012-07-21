openbase logo
cry

cryptojs

by Jeff Guo
2.5.3 (see all)

Following googlecode project crypto-js, provide standard and secure cryptographic algorithms for NodeJS. Support MD5, SHA-1, SHA-256, RC4, Rabbit, AES, DES, PBKDF2, HMAC, OFB, CFB, CTR, CBC, Base64

Overview

Readme

cryptojs

  • with little modification, converted from googlecode project crypto-js, and keep the source code structure of the origin project on googlecode
  • source code worked in both browser engines and node scripts. see also: https://github.com/gwjjeff/crypto-js-npm-conv
  • inspiration comes from ezcrypto, but my tests cannot pass with his version ( ECB/pkcs7 mode ), so I made it myself

install

npm install cryptojs

usage (example with coffee-script)

Crypto = (require 'cryptojs').Crypto
key = '12345678'
us = 'Hello, 世界!'

mode = new Crypto.mode.ECB Crypto.pad.pkcs7

ub = Crypto.charenc.UTF8.stringToBytes us
eb = Crypto.DES.encrypt ub, key, {asBytes: true, mode: mode}
ehs= Crypto.util.bytesToHex eb

eb2= Crypto.util.hexToBytes ehs
ub2= Crypto.DES.decrypt eb2, key, {asBytes: true, mode: mode}
us2= Crypto.charenc.UTF8.bytesToString ub2
# should be same as the var 'us'
console .log us2

Alternatives

node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
crypto-jsJavaScript library of crypto standards.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
1Performant
jsr
jsrsasignThe 'jsrsasign' (RSA-Sign JavaScript Library) is an opensource free cryptography library supporting RSA/RSAPSS/ECDSA/DSA signing/validation, ASN.1, PKCS#1/5/8 private/public key, X.509 certificate, CRL, OCSP, CMS SignedData, TimeStamp, CAdES JSON Web Signature/Token in pure JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
229K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use
ell
ellipticFast Elliptic Curve Cryptography in plain javascript
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
14M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
crypto-browserifypartial implementation of node's `crypto` for the browser
GitHub Stars
526
Weekly Downloads
13M
scj
simple-crypto-jsSimplified AES cryptography for safer and easier encryption and decryption processes of any JavaScript objects.
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
13K
See 13 Alternatives

