This module allows you to create web extension files for Chromium, Google Chrome and all other browsers supporting the file format and API, e.g., Opera.
It creates CRXv3 files, which work for Chrome versions 64.0.3242 and above.
If you need to create web extension file for older browser versions, where CRXv3 is not supported, use CRX module instead.
It requires Node.js version 12 (or above) and runs on Linux, MacOS and Windows.
To install CRX3, as with most of the other Node.js modules, use following command line:
npm install crx3
or install it globally:
npm install -g crx3
If you installed CRX3 globally, or you are trying to use it from your project's
package.json script(s), you should be able to use it like this:
crx3 web-extension-directory
It supports following options:
If any of the
*Path options is not followed by a path or a file name, output file name will be based on the web extension's directory name.
Private key file will not be created if one already exist. Existing one will be used. CRX, ZIP and XML files are always overwritten.
--appVersion,
--crxURL and
--browserVersion are used only for writing XML file.
For example:
crx3 -p -o -x -z some-other-name.zip web-extension
It will create "web-extension.pem" (if one does not exist yet), "web-extension.crx", "web-extension.xml" and "some-other-name.zip" files.
WARNING: if you're using option without name/path, it must be specified before option with name/path. Otherwise, be sure that the list of directories and/or files to include in web extension file is specified after the special
-- marker, like this:
crx3 -z some-other-name.zip -x -o -- web-extension
If you already have a ZIP file containing web extension's files, you can use CRX3 like this:
cat web-extension.zip | crx3 -p web-extension.pem
It will convert existing ZIP file into a "web-extension.crx" file and create a "web-extension.pem" file. Make sure that ZIP file content has no parent directory, e.g., "manifest.json" file has to be there, not "web-extension/manifest.json". Otherwise new CRX file will not work in a browser.
WARNING: CRX3 does not read contents of the ZIP file. Which means, that for an optional XML file to be working, either
APP_VERSION environment variable or
--appVersion argument has to be specified. Otherwise XML file will contain "
${APP_VERSION}" placeholder instead.
Same for
CRX_URL/
--crxURL and
BROWSER_VERSION/
--browserVersion values.
You can also create ZIP file on the fly, and pass it like this:
zip -r -9 -j - web-extension | crx3 -p web-extension.pem
const crx3 = require('crx3');
crx3(['example/example-extension/manifest.json'], {
keyPath: 'example/example-extension.pem',
crxPath: 'example/example-extension.crx',
zipPath: 'example/example-extension.zip',
xmlPath: 'example/example-extension.xml',
crxURL : 'http://127.0.0.1:8080/example-extension.crx'
})
.then(() => console.log('done'))
.catch(console.error)
;
Since version 75.x, Chrome requires Google's web store signature on extension files. CRX3 module does not provide those (that would require access to Google's private key). Following information is "guessed" by checking Chromium's source code at:
So, there's a chance i got it wrong, in which case do not be afraid to create a new issue about it.
Unless extension is being installed through the
chrome://extensions/ page, with "developer mode" enabled beforehand (it has to be enabled and then Chrome has to be restarted), there's a big chance that users will see
CRX_REQUIRED_PROOF_MISSING error when they try to install
.crx file created with CRX3 module.
If extension is installed manually, on MacOS or Linux, it can be installed as long as:
update_url value in
manifest.json file is correct (see https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/linux_hosting#update_url),
On Windows, they have to be installed in "developer mode", or through enterprise policy (see https://developer.chrome.com/extensions/hosting_changes).
On all systems, extensions can be installed through a policy setup:
To generate documentation for this module, clone module from repository (package does not include required files) and use:
npm run doc
To write extensions, use Extension API for Chrome/Chromium and WebExtensions API for Mozilla browsers. They are quite similar, so it is possible to create an extension that works on all of them (it just needs to be build into different extension file formats - you can use https://github.com/mozilla/web-ext for Mozilla).
To run tests, clone module (see API Documentation) and use:
npm test
Tests include optional support for checking if CRX files built by the module will run in Chromium browser on a Linux system. To make it work:
CHROME_BIN environment variable is set with path to the browser's executable,
npm run puppeteer to install additional dependencies.
WARNING: Since there is no way to imitate installation process of a CRX file through the puppeteer (or is there?), test will try to create an
/etc/chromium/policies/managed/crx3-example-extension-test.json policy file to "force install" it. That is why it is best to run whole thing in a virtual machine, e.g., using
qemu, or in a container, e.g., using
podman or
docker.
Using
podman:
podman run --rm -v $(pwd):/app -v $(pwd)/node_modules:/app/node_modules --userns=keep-id -it ahwayakchih/nodeapp:puppeteer xvfb-run npm test
Using
docker:
docker run --rm -v $(pwd):/app -v $(pwd)/node_modules:/app/node_modules -it ahwayakchih/nodeapp:puppeteer xvfb-run npm test