A sleek webfont for your favourite cryptocurrencies. Get started at CryptoFont.com!
Install with Bower
$ bower install cryptofont
Install with npm
$ npm install cryptofont
Install with Composer
$ composer require alexanderpoellmann/cryptofont
Then copy the font files into your project, include the CSS file or import the Sass/Less file and there you go, now you can place the icons wherever you want like so:
<i class="cf cf-btc"></i> Bitcoin
Get started at CryptoFont.com!
CryptoFont was useful to you? Awesome! So, why not buy me a beer to keep the project going?
All used trademarks, brands and/or names are the property of their respective owners. The use of these trademarks, brands and/or names does not indicate endorsement of the property holder by us, nor vice versa.
Looking for a sleek webfont featuring your favourite payment operators and methods? Check out my free PaymentFont!
Handcrafted with love by Alexander Manfred Pöllmann in Vienna & Rome.
Follow me on Twitter, Instagram and GitHub :-)