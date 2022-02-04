openbase logo
cru

crunker

by Jack Edgson
1.2.1

Simple way to merge or concatenate audio files with the Web Audio API.

Overview

Readme

Crunker

Experimental, use in production with caution

Simple way to merge, concatenate, play, export and download audio files with the Web Audio API.

  • No dependencies
  • Tiny 2kB gzipped
  • Written in Typescript

View online demos

Installation

yarn add crunker

npm install crunker

Example

let crunker = new Crunker();

crunker
  .fetchAudio('/song.mp3', '/another-song.mp3')
  .then((buffers) => {
    // => [AudioBuffer, AudioBuffer]
    return crunker.mergeAudio(buffers);
  })
  .then((merged) => {
    // => AudioBuffer
    return crunker.export(merged, 'audio/mp3');
  })
  .then((output) => {
    // => {blob, element, url}
    crunker.download(output.blob);
    document.body.append(output.element);
    console.log(output.url);
  })
  .catch((error) => {
    // => Error Message
  });

crunker.notSupported(() => {
  // Handle no browser support
});

Condensed Example

let crunker = new Crunker();

crunker
  .fetchAudio('/voice.mp3', '/background.mp3')
  .then((buffers) => crunker.mergeAudio(buffers))
  .then((merged) => crunker.export(merged, 'audio/mp3'))
  .then((output) => crunker.download(output.blob))
  .catch((error) => {
    throw new Error(error);
  });

Input file Example

let crunker = new Crunker();

const onFileInputChange = async (target) => {
  const buffers = await crunker.fetchAudio(...target.files, '/voice.mp3', '/background.mp3');
};

<input onChange={onFileInputChange(this)} type="file" accept="audio/*" />;

Graphic Representation of Methods

Merge

merge

Concat

concat

Methods

For more detailed API documentation, view the Typescript typings.

new Crunker({ sampleRate: 44100 })

Create a new Crunker. You may optionally provide an object with a sampleRate key, defaults to 44100.

crunker.fetchAudio(songURL, anotherSongURL)

Fetch one or more audio files. Returns: an array of audio buffers in the order they were fetched.

crunker.mergeAudio(arrayOfBuffers);

Merge two or more audio buffers. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.

crunker.concatAudio(arrayOfBuffers);

Concatenate two or more audio buffers in the order specified. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.

crunker.padAudio(buffer, padStart, seconds);

Pad the audio with silence, at the beginning, the end, or any specified points through the audio. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.

crunker.export(buffer, type);

Export an audio buffers with MIME type option. Type: 'audio/mp3', 'audio/wav', 'audio/ogg'. Returns: an object containing the blob object, url, and an audio element object.

crunker.download(blob, filename);

Automatically download an exported audio blob with optional filename. Filename: String not containing the .mp3, .wav, or .ogg file extension. Returns: the HTMLAnchorElement element used to simulate the automatic download.

crunker.play(buffer);

Starts playing the exported audio buffer in the background. Returns: the HTMLAudioElement.

crunker.notSupported(callback);

Execute custom code if Web Audio API is not supported by the users browser. Returns: The callback function.

Properties

For more detailed API documentation, view the Typescript typings.

crunker.context

Access the AudioContext used internally by a given Crunker. Returns: AudioContext.

License

MIT

