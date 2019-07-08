Crypto API for JavaScript

Examples

ES6 (recommended)

Calculates SHA256 hash from UTF string "message"

import Sha256 from "crypto-api/src/hasher/sha256" ; import {toHex} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/hex" ; import {fromUtf} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/utf" ; let hasher = new Sha256(); hasher.update(fromUtf( 'message' )); console .log(toHex(hasher.finalize()));

Calculates HMAC-MD5 from UTF string "message" with UTF key "key"

import Md5 from "crypto-api/src/hasher/md5" ; import Hmac from "crypto-api/src/mac/hmac" ; import {toHex} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/hex" ; import {fromUtf} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/utf" ; let hasher = new Md5(); let hmac = new Hmac(fromUtf( 'key' ), hasher); hmac.update(fromUtf( 'message' )); console .log(toHex(hmac.finalize()));

Using in browser (ES5)

Calculates SHA256 hash from string "message"

< script src = "https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js" > </ script > < script > var hasher = CryptoApi.getHasher( 'sha256' ); hasher.update( 'message' ); console .log(CryptoApi.encoder.toHex(hasher.finalize())); </ script >

Calculates SHA256 hash from UTF string "message"

< script src = "https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js" > </ script > < script > console .log(CryptoApi.hash( 'sha256' , 'message' )); </ script >

Calculates HMAC-MD5 from string "message" with key "key"

< script src = "https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js" > </ script > < script > var hasher = CryptoApi.getHasher( 'md5' ); var hmac = CryptoApi.getHmac( 'key' , hasher); hmac.update( 'message' ); console .log(CryptoApi.encoder.toHex(hmac.finalize())); </ script >

