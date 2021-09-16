JavaScript library of crypto standards.

Requirements:

Node.js

npm (Node.js package manager)

npm install crypto-js

Usage

ES6 import for typical API call signing use case:

import sha256 from 'crypto-js/sha256' ; import hmacSHA512 from 'crypto-js/hmac-sha512' ; import Base64 from 'crypto-js/enc-base64' ; const message, nonce, path, privateKey; const hashDigest = sha256(nonce + message); const hmacDigest = Base64.stringify(hmacSHA512(path + hashDigest, privateKey));

Modular include:

var AES = require ( "crypto-js/aes" ); var SHA256 = require ( "crypto-js/sha256" ); ... console.log(SHA256( "Message" ));

Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:

var CryptoJS = require ( "crypto-js" ); console .log(CryptoJS.HmacSHA1( "Message" , "Key" ));

Client (browser)

Requirements:

Node.js

Bower (package manager for frontend)

bower install crypto-js

Usage

Modular include:

require .config({ packages : [ { name : 'crypto-js' , location : 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-js' , main : 'index' } ] }); require ([ "crypto-js/aes" , "crypto-js/sha256" ], function ( AES, SHA256 ) { console .log(SHA256( "Message" )); });

Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:

require .config({ paths : { 'crypto-js' : 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-js/crypto-js' } }); require ([ "crypto-js" ], function ( CryptoJS ) { console .log(CryptoJS.HmacSHA1( "Message" , "Key" )); });

Usage without RequireJS

< script type = "text/javascript" src = "path-to/bower_components/crypto-js/crypto-js.js" > </ script > < script type = "text/javascript" > var encrypted = CryptoJS.AES(...); var encrypted = CryptoJS.SHA256(...); </ script >

API

See: https://cryptojs.gitbook.io/docs/

AES Encryption

Plain text encryption

var CryptoJS = require ( "crypto-js" ); var ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt( 'my message' , 'secret key 123' ).toString(); var bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123' ); var originalText = bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8); console .log(originalText);

Object encryption

var CryptoJS = require ( "crypto-js" ); var data = [{ id : 1 }, { id : 2 }] var ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt( JSON .stringify(data), 'secret key 123' ).toString(); var bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123' ); var decryptedData = JSON .parse(bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8)); console .log(decryptedData);

List of modules

crypto-js/core

crypto-js/x64-core

crypto-js/lib-typedarrays

crypto-js/md5

crypto-js/sha1

crypto-js/sha256

crypto-js/sha224

crypto-js/sha512

crypto-js/sha384

crypto-js/sha3

crypto-js/ripemd160

crypto-js/hmac-md5

crypto-js/hmac-sha1

crypto-js/hmac-sha256

crypto-js/hmac-sha224

crypto-js/hmac-sha512

crypto-js/hmac-sha384

crypto-js/hmac-sha3

crypto-js/hmac-ripemd160

crypto-js/pbkdf2

crypto-js/aes

crypto-js/tripledes

crypto-js/rc4

crypto-js/rabbit

crypto-js/rabbit-legacy

crypto-js/evpkdf

crypto-js/format-openssl

crypto-js/format-hex

crypto-js/enc-latin1

crypto-js/enc-utf8

crypto-js/enc-hex

crypto-js/enc-utf16

crypto-js/enc-base64

crypto-js/mode-cfb

crypto-js/mode-ctr

crypto-js/mode-ctr-gladman

crypto-js/mode-ofb

crypto-js/mode-ecb

crypto-js/pad-pkcs7

crypto-js/pad-ansix923

crypto-js/pad-iso10126

crypto-js/pad-iso97971

crypto-js/pad-zeropadding

crypto-js/pad-nopadding

Release notes

Fix module order in bundled release.

Include the browser field in the released package.json.

Added url safe variant of base64 encoding. 357

Avoid webpack to add crypto-browser package. 364

This is an update including breaking changes for some environments.

In this version Math.random() has been replaced by the random methods of the native crypto module.

For this reason CryptoJS might not run in some JavaScript environments without native crypto module. Such as IE 10 or before or React Native.

Rollback, 3.3.0 is the same as 3.1.9-1 .

The move of using native secure crypto module will be shifted to a new 4.x.x version. As it is a breaking change the impact is too big for a minor release.

The usage of the native crypto module has been fixed. The import and access of the native crypto module has been improved.

In this version Math.random() has been replaced by the random methods of the native crypto module.

For this reason CryptoJS might does not run in some JavaScript environments without native crypto module. Such as IE 10 or before.

If it's absolute required to run CryptoJS in such an environment, stay with 3.1.x version. Encrypting and decrypting stays compatible. But keep in mind 3.1.x versions still use Math.random() which is cryptographically not secure, as it's not random enough.

This version came along with CRITICAL BUG .

DO NOT USE THIS VERSION! Please, go for a newer version!