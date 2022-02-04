Experimental, use in production with caution
Simple way to merge, concatenate, play, export and download audio files with the Web Audio API.
yarn add crunker
npm install crunker
let crunker = new Crunker();
crunker
.fetchAudio('/song.mp3', '/another-song.mp3')
.then((buffers) => {
// => [AudioBuffer, AudioBuffer]
return crunker.mergeAudio(buffers);
})
.then((merged) => {
// => AudioBuffer
return crunker.export(merged, 'audio/mp3');
})
.then((output) => {
// => {blob, element, url}
crunker.download(output.blob);
document.body.append(output.element);
console.log(output.url);
})
.catch((error) => {
// => Error Message
});
crunker.notSupported(() => {
// Handle no browser support
});
let crunker = new Crunker();
crunker
.fetchAudio('/voice.mp3', '/background.mp3')
.then((buffers) => crunker.mergeAudio(buffers))
.then((merged) => crunker.export(merged, 'audio/mp3'))
.then((output) => crunker.download(output.blob))
.catch((error) => {
throw new Error(error);
});
let crunker = new Crunker();
const onFileInputChange = async (target) => {
const buffers = await crunker.fetchAudio(...target.files, '/voice.mp3', '/background.mp3');
};
<input onChange={onFileInputChange(this)} type="file" accept="audio/*" />;
For more detailed API documentation, view the Typescript typings.
Create a new Crunker.
You may optionally provide an object with a
sampleRate key, defaults to 44100.
Fetch one or more audio files. Returns: an array of audio buffers in the order they were fetched.
Merge two or more audio buffers. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.
Concatenate two or more audio buffers in the order specified. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.
Pad the audio with silence, at the beginning, the end, or any specified points through the audio. Returns: a single AudioBuffer object.
Export an audio buffers with MIME type option.
Type:
'audio/mp3', 'audio/wav', 'audio/ogg'.
Returns: an object containing the blob object, url, and an audio element object.
Automatically download an exported audio blob with optional filename. Filename: String not containing the .mp3, .wav, or .ogg file extension. Returns: the HTMLAnchorElement element used to simulate the automatic download.
Starts playing the exported audio buffer in the background. Returns: the HTMLAudioElement.
Execute custom code if Web Audio API is not supported by the users browser. Returns: The callback function.
Access the AudioContext used internally by a given Crunker. Returns: AudioContext.
MIT