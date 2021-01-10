Looking for a new maintainer

Recursively encrypt/decrypt objects selectively by keys.

Installation

$ npm install crypto- json

Usage

const cryptoJSON = require ( 'crypto-json' )

cryptoJSON.encrypt(object, password, [config]) => encryptedObject

cryptoJSON.decrypt(encryptedObject, password, [config]) => object

password

Random password, length according to the selected algorithm, e.g. 32 bytes length with aes-256-cbc .

config (optional)

algorithm - select any supported by the version of Node you are using (default: aes-256-cbc )

- select any supported by the version of Node you are using (default: ) encoding - hex , base64 , binary (default: hex )

- , , (default: ) keys - specify which keys to encrypting/decrypting (default: [] , i.e. encrypt/decrypt everything)

Example