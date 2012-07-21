cryptojs
- with little modification, converted from googlecode project crypto-js, and keep the source code structure of the origin project on googlecode
- source code worked in both browser engines and node scripts. see also: https://github.com/gwjjeff/crypto-js-npm-conv
- inspiration comes from ezcrypto, but my tests cannot pass with his version ( ECB/pkcs7 mode ), so I made it myself
install
npm install cryptojs
Crypto = (require 'cryptojs').Crypto
key = '12345678'
us = 'Hello, 世界!'
mode = new Crypto.mode.ECB Crypto.pad.pkcs7
ub = Crypto.charenc.UTF8.stringToBytes us
eb = Crypto.DES.encrypt ub, key, {asBytes: true, mode: mode}
ehs= Crypto.util.bytesToHex eb
eb2= Crypto.util.hexToBytes ehs
ub2= Crypto.DES.decrypt eb2, key, {asBytes: true, mode: mode}
us2= Crypto.charenc.UTF8.bytesToString ub2
console .log us2