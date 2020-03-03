openbase logo
crypto-icons

by guardaco
1.0.65 (see all)

Cryptocurrency icons by Guarda

Downloads/wk

27

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Crypto icons by Guarda

Guarda is glad to present our set of icons for various cryptocurrencies and tokens that can be downloaded and used completely for free.

Guarda crypto icons

  • Vector-based
  • Webfont and SVG formats
  • Scalable without quality loss

These icons are our ongoing open-source project that we will keep developing and sharing. Our future goals include:

  1. Creating the largest collection of vector-based icons of cryptos
  2. Adding Sketch and Ai versions
  3. Making a web component

Installation

npm i crypto-icons

Example

<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="crypto-icons/font.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="crypto-icons/styles.css">

Usage

<span class="icon icon-btc"></span>

License

Icons are licensed under the MIT License.

Enjoy! Guarda Team hopes you will like using our icons as much as we liked creating them.

