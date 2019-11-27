Cryptocoins is the most complete free vector iconpack of your favourite cryptocurrencies.
Available in webfont & SVG format for taking advantage of small file sizes and unlimited scalability, Cryptocoins are perfect for usage on the web – right where they belong. Use them all or just the ones you need.
Quick links: Demo • Installation • Contributing Guidelines • Changelog
There are many ways/formats how to use Cryptocoins – read complete installation guide if you need any help.
npm i cryptocoins-icons
Built on/with Cryptocoins, these are maintained by the community. Use at your own risk:
Initial release contains just a fraction of Altcoins. If you're missing your coin, please let me know so I can include it in next release. Since there are many requests lately and I can hardly keep up, I have to ask you to follow these guidelines:
This is all completely voluntary work, so if you want to support my efforts or speed up the addition of your coin, please donate. Donation addresses are found below (if you don't see your coin, let me know and I'll send the address afterwards).
Please see Contributing guidelines before submitting your PRs, thanks! PRs not following the Guidelines won't be accepted.
Martin Allien
Released under The MIT License