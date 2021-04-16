Watches for file changes in your extension's directory. When a change is detected, it reloads the extension and refreshes the active tab (to re-trigger the updated scripts).
Here's a blog post explaining it (thanks to KingOfNothing for the translation).
Drop
hot-reload.js to your extension's directory.
Put the following into your
manifest.json file:
"background": { "scripts": ["hot-reload.js"] }
Also, you can simply clone this repository and use it as a boilerplate for your extension.
It is also available as NPM module:
npm install crx-hotreload
Then use a
require (or
import) to execute the script.