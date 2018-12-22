openbase logo
crudlet-mongodb

by Craig Condon
0.0.3 (see all)

utility library for async iterable iterators

Readme

⚠️ This library is no longer maintained, and should not be used in production applications.

Build Status Coverage Status Join the chat at https://gitter.im/crcn/mesh.js

Mesh is a utility library for async iterable iterators.

Motivation

This library was originally created to handle complex data flows, and unify how applications communicate internally and externally. It also serves as a single channel for all communication which makes it more easy to control & reason about how your application is passing around data asynchronously.

Mesh provides a set of higher order functions that you can use to build your data flows out. Here's an example of that:

import { when, wrapAsyncIterableIterator, fallback } from "mesh";
import { 
  DS_FIND, 
  DS_INSERT, 
  DS_REMOVE, 
  DS_UPDATE, 
  dataStore, 
  DSFindMessage,
  whenCollection,
  DSInsertMessage,
  DSRemoveMessage,
  DSUpdateMessage,
} from "mesh-ds";

const insertTodoItem = (message: DSInsertMessage) => (
  wrapAsnycIterableIterator(fetch('/api/todos', {
    method: 'POST',
    body: message.data
  }))
);

const insert = fallback(
  whenCollection('todos', insertTodoItem),

  // more collections below
  // whenCollection('users', insertUser),
  // whenCollection('items', insertItem),
);

const dsDispatch = dataStore({
  [DS_INSERT] : insert,

  // other operations - similar code to insert
  //[DS_REMOVE] : remove,
  //[DS_UPDATE] : update,
  //[DS_FIND]   : find
});

Installation

NPM: npm install mesh
Bower: bower install mesh

Resources

