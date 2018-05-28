Pulls together list of crypto exchanges to interact with their API's in a uniform fashion.

The goal of this project is to be able to interact with a number of different cryptocurrency exchange markets with one standardized package.

Available Exchanges

Binance

Bitfinex

Bitstamp

Bittrex

BTC-e shutdown

GDAX

Gemini

Kraken

Liqui

Poloniex

Yunbi

Usage

NOTE: Pairs are expected to be in the format BASE_QUOTE

All methods return a promise with the result passed.

Top Level

Exchange List

List of all available exchanges from the package:

const Exchanges = require ( 'crypto-exchange' ) console .log( Object .keys(Exchanges))

pairs

Quickly fetch all available pairs and which exchanges support them.

const Exchanges = require ( 'crypto-exchange' ) Exchanges.pairs() .then( console .log)

assets

Quickly fetch all available assets and which exchanges support them.

const Exchanges = require ( 'crypto-exchange' ) Exchanges.assets() .then( console .log)

Public Methods

All public methods are both accessible via a static function and an instance method. If only working with public methods, it is not neccessary to create an instance of the exchange class (one is created internally).

Both examples call the same method:

const Exchanges = require ( 'crypto-exchange' ) Exchanges.poloniex.ticker( 'BTC_USDT' ) const poloniex = new Exchanges.poloniex(apiKeys) poloniex.ticker( 'BTC_USDT' )

ticker

Return current ticker information for a given pair on an exchange.

ticker(pairs) { }

Arguments

pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the current ticker for.

Response

{ 'BTC_USD' : { last : 2336.00001284 , ask : 2337.9 , bid : 2337 , high : 2380 , low : 2133 , volume : 6597.97852916 , timestamp : 1500461237647 }, ... }

assets

Returns the available assets on an exchange. If the asset is disabled/frozen, it is not included.

assets() { }

Response

[ 'AMP' , 'ARDR' , 'BCY' , 'BELA' , 'BLK' , 'BTC' , ... ]

pairs

Returns the available pairs on an exchange.

pairs() { }

Response

[ 'BCN_BTC' , 'BELA_BTC' , 'BLK_BTC' , 'BTCD_BTC' , 'BTM_BTC' , ... ]

depth

Returns the depth of available buy and sell orders.

depth(pairs[, count = 50 ]) { }

Arguments

pairs string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the order book for.

string, array - One or more pairs to fetch the order book for. depth number (optional) - How big of an order book to return in each direction. DEFAULT: 50

Response

{ 'ETH_BTC' : { 'asks' : [ [ 0.06773 , 10.30181086 ], ... ], 'bids' : [ [ 0.0676 , 7.59674753 ], ... ] }, ... }

Authenticated Methods

To use authenticated methods, you will need to pass any necessary authentication data needed from the exchange in the constructor of the exchange.

All exchanges require a minimum of 2 items:

key

secret

Special case authentication:

GDAX passphrase



Example:

const Exchanges = require ( 'crypto-exchange' ) let bittrex = new Exchanges.bittrex({ key : '' , secret : '' }) let gdax = new Exchanges.gdax({ key : '' , secret : '' , passphrase : '' })

Place a buy or sell order on an exchange.

buy(pair, amount[, rate[, type[, extra]]]) { }

Arguments

pair string - A pair value to trade against.

string - A pair value to trade against. amount number - Number representing the amount of BASE to buy/sell.

number - Number representing the amount of to buy/sell. rate number (optional) - Pass a specific rate of the pair to execute. Only optional if exchange API allows "market orders." Must set type accordingly.

number (optional) - Pass a specific rate of the pair to execute. type string (optional) - Define type of order to execute. Not all exchanges allow to change order type (i.e. market orders). For exchanges that rate is required, it will default to a limit order.

string (optional) - Define type of order to execute. extra object (optional) - Extra parameters that are REQUIRED by the exchange, if applicable.

Response

balances

Return current total, available, and pending balances for an exchange.

NOTE: Bitfinex requires a wallet type to fetch. The underlying method fetches all wallet types on request and will refresh, if called, every 2 minutes to allow immediate subsequent calls.

balances([opts]) { }

Arguments

opts object (optional) - Additional options. type string ( Bitfinex ) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').

object (optional) - Additional options.

Response

{ 'BTC' : { balance : 0.0000 , available : 0.0000 , pending : 0.0000 }, ... }

address

Return or create a new address to which funds can be deposited.

Note: Due to how Coinbase and GDAX are intertwined, you must pass aditional authentication in order to interact with outside resources.

Note: Bitfinex requires a wallet type.

address(sym[, opts]) { }

Arguments

sym string - The asset symbol of the address to fetch.

string - The asset symbol of the address to fetch. opts object (optional) - Additional options. auth object ( Coinbase ) - Secondary API authentication. type string ( Bitfinex ) - Wallet type ('deposit', 'exchange', 'trading').

object (optional) - Additional options.

Response

"0xae89158b43000e07e76b205b870a1e34653d2668"

Donate

This project is a work in progress as I'm adding more exchanges and functions. Help support this project with a ☕ or PR!

BTC: 161kbECzKtDKfLXnC5Lwk2hgsQLtg7BNXd