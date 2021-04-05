Generate a cryptographically strong random string
Can be useful for creating an identifier, slug, salt, PIN code, fixture, etc.
$ npm install crypto-random-string
import cryptoRandomString from 'crypto-random-string';
cryptoRandomString({length: 10});
//=> '2cf05d94db'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, type: 'base64'});
//=> 'YMiMbaQl6I'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, type: 'url-safe'});
//=> 'YN-tqc8pOw'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, type: 'numeric'});
//=> '8314659141'
cryptoRandomString({length: 6, type: 'distinguishable'});
//=> 'CDEHKM'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, type: 'ascii-printable'});
//=> '`#Rt8$IK>B'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, type: 'alphanumeric'});
//=> 'DMuKL8YtE7'
cryptoRandomString({length: 10, characters: 'abc'});
//=> 'abaaccabac'
Returns a randomized string. Hex by default.
Returns a promise which resolves to a randomized string. Hex by default.
For most use-cases, there's really no good reason to use this async version. From the Node.js docs:
The
crypto.randomBytes()method will not complete until there is sufficient entropy available. This should normally never take longer than a few milliseconds. The only time when generating the random bytes may conceivably block for a longer period of time is right after boot, when the whole system is still low on entropy.
In general, anything async comes with some overhead on it's own.
Type:
object
Required\
Type:
number
Length of the returned string.
Type:
string\
Default:
'hex'\
Values:
'hex' | 'base64' | 'url-safe' | 'numeric' | 'distinguishable' | 'ascii-printable' | 'alphanumeric'
Use only characters from a predefined set of allowed characters.
Cannot be set at the same time as the
characters option.
The
distinguishable set contains only uppercase characters that are not easily confused:
CDEHKMPRTUWXY012458. It can be useful if you need to print out a short string that you'd like users to read and type back in with minimal errors. For example, reading a code off of a screen that needs to be typed into a phone to connect two devices.
The
ascii-printable set contains all printable ASCII characters:
!"#$%&\'()*+,-./0123456789:;<=>?@ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ[\\]^_`abcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz{|}~ Useful for generating passwords where all possible ASCII characters should be used.
The
alphanumeric set contains uppercase letters, lowercase letters, and digits:
ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZabcdefghijklmnopqrstuvwxyz0123456789. Useful for generating nonce values.
Type:
string\
Minimum length:
1\
Maximum length:
65536
Use only characters from a custom set of allowed characters.
Cannot be set at the same time as the
type option.