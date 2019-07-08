Calculates SHA256 hash from UTF string "message"
import Sha256 from "crypto-api/src/hasher/sha256";
import {toHex} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/hex";
import {fromUtf} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/utf";
let hasher = new Sha256();
hasher.update(fromUtf('message'));
console.log(toHex(hasher.finalize()));
Calculates HMAC-MD5 from UTF string "message" with UTF key "key"
import Md5 from "crypto-api/src/hasher/md5";
import Hmac from "crypto-api/src/mac/hmac";
import {toHex} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/hex";
import {fromUtf} from "crypto-api/src/encoder/utf";
let hasher = new Md5();
let hmac = new Hmac(fromUtf('key'), hasher);
hmac.update(fromUtf('message'));
console.log(toHex(hmac.finalize()));
Calculates SHA256 hash from string "message"
<script src="https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js"></script>
<script>
var hasher = CryptoApi.getHasher('sha256');
hasher.update('message');
console.log(CryptoApi.encoder.toHex(hasher.finalize()));
</script>
Calculates SHA256 hash from UTF string "message"
<script src="https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js"></script>
<script>
console.log(CryptoApi.hash('sha256', 'message'));
</script>
Calculates HMAC-MD5 from string "message" with key "key"
<script src="https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js"></script>
<script>
var hasher = CryptoApi.getHasher('md5');
var hmac = CryptoApi.getHmac('key', hasher);
hmac.update('message');
console.log(CryptoApi.encoder.toHex(hmac.finalize()));
</script>
Calculates HMAC-MD5 from UTF string "message" with UTF key "key"
<script src="https://nf404.github.io/crypto-api/crypto-api.min.js"></script>
<script>
var hasher = CryptoApi.getHasher('md5');
console.log(CryptoApi.hmac('key', 'message', hasher));
</script>