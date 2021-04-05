Generate a cryptographically strong random string

Can be useful for creating an identifier, slug, salt, PIN code, fixture, etc.

Install

$ npm install crypto-random- string

Usage

import cryptoRandomString from 'crypto-random-string' ; cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , type : 'base64' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , type : 'url-safe' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , type : 'numeric' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 6 , type : 'distinguishable' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , type : 'ascii-printable' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , type : 'alphanumeric' }); cryptoRandomString({ length : 10 , characters : 'abc' });

API

Returns a randomized string. Hex by default.

Returns a promise which resolves to a randomized string. Hex by default.

For most use-cases, there's really no good reason to use this async version. From the Node.js docs:

The crypto.randomBytes() method will not complete until there is sufficient entropy available. This should normally never take longer than a few milliseconds. The only time when generating the random bytes may conceivably block for a longer period of time is right after boot, when the whole system is still low on entropy.

In general, anything async comes with some overhead on it's own.

options

Type: object

length

Required\ Type: number

Length of the returned string.

type

Type: string \ Default: 'hex' \ Values: 'hex' | 'base64' | 'url-safe' | 'numeric' | 'distinguishable' | 'ascii-printable' | 'alphanumeric'

Use only characters from a predefined set of allowed characters.

Cannot be set at the same time as the characters option.

The distinguishable set contains only uppercase characters that are not easily confused: CDEHKMPRTUWXY012458 . It can be useful if you need to print out a short string that you'd like users to read and type back in with minimal errors. For example, reading a code off of a screen that needs to be typed into a phone to connect two devices.

The ascii-printable set contains all printable ASCII characters: !"#$%&\'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}~ Useful for generating passwords where all possible ASCII characters should be used.

The alphanumeric set contains uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and digits: ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789 . Useful for generating nonce values.

characters

Type: string \ Minimum length: 1 \ Maximum length: 65536

Use only characters from a custom set of allowed characters.

Cannot be set at the same time as the type option.

