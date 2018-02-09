openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

crypto-browserify

by crypto-browserify
3.12.0 (see all)

partial implementation of node's `crypto` for the browser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

12.1M

GitHub Stars

526

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

25

Package

Dependencies

11

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Cryptography

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

crypto-browserify

A port of node's crypto module to the browser.

Build Status js-standard-style Sauce Test Status

The goal of this module is to reimplement node's crypto module, in pure javascript so that it can run in the browser.

Here is the subset that is currently implemented:

  • createHash (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)
  • createHmac (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)
  • pbkdf2
  • pbkdf2Sync
  • randomBytes
  • pseudoRandomBytes
  • createCipher (aes)
  • createDecipher (aes)
  • createDiffieHellman
  • createSign (rsa, ecdsa)
  • createVerify (rsa, ecdsa)
  • createECDH (secp256k1)
  • publicEncrypt/privateDecrypt (rsa)
  • privateEncrypt/publicDecrypt (rsa)

todo

these features from node's crypto are still unimplemented.

  • createCredentials

contributions

If you are interested in writing a feature, please implement as a new module, which will be incorporated into crypto-browserify as a dependency.

All deps must be compatible with node's crypto (generate example inputs and outputs with node, and save base64 strings inside JSON, so that tests can run in the browser. see sha.js

Crypto is extra serious so please do not hesitate to review the code, and post comments if you do.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

node-forgeA native implementation of TLS in Javascript and tools to write crypto-based and network-heavy webapps
GitHub Stars
4K
Weekly Downloads
15M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
1Performant
crypto-jsJavaScript library of crypto standards.
GitHub Stars
12K
Weekly Downloads
4M
User Rating
4.8/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
6Easy to Use
1Performant
jsr
jsrsasignThe 'jsrsasign' (RSA-Sign JavaScript Library) is an opensource free cryptography library supporting RSA/RSAPSS/ECDSA/DSA signing/validation, ASN.1, PKCS#1/5/8 private/public key, X.509 certificate, CRL, OCSP, CMS SignedData, TimeStamp, CAdES JSON Web Signature/Token in pure JavaScript.
GitHub Stars
3K
Weekly Downloads
214K
User Rating
4.3/ 5
3
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Hard to Use
ell
ellipticFast Elliptic Curve Cryptography in plain javascript
GitHub Stars
1K
Weekly Downloads
13M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
scj
simple-crypto-jsSimplified AES cryptography for safer and easier encryption and decryption processes of any JavaScript objects.
GitHub Stars
78
Weekly Downloads
11K
See 13 Alternatives

Tutorials

Tutorial
ytpl.sharepoint.comSign in to your account