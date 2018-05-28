Pulls together list of crypto exchanges to interact with their API's in a uniform fashion.
The goal of this project is to be able to interact with a number of different cryptocurrency exchange markets with one standardized package.
List of all available exchanges from the package:
const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
console.log(Object.keys(Exchanges))
// [
// 'bittrex',
// 'gdax'
// 'kraken',
// 'poloniex',
// ...
// ]
Quickly fetch all available pairs and which exchanges support them.
const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
Exchanges.pairs()
.then(console.log)
// {
// BTC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
// LTC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'kraken' ],
// LTC_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
// ETH_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
// ETH_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
// ETC_BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'kraken', 'poloniex' ],
// ETC_USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'kraken' ],
// RRT_USD: [ 'bitfinex' ],
// ...
// }
Quickly fetch all available assets and which exchanges support them.
const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
Exchanges.assets()
.then(console.log)
// {
// BTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
// USD: [ 'bitfinex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken' ],
// LTC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
// ETH: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'gdax', 'gemini', 'kraken', 'liqui', 'poloniex' ],
// ETC: [ 'bitfinex', 'bittrex', 'kraken', 'poloniex' ],
// RRT: [ 'bitfinex' ],
// ...
// }
All public methods are both accessible via a static function and an instance method. If only working with public methods, it is not neccessary to create an instance of the exchange class (one is created internally).
Both examples call the same method:
const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
Exchanges.poloniex.ticker('BTC_USDT')
// => Promise { <pending> }
const poloniex = new Exchanges.poloniex(apiKeys)
poloniex.ticker('BTC_USDT')
// => Promise { <pending> }
Return current ticker information for a given pair on an exchange.
ticker(pairs) {
}
pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the current ticker for.
{
'BTC_USD': {
last: 2336.00001284,
ask: 2337.9,
bid: 2337,
high: 2380,
low: 2133,
volume: 6597.97852916,
timestamp: 1500461237647 // in milliseconds
},
...
}
Returns the available assets on an exchange. If the asset is disabled/frozen, it is not included.
assets() {
}
[
'AMP',
'ARDR',
'BCY',
'BELA',
'BLK',
'BTC',
...
]
Returns the available pairs on an exchange.
pairs() {
}
[
'BCN_BTC',
'BELA_BTC',
'BLK_BTC',
'BTCD_BTC',
'BTM_BTC',
...
]
Returns the depth of available buy and sell orders.
depth(pairs[, count = 50]) {
}
pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the order book for.
depth number (optional) - How big of an order book to return in each direction. DEFAULT: 50
{
'ETH_BTC': {
'asks': [
[
0.06773, // price
10.30181086 // volume
],
...
],
'bids': [
[
0.0676, // price
7.59674753 // volume
],
...
]
},
...
}
To use authenticated methods, you will need to pass any necessary authentication data needed from the exchange in the constructor of the exchange.
All exchanges require a minimum of 2 items:
key
secret
Special case authentication:
passphrase
Example:
const Exchanges = require('crypto-exchange')
let bittrex = new Exchanges.bittrex({
key: '',
secret: ''
})
let gdax = new Exchanges.gdax({
key: '',
secret: '',
passphrase: ''
})
Place a buy or sell order on an exchange.
buy(pair, amount[, rate[, type[, extra]]]) {
}
pair string - A pair value to trade against.
amount number - Number representing the amount of BASE to buy/sell.
rate number (optional) - Pass a specific rate of the pair to execute.
type accordingly.
type string (optional) - Define type of order to execute.
rate is required, it will default to a limit order.
extra object (optional) - Extra parameters that are REQUIRED by the exchange, if applicable.
Return current total, available, and pending balances for an exchange.
NOTE: Bitfinex requires a wallet type to fetch. The underlying method fetches all wallet types on request and will refresh, if called, every 2 minutes to allow immediate subsequent calls.
balances([opts]) {
}
opts object (optional) - Additional options.
type string (Bitfinex) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').
{
'BTC': {
balance: 0.0000,
available: 0.0000,
pending: 0.0000
},
...
}
Return or create a new address to which funds can be deposited.
Note: Due to how Coinbase and GDAX are intertwined, you must pass aditional authentication in order to interact with outside resources.
Note: Bitfinex requires a wallet type.
address(sym[, opts]) {
}
sym string - The asset symbol of the address to fetch.
opts object (optional) - Additional options.
auth object (Coinbase) - Secondary API authentication.
type string (Bitfinex) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').
"0xae89158b43000e07e76b205b870a1e34653d2668"
This project is a work in progress as I'm adding more exchanges and functions. Help support this project with a ☕ or PR!
BTC:
161kbECzKtDKfLXnC5Lwk2hgsQLtg7BNXd
ETH:
0xae89158b43000e07e76b205b870a1e34653d2668