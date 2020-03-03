Guarda is glad to present our set of icons for various cryptocurrencies and tokens that can be downloaded and used completely for free.
These icons are our ongoing open-source project that we will keep developing and sharing. Our future goals include:
npm i crypto-icons
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="crypto-icons/font.css">
<link rel="stylesheet" type="text/css" href="crypto-icons/styles.css">
<span class="icon icon-btc"></span>
Icons are licensed under the MIT License.
Enjoy! Guarda Team hopes you will like using our icons as much as we liked creating them.