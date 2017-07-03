CryptoFont 0.1.1

A sleek webfont for your favourite cryptocurrencies. Get started at CryptoFont.com!

Getting Started

Install with Bower

$ bower install cryptofont

Install with npm

$ npm install cryptofont

Install with Composer

$ composer require alexanderpoellmann/cryptofont

Then copy the font files into your project, include the CSS file or import the Sass/Less file and there you go, now you can place the icons wherever you want like so:

< i class = "cf cf-btc" > </ i > Bitcoin

Get started at CryptoFont.com!

Changelog

2017-06-24 v0.0.1 Initial release. (88 icons)

2017-06-25 v0.0.2 Minor tweaks.

2017-06-25 v0.0.3 Update version number.

2017-06-25 v0.1.0 Pre-release.

2017-07-01 v0.1.1 Add Less files.

Donate

CryptoFont was useful to you? Awesome! So, why not buy me a beer to keep the project going?

License

The font is licensed under the SIL OFL 1.1: http://scripts.sil.org/OFL

The CSS files are licensed under the MIT License: http://opensource.org/licenses/mit-license.html

Attribution is not required, but much appreciated: CryptoFont by @AMPoellmann - https://cryptofont.com



Disclaimer

All used trademarks, brands and/or names are the property of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks, brands and/or names does not indicate endorsement of the property holder by us, nor vice versa.

Check out PaymentFont as well!

Looking for a sleek webfont featuring your favourite payment operators and methods? Check out my free PaymentFont!

Author

Handcrafted with love by Alexander Manfred Pöllmann in Vienna & Rome.

Follow me on Twitter, Instagram and GitHub :-)