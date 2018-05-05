Typescript library of crypto standards. Ready for AOT and treeshaking in combination with Angular and other modern typescript frameworks.

Requirements:

Node.js

npm (Node.js package manager)

npm install crypto-ts

Usage

ES6 import for typical API call signing use case:

import { AES } from 'crypto-ts' ; const encryptedMessage = AES.encrypt( 'message' , 'test' ).toString();

Modular include:

var AES = require ( "crypto-ts" ).AES; var SHA256 = require ( "crypto-ts" ).SHA256; ... console.log(SHA256( "Message" ));

Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:

var CryptoTS = require ( "crypto-ts" ); ... console.log(CryptoTS.HmacSHA1( "Message" , "Key" ));

Client (browser)

Requirements:

Node.js

Bower (package manager for frontend)

bower install crypto-ts

Usage

Modular include:

require .config({ packages : [ { name : 'crypto-ts' , location : 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts' , main : 'index' } ] }); require ([ "crypto-ts/algo/aes" , "crypto-ts/algo/sha256" ], function ( AES, SHA256 ) { console .log(SHA256( "Message" )); });

Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:

require .config({ paths : { 'crypto-ts' : 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts/crypto-ts' } }); require ([ "crypto-ts" ], function ( CryptoTS ) { console .log(CryptoTS.MD5( "Message" )); });

Usage without RequireJS

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts/crypto-ts.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var encrypted = CryptoTS.AES(...); var encrypted = CryptoTS.SHA256(...); </ script >

AES Encryption

Plain text encryption

var CryptoTS = require ( "crypto-ts" ); var ciphertext = CryptoTS.AES.encrypt( 'my message' , 'secret key 123' ); var bytes = CryptoTS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext.toString(), 'secret key 123' ); var plaintext = bytes.toString(CryptoTS.enc.Utf8); console .log(plaintext);

Object encryption

var CryptoTS = require ( "crypto-ts" ); var data = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }] var ciphertext = CryptoTS.AES.encrypt( JSON .stringify(data), 'secret key 123' ); var bytes = CryptoTS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext.toString(), 'secret key 123' ); var decryptedData = JSON .parse(bytes.toString(CryptoTS.enc.Utf8)); console .log(decryptedData);

List of modules

crypto-ts/core

crypto-ts/x64-core

crypto-ts/lib-typedarrays

crypto-ts/md5

crypto-ts/sha1

crypto-ts/sha256

crypto-ts/sha224

crypto-ts/sha512

crypto-ts/sha384

crypto-ts/sha3

crypto-ts/ripemd160

crypto-ts/hmac-md5

crypto-ts/hmac-sha1

crypto-ts/hmac-sha256

crypto-ts/hmac-sha224

crypto-ts/hmac-sha512

crypto-ts/hmac-sha384

crypto-ts/hmac-sha3

crypto-ts/hmac-ripemd160

crypto-ts/pbkdf2

crypto-ts/aes

crypto-ts/tripledes

crypto-ts/rc4

crypto-ts/rabbit

crypto-ts/rabbit-legacy

crypto-ts/evpkdf

crypto-ts/format-openssl

crypto-ts/format-hex

crypto-ts/enc-latin1

crypto-ts/enc-utf8

crypto-ts/enc-hex

crypto-ts/enc-utf16

crypto-ts/enc-base64

crypto-ts/mode-cfb

crypto-ts/mode-ctr

crypto-ts/mode-ctr-gladman

crypto-ts/mode-ofb

crypto-ts/mode-ecb