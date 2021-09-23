crx is a utility to package Google Chrome extensions via a Node API and the command line. It is written purely in JavaScript and does not require OpenSSL!
Packages are available to use
crx with:
Massive hat tip to the node-rsa project for the pure JavaScript encryption!
Compatibility: this extension is compatible with
node>=10.
$ npm install crx
Asynchronous functions returns a native ECMAScript Promise.
const fs = require('fs');
const path = require('path');
const ChromeExtension = require('crx');
const crx = new ChromeExtension({
codebase: 'http://localhost:8000/myExtension.crx',
privateKey: fs.readFileSync('./key.pem')
});
crx.load( path.resolve(__dirname, './myExtension') )
.then(crx => crx.pack())
.then(crxBuffer => {
const updateXML = crx.generateUpdateXML()
fs.writeFileSync('../update.xml', updateXML);
fs.writeFileSync('../myExtension.crx', crxBuffer);
})
.catch(err=>{
console.error( err );
});
This module exports the
ChromeExtension constructor directly, which can take an optional attribute object, which is used to extend the instance.
Prepares the temporary workspace for the Chrome Extension located at
path — which is expected to directly contain
manifest.json.
crx.load('/path/to/extension').then(crx => {
// ...
});
Alternatively, you can pass a list of files — the first
manifest.json file to be found will be considered as the root of the application.
crx.load(['/my/extension/manifest.json', '/my/extension/background.json']).then(crx => {
// ...
});
Packs the Chrome Extension and resolves the promise with a Buffer containing the
.crx file.
crx.load('/path/to/extension')
.then(crx => crx.pack())
.then(crxBuffer => {
fs.writeFileSync('/tmp/foobar.crx', crxBuffer);
});
Returns a Buffer containing the update.xml file used for
autoupdate, as specified for
update_url in the manifest. In this case, the instance must have a property called
codebase.
const crx = new ChromeExtension({ ..., codebase: 'https://autoupdateserver.com/myFirstExtension.crx' });
crx.load('/path/to/extension')
.then(crx => crx.pack())
.then(crxBuffer => {
// ...
const xmlBuffer = crx.generateUpdateXML();
fs.writeFileSync('/foo/bar/update.xml', xmlBuffer);
});
Generates application id (extension id) from given path.
new crx().generateAppId('/path/to/ext') // epgkjnfaepceeghkjflpimappmlalchn
Pack the specified directory into a .crx package, and output it to stdout. If no directory is specified, the current working directory is used.
Use the
--crx-version option to specify which CRX format version to output. Can be either "2" or "3", defaults to "3".
Use the
-o option to write the signed extension to a file instead of stdout.
Use the
--zip-output option to write the unsigned extension to a file.
Use the
-p option to specify an external private key. If this is not used,
key.pem is used from within the directory. If this option is not used and no
key.pem file exists, one will be generated automatically.
Use the
-b option to specify the maximum buffer allowed to generate extension. By default, will rely on
node internal setting (~200KB).
Generate a 2048-bit RSA private key within the directory. This is called automatically if a key is not specified, and
key.pem does not exist.
Use the
--force option to overwrite an existing private key located in the same given folder.
Show information about using this utility, generated by commander.
Given the following directory structure:
└─┬ myFirstExtension
├── manifest.json
└── icon.png
run this:
$ cd myFirstExtension
$ crx pack -o
to generate this:
├─┬ myFirstExtension
│ ├── manifest.json
│ ├── icon.png
│ └── key.pem
└── myFirstExtension.crx
You can also name the output file like this:
$ cd myFirstExtension
$ crx pack -o myFirstExtension.crx
to get the same results, or also pipe to the file manually like this.
$ cd myFirstExtension
$ crx pack > ../myFirstExtension.crx
As you can see a key is generated for you at
key.pem if none exists. You can also specify an external key. So if you have this:
├─┬ myFirstExtension
│ ├── manifest.json
│ └── icon.png
└── myPrivateKey.pem
you can run this:
$ crx pack myFirstExtension -p myPrivateKey.pem -o
to sign your package without keeping the key in the directory.