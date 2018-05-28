openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ce

crypto-exchange

by Noah Passalacqua
3.0.2 (see all)

Pulls together list of crypto exchanges to interact with their API's in a uniform fashion.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

15

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Bitcoin API

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

crypto-exchange npm

Pulls together list of crypto exchanges to interact with their API's in a uniform fashion.

The goal of this project is to be able to interact with a number of different cryptocurrency exchange markets with one standardized package.

Available Exchanges

  • Binance
  • Bitfinex
  • Bitstamp
  • Bittrex
  • BTC-e shutdown
  • GDAX
  • Gemini
  • Kraken
  • Liqui
  • Poloniex
  • Yunbi

Usage

  • NOTE: Pairs are expected to be in the format BASE_QUOTE
  • All methods return a promise with the result passed.

Top Level

Exchange List

List of all available exchanges from the package:

  const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
  console.log(Object.keys(Exchanges))
  // [
  //   'bittrex',
  //   'gdax'
  //   'kraken',
  //   'poloniex',
  //   ...
  // ]

pairs

Quickly fetch all available pairs and which exchanges support them.

  const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
  Exchanges.pairs()
    .then(console.log)
  // {
  //   BTC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
  //   LTC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'kraken' ],
  //   LTC_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
  //   ETH_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
  //   ETH_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
  //   ETC_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'kraken', 'poloniex' ],
  //   ETC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'kraken' ],
  //   RRT_USD: [ 'bitfinex' ],
  //   ...
  // }

assets

Quickly fetch all available assets and which exchanges support them.

  const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
  Exchanges.assets()
    .then(console.log)
  // {
  //   BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
  //   USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
  //   LTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
  //   ETH: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
  //   ETC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'kraken', 'poloniex' ],
  //   RRT: [ 'bitfinex' ],
  //   ...
  // }

Public Methods

All public methods are both accessible via a static function and an instance method. If only working with public methods, it is not neccessary to create an instance of the exchange class (one is created internally).

Both examples call the same method:

  const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')

  Exchanges.poloniex.ticker('BTC_USDT')
  // => Promise { <pending> }

  const poloniex = new Exchanges.poloniex(apiKeys)
  poloniex.ticker('BTC_USDT')
  // => Promise { <pending> }

ticker

Return current ticker information for a given pair on an exchange.

  ticker(pairs) {
  }
Arguments
  • pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the current ticker for.
Response
  {
    'BTC_USD': {
      last: 2336.00001284,
      ask: 2337.9,
      bid: 2337,
      high: 2380,
      low: 2133,
      volume: 6597.97852916,
      timestamp: 1500461237647 // in milliseconds
    },
    ...
  }

assets

Returns the available assets on an exchange. If the asset is disabled/frozen, it is not included.

  assets() {
  }
Response
  [
    'AMP',
    'ARDR',
    'BCY',
    'BELA',
    'BLK',
    'BTC',
    ...
  ]

pairs

Returns the available pairs on an exchange.

  pairs() {
  }
Response
  [
    'BCN_BTC',
    'BELA_BTC',
    'BLK_BTC',
    'BTCD_BTC',
    'BTM_BTC',
    ...
  ]

depth

Returns the depth of available buy and sell orders.

  depth(pairs[, count = 50]) {
  }
Arguments
  • pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the order book for.
  • depth number (optional) - How big of an order book to return in each direction. DEFAULT: 50
Response
  {
    'ETH_BTC': {
      'asks': [
        [
          0.06773,    // price
          10.30181086 // volume
        ],
        ...
      ],
      'bids': [
        [
          0.0676,     // price
          7.59674753  // volume
        ],
        ...
      ]
    },
    ...
  }

Authenticated Methods

To use authenticated methods, you will need to pass any necessary authentication data needed from the exchange in the constructor of the exchange.

All exchanges require a minimum of 2 items:

  • key
  • secret

Special case authentication:

  • GDAX
    • passphrase

Example:

  const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')

  let bittrex = new Exchanges.bittrex({
    key: '',
    secret: ''
  })

  let gdax = new Exchanges.gdax({
    key: '',
    secret: '',
    passphrase: ''
  })

buy/sell

Place a buy or sell order on an exchange.

  buy(pair, amount[, rate[, type[, extra]]]) {
  }
Arguments
  • pair string - A pair value to trade against.
  • amount number - Number representing the amount of BASE to buy/sell.
  • rate number (optional) - Pass a specific rate of the pair to execute.
    • Only optional if exchange API allows "market orders." Must set type accordingly.
  • type string (optional) - Define type of order to execute.
    • Not all exchanges allow to change order type (i.e. market orders).
    • For exchanges that rate is required, it will default to a limit order.
  • extra object (optional) - Extra parameters that are REQUIRED by the exchange, if applicable.
Response

balances

Return current total, available, and pending balances for an exchange.

NOTE: Bitfinex requires a wallet type to fetch. The underlying method fetches all wallet types on request and will refresh, if called, every 2 minutes to allow immediate subsequent calls.

  balances([opts]) {
  }
Arguments
  • opts object (optional) - Additional options.
    • type string (Bitfinex) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').
Response
  {
    'BTC': {
      balance: 0.0000,
      available: 0.0000,
      pending: 0.0000
    },
    ...
  }

address

Return or create a new address to which funds can be deposited.

Note: Due to how Coinbase and GDAX are intertwined, you must pass aditional authentication in order to interact with outside resources.

Note: Bitfinex requires a wallet type.

  address(sym[, opts]) {
  }
Arguments
  • sym string - The asset symbol of the address to fetch.
  • opts object (optional) - Additional options.
    • auth object (Coinbase) - Secondary API authentication.
    • type string (Bitfinex) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').
Response
  "0xae89158b43000e07e76b205b870a1e34653d2668"

This project is a work in progress as I'm adding more exchanges and functions. Help support this project with a ☕ or PR!

BTC: 161kbECzKtDKfLXnC5Lwk2hgsQLtg7BNXd

ETH: 0xae89158b43000e07e76b205b870a1e34653d2668

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

bitcoinjs-libA javascript Bitcoin library for node.js and browsers.
GitHub Stars
5K
Weekly Downloads
51K
User Rating
4.9/ 5
7
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
bip39JavaScript implementation of Bitcoin BIP39: Mnemonic code for generating deterministic keys
GitHub Stars
758
Weekly Downloads
233K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Easy to Use
bitcoreA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
79
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
bitcore-libA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
46K
User Rating
3.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
bitcore-lib-cashA full stack for bitcoin and blockchain-based applications
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
4K
@ledgerhq/hw-app-btcLedger's JavaScript libraries
GitHub Stars
523
Weekly Downloads
3K
See 54 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial