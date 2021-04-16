Chrome Extension Hot Reloader

Watches for file changes in your extension's directory. When a change is detected, it reloads the extension and refreshes the active tab (to re-trigger the updated scripts).

Here's a blog post explaining it (thanks to KingOfNothing for the translation).

Features

Works by checking timestamps of files

Supports nested directories

Automatically disables itself in production

And it's under a 40 lines of code!

How To Use

Drop hot-reload.js to your extension's directory. Put the following into your manifest.json file:

"background" : { "scripts" : [ "hot-reload.js" ] }

Also, you can simply clone this repository and use it as a boilerplate for your extension.

Installing From NPM

It is also available as NPM module:

npm install crx-hotreload

Then use a require (or import ) to execute the script.

Limitations