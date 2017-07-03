openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cry

cryptofont

by Alexander Manfred Pöllmann
0.1.1 (see all)

A sleek webfont featuring your favourite cryptocurrencies

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

159

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

(OFL-1.1 AND MIT)

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

CryptoFont 0.1.1

A sleek webfont for your favourite cryptocurrencies. Get started at CryptoFont.com!

Getting Started

Install with Bower

$ bower install cryptofont

Install with npm

$ npm install cryptofont

Install with Composer

$ composer require alexanderpoellmann/cryptofont

Then copy the font files into your project, include the CSS file or import the Sass/Less file and there you go, now you can place the icons wherever you want like so:

<i class="cf cf-btc"></i> Bitcoin

Get started at CryptoFont.com!

Changelog

  • 2017-06-24 v0.0.1 Initial release. (88 icons)
  • 2017-06-25 v0.0.2 Minor tweaks.
  • 2017-06-25 v0.0.3 Update version number.
  • 2017-06-25 v0.1.0 Pre-release.
  • 2017-07-01 v0.1.1 Add Less files.

CryptoFont was useful to you? Awesome! So, why not buy me a beer to keep the project going?

License

Disclaimer

All used trademarks, brands and/or names are the property of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks, brands and/or names does not indicate endorsement of the property holder by us, nor vice versa.

Check out PaymentFont as well!

Looking for a sleek webfont featuring your favourite payment operators and methods? Check out my free PaymentFont!

Author

Handcrafted with love by Alexander Manfred Pöllmann in Vienna & Rome.

Follow me on Twitter, Instagram and GitHub :-)

Analytics

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial