Typescript library of crypto standards. Ready for AOT and treeshaking in combination with Angular and other modern typescript frameworks.
Requirements:
npm install crypto-ts
ES6 import for typical API call signing use case:
import { AES } from 'crypto-ts';
const encryptedMessage = AES.encrypt('message', 'test').toString();
Modular include:
var AES = require("crypto-ts").AES;
var SHA256 = require("crypto-ts").SHA256;
...
console.log(SHA256("Message"));
Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:
var CryptoTS = require("crypto-ts");
...
console.log(CryptoTS.HmacSHA1("Message", "Key"));
Requirements:
bower install crypto-ts
Modular include:
require.config({
packages: [
{
name: 'crypto-ts',
location: 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts',
main: 'index'
}
]
});
require(["crypto-ts/algo/aes", "crypto-ts/algo/sha256"], function (AES, SHA256) {
console.log(SHA256("Message"));
});
Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:
// Above-mentioned will work or use this simple form
require.config({
paths: {
'crypto-ts': 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts/crypto-ts'
}
});
require(["crypto-ts"], function (CryptoTS) {
console.log(CryptoTS.MD5("Message"));
});
<script type="text/javascript" src="path-to/bower_components/crypto-ts/crypto-ts.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var encrypted = CryptoTS.AES(...);
var encrypted = CryptoTS.SHA256(...);
</script>
var CryptoTS = require("crypto-ts");
// Encrypt
var ciphertext = CryptoTS.AES.encrypt('my message', 'secret key 123');
// Decrypt
var bytes = CryptoTS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext.toString(), 'secret key 123');
var plaintext = bytes.toString(CryptoTS.enc.Utf8);
console.log(plaintext);
var CryptoTS = require("crypto-ts");
var data = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]
// Encrypt
var ciphertext = CryptoTS.AES.encrypt(JSON.stringify(data), 'secret key 123');
// Decrypt
var bytes = CryptoTS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext.toString(), 'secret key 123');
var decryptedData = JSON.parse(bytes.toString(CryptoTS.enc.Utf8));
console.log(decryptedData);
crypto-ts/core
crypto-ts/x64-core
crypto-ts/lib-typedarrays
crypto-ts/md5
crypto-ts/sha1
crypto-ts/sha256
crypto-ts/sha224
crypto-ts/sha512
crypto-ts/sha384
crypto-ts/sha3
crypto-ts/ripemd160
crypto-ts/hmac-md5
crypto-ts/hmac-sha1
crypto-ts/hmac-sha256
crypto-ts/hmac-sha224
crypto-ts/hmac-sha512
crypto-ts/hmac-sha384
crypto-ts/hmac-sha3
crypto-ts/hmac-ripemd160
crypto-ts/pbkdf2
crypto-ts/aes
crypto-ts/tripledes
crypto-ts/rc4
crypto-ts/rabbit
crypto-ts/rabbit-legacy
crypto-ts/evpkdf
crypto-ts/format-openssl
crypto-ts/format-hex
crypto-ts/enc-latin1
crypto-ts/enc-utf8
crypto-ts/enc-hex
crypto-ts/enc-utf16
crypto-ts/enc-base64
crypto-ts/mode-cfb
crypto-ts/mode-ctr
crypto-ts/mode-ctr-gladman
crypto-ts/mode-ofb
crypto-ts/mode-ecb
crypto-ts/pad-pkcs7
crypto-ts/pad-ansix923
crypto-ts/pad-iso10126
crypto-ts/pad-iso97971
crypto-ts/pad-zeropadding
crypto-ts/pad-nopadding