A port of node's crypto module to the browser.

The goal of this module is to reimplement node's crypto module, in pure javascript so that it can run in the browser.

Here is the subset that is currently implemented:

createHash (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)

createHmac (sha1, sha224, sha256, sha384, sha512, md5, rmd160)

pbkdf2

pbkdf2Sync

randomBytes

pseudoRandomBytes

createCipher (aes)

createDecipher (aes)

createDiffieHellman

createSign (rsa, ecdsa)

createVerify (rsa, ecdsa)

createECDH (secp256k1)

publicEncrypt/privateDecrypt (rsa)

privateEncrypt/publicDecrypt (rsa)

todo

these features from node's crypto are still unimplemented.

createCredentials

contributions

If you are interested in writing a feature, please implement as a new module, which will be incorporated into crypto-browserify as a dependency.

All deps must be compatible with node's crypto (generate example inputs and outputs with node, and save base64 strings inside JSON, so that tests can run in the browser. see sha.js

Crypto is extra serious so please do not hesitate to review the code, and post comments if you do.

License

MIT