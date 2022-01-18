Cryptocurrency Icons

This project contains over 7,500 icons – almost 500 crypto currencies, in 4 styles and a range of sizes. Completely free. All we ask is that you don’t claim them as your own, and share this resource with others.

We also have some fiat currencies: USD , GBP , EUR , JPY , CNY , RUB . (We don't intend to add more)

Images are in the PNG format (transparent) in 32×32 , 32×32 (@2x) , and 128×128 variants, along with SVG versions.

There's also a generic icon that can be used for cryptocurrencies missing an icon here.

If there is an altcoin you’re looking for that hasn’t been included, please create a new issue.

(We don't accept pull request contributions for new or updated icons at this time. Open an issue and we'll do the icon for you.)

Install 🚀

npm install cryptocurrency-icons

You can then import the icons from ./node_modules/cryptocurrency-icons , for example ./node_modules/cryptocurrency-icons/svg/color/kmd.svg .

There's also a manifest.json file included in the package with a list of the currency symbol, the name of the icons and the associated colors.

Special Thanks 👏

Thanks to Christopher Downer for starting this project and all our wonderful contributors.

Used By

vue-cryptoicon - Cryptocurrency icons for Vue apps

svelte-cryptoicon - Cryptocurrency icons for Svelte apps

Crypto Tools - Cryptocurrency icons for Crypto Tools macOS app

Cryptocurrency Ticker - Cryptocurrency ticker for Windows and Linux Mint - Cinnamon

Spot - Cryptocurrency wallet