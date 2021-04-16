openbase logo
crx-hotreload

by Vit Gordon
1.0.6 (see all)

Chrome Extension Hot Reloader

npm
GitHub
Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2K

GitHub Stars

661

Maintenance

Last Commit

10mos ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

Unlicense

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Average Rating

3.0/51
Be the first to give feedback

Readme

Chrome Extension Hot Reloader

Watches for file changes in your extension's directory. When a change is detected, it reloads the extension and refreshes the active tab (to re-trigger the updated scripts).

Here's a blog post explaining it (thanks to KingOfNothing for the translation).

Features

  • Works by checking timestamps of files
  • Supports nested directories
  • Automatically disables itself in production
  • And it's under a 40 lines of code!

How To Use

  1. Drop hot-reload.js to your extension's directory.

  2. Put the following into your manifest.json file:

    "background": { "scripts": ["hot-reload.js"] }

Also, you can simply clone this repository and use it as a boilerplate for your extension.

Installing From NPM

It is also available as NPM module:

npm install crx-hotreload

Then use a require (or import) to execute the script.

Limitations

