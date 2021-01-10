openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cj

crypto-json

by Richie Bendall
2.0.2 (see all)

recursively encrypt/decrypt object values

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

452

GitHub Stars

20

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
This module is looking for a new maintainer.

Readme

Looking for a new maintainer

crypto-json Build Status js-standard-style

Recursively encrypt/decrypt objects selectively by keys.

Installation

$ npm install crypto-json --save

Usage

const cryptoJSON = require('crypto-json')

cryptoJSON.encrypt(object, password, [config]) => encryptedObject

cryptoJSON.decrypt(encryptedObject, password, [config]) => object

password

Random password, length according to the selected algorithm, e.g. 32 bytes length with aes-256-cbc.

config (optional)

  • algorithm - select any supported by the version of Node you are using (default: aes-256-cbc)
  • encoding - hex, base64, binary (default: hex)
  • keys - specify which keys to encrypting/decrypting (default: [], i.e. encrypt/decrypt everything)

Example

const util = require('util')
const cryptoJSON = require('crypto-json')
const algorithm = 'aes-256-cbc'
const encoding = 'hex'

const input = {
  hello: {
    bar: ['hello', 'world'],
    baz: {
      secret: 'hide a secret',
      b: {test: 1}
      }
    }
  }

const password = 'random password 32 bytes length.'

// keys act like a white list, so for example if you want to encrypt a nested
// key "secret" you also need to specify its parent keys,
// i.e. "secret", "baz", "hello" in the above input object

const keys = ['hello', 'baz', 'secret']

const output = cryptoJSON.encrypt(
  input, password, {encoding, keys, algorithm}
)
console.log(util.inspect(input ,{showHidden: false, depth: null, colors: true}))
console.log(util.inspect(output ,{showHidden: false, depth: null, colors: true}))

/*

{
  hello: {
    bar: [ 'hello', 'world' ],
    baz: {
      secret: 'b2114cc78fcee8c58a14ba2df511dd05:e5a58d9b9eaab60ca0830d1c7ad4fd41',
      b: { test: 1 }
    }
  }
}
*/

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial