Crypto icons by Guarda

Guarda is glad to present our set of icons for various cryptocurrencies and tokens that can be downloaded and used completely for free.

Vector-based

Webfont and SVG formats

Scalable without quality loss

These icons are our ongoing open-source project that we will keep developing and sharing. Our future goals include:

Creating the largest collection of vector-based icons of cryptos Adding Sketch and Ai versions Making a web component

Installation

npm i crypto-icons

Example

< link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "crypto-icons/font.css" > < link rel = "stylesheet" type = "text/css" href = "crypto-icons/styles.css" >

Usage

< span class = "icon icon-btc" > </ span >

License

Icons are licensed under the MIT License.

Enjoy! Guarda Team hopes you will like using our icons as much as we liked creating them.