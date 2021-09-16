JavaScript library of crypto standards.
Requirements:
npm install crypto-js
ES6 import for typical API call signing use case:
import sha256 from 'crypto-js/sha256';
import hmacSHA512 from 'crypto-js/hmac-sha512';
import Base64 from 'crypto-js/enc-base64';
const message, nonce, path, privateKey; // ...
const hashDigest = sha256(nonce + message);
const hmacDigest = Base64.stringify(hmacSHA512(path + hashDigest, privateKey));
Modular include:
var AES = require("crypto-js/aes");
var SHA256 = require("crypto-js/sha256");
...
console.log(SHA256("Message"));
Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:
var CryptoJS = require("crypto-js");
console.log(CryptoJS.HmacSHA1("Message", "Key"));
Requirements:
bower install crypto-js
Modular include:
require.config({
packages: [
{
name: 'crypto-js',
location: 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-js',
main: 'index'
}
]
});
require(["crypto-js/aes", "crypto-js/sha256"], function (AES, SHA256) {
console.log(SHA256("Message"));
});
Including all libraries, for access to extra methods:
// Above-mentioned will work or use this simple form
require.config({
paths: {
'crypto-js': 'path-to/bower_components/crypto-js/crypto-js'
}
});
require(["crypto-js"], function (CryptoJS) {
console.log(CryptoJS.HmacSHA1("Message", "Key"));
});
<script type="text/javascript" src="path-to/bower_components/crypto-js/crypto-js.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var encrypted = CryptoJS.AES(...);
var encrypted = CryptoJS.SHA256(...);
</script>
See: https://cryptojs.gitbook.io/docs/
var CryptoJS = require("crypto-js");
// Encrypt
var ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt('my message', 'secret key 123').toString();
// Decrypt
var bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
var originalText = bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8);
console.log(originalText); // 'my message'
var CryptoJS = require("crypto-js");
var data = [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]
// Encrypt
var ciphertext = CryptoJS.AES.encrypt(JSON.stringify(data), 'secret key 123').toString();
// Decrypt
var bytes = CryptoJS.AES.decrypt(ciphertext, 'secret key 123');
var decryptedData = JSON.parse(bytes.toString(CryptoJS.enc.Utf8));
console.log(decryptedData); // [{id: 1}, {id: 2}]
crypto-js/core
crypto-js/x64-core
crypto-js/lib-typedarrays
crypto-js/md5
crypto-js/sha1
crypto-js/sha256
crypto-js/sha224
crypto-js/sha512
crypto-js/sha384
crypto-js/sha3
crypto-js/ripemd160
crypto-js/hmac-md5
crypto-js/hmac-sha1
crypto-js/hmac-sha256
crypto-js/hmac-sha224
crypto-js/hmac-sha512
crypto-js/hmac-sha384
crypto-js/hmac-sha3
crypto-js/hmac-ripemd160
crypto-js/pbkdf2
crypto-js/aes
crypto-js/tripledes
crypto-js/rc4
crypto-js/rabbit
crypto-js/rabbit-legacy
crypto-js/evpkdf
crypto-js/format-openssl
crypto-js/format-hex
crypto-js/enc-latin1
crypto-js/enc-utf8
crypto-js/enc-hex
crypto-js/enc-utf16
crypto-js/enc-base64
crypto-js/mode-cfb
crypto-js/mode-ctr
crypto-js/mode-ctr-gladman
crypto-js/mode-ofb
crypto-js/mode-ecb
crypto-js/pad-pkcs7
crypto-js/pad-ansix923
crypto-js/pad-iso10126
crypto-js/pad-iso97971
crypto-js/pad-zeropadding
crypto-js/pad-nopadding
Fix module order in bundled release.
Include the browser field in the released package.json.
Added url safe variant of base64 encoding. 357
Avoid webpack to add crypto-browser package. 364
This is an update including breaking changes for some environments.
In this version
Math.random() has been replaced by the random methods of the native crypto module.
For this reason CryptoJS might not run in some JavaScript environments without native crypto module. Such as IE 10 or before or React Native.
Rollback,
3.3.0 is the same as
3.1.9-1.
The move of using native secure crypto module will be shifted to a new
4.x.x version. As it is a breaking change the impact is too big for a minor release.
The usage of the native crypto module has been fixed. The import and access of the native crypto module has been improved.
In this version
Math.random() has been replaced by the random methods of the native crypto module.
For this reason CryptoJS might does not run in some JavaScript environments without native crypto module. Such as IE 10 or before.
If it's absolute required to run CryptoJS in such an environment, stay with
3.1.x version. Encrypting and decrypting stays compatible. But keep in mind
3.1.x versions still use
Math.random() which is cryptographically not secure, as it's not random enough.
This version came along with
CRITICAL
BUG.
DO NOT USE THIS VERSION! Please, go for a newer version!
The
3.1.x are based on the original CryptoJS, wrapped in CommonJS modules.
Hashing of passwords before storing is very commonly recommended practice to avoid cyber attacks on your application. This package is exactly the same that is module for hashing the password . It contains various types of salts for hashing like hmac , sha256,aes, hmac-sha512 and many more . The best thing about this package is it is really simple to use so have a look .
It is a core nodejs module used for hashing the password. I've used this in my proejcts too which requires password authentication. It includes various modules such as Hmac, Sha256 and AES. When using mongoose use crrypto as it works in mongoose model directly.
I have been using this npm package since last month and found it very helpful and reliable . It is a core node package used for hashing the passwords and other credentials . It includes various modules such as hmac ,sha256 etc etc. Try it now.
Used this to store secret data in databases like credit card number, DOB etc. Provide a suite of encryption algorithms to choose. It's simple get job done and work perfomantly.
Easily create encrypted keys, such as sha256 keys. Just take a key and encrypt it using sha256(key). Probably the most used and easiest library for using encryption.