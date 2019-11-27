openbase logo
cryptocoins-icons

by Martin Allien
2.9.0 (see all)

Cryptocoins is the most complete vector/webfont icon pack of your favourite cryptocurrencies

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

820

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

18

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

Cryptocoins

Cryptocoins is the most complete free vector iconpack of your favourite cryptocurrencies.

Build Status npm version jsDelivr hits/month

Available in webfont & SVG format for taking advantage of small file sizes and unlimited scalability, Cryptocoins are perfect for usage on the web – right where they belong. Use them all or just the ones you need.

Quick links: DemoInstallationContributing GuidelinesChangelog

Cryptocoins Preview

Docs & Demo

Installation

There are many ways/formats how to use Cryptocoins – read complete installation guide if you need any help.

3rd party Packages

Built on/with Cryptocoins, these are maintained by the community. Use at your own risk:

Requesting new icons

Initial release contains just a fraction of Altcoins. If you're missing your coin, please let me know so I can include it in next release. Since there are many requests lately and I can hardly keep up, I have to ask you to follow these guidelines:

  1. open a new issue in this repo
  2. fill in the template (coin name, ticker symbol, link to official logo etc.)
  3. (optional) you can include HEX code of the main color used in coin's branding and bitcointalk thread link (not mandatory, but saves me time)
  4. (optional) you can notify me on @AllienWorks Twitter (also, helps spreading the word)

This is all completely voluntary work, so if you want to support my efforts or speed up the addition of your coin, please donate. Donation addresses are found below (if you don't see your coin, let me know and I'll send the address afterwards).

For Contributors

Please see Contributing guidelines before submitting your PRs, thanks! PRs not following the Guidelines won't be accepted.

Author

Martin Allien

Tip me crypto and support further development!

Updates

Moved to Changelog

Licence

Released under The MIT License

