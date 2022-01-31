cruddl - create a cuddly GraphQL API for your database, using the GraphQL SDL to model your schema.
This TypeScript library creates an executable GraphQL schema from a model definition and provides queries and mutations to access a database. Currently, it supports the multi-model database ArangoDB. The concept being inspired by existing projects like prisma and join-monster, cruddl exploits the expressiveness of the Arango Query Language (AQL) to generate one tailored query for each GraphQL request.
npm install --save cruddl
Install ArangoDB and create a new database.
import { ArangoDBAdapter } from 'cruddl';
const db = new ArangoDBAdapter({
databaseName: 'databaseName',
url: 'http://root:@localhost:8529',
user: 'root',
password: ''
});
If you just want to explore the features, you can also use an in-memory database implementation - but don't use this for anything else.
import { InMemoryAdapter } from 'cruddl';
const db = new InMemoryAdapter();
Define your data model and create a project:
import { Project } from 'cruddl';
const project = new Project({
sources: [
{
name: 'schema.graphqls',
body: `
type Movie @rootEntity {
title: String
actors: Actor @relation
}
type Actor @rootEntity {
name: String
movies: Movie @relation(inverseOf: "actors")
}`
},
{
name: 'permission-profiles.json',
body: JSON.stringify({
permissionProfiles: {
default: {
permissions: [
{
roles: ['users'],
access: 'readWrite'
}
]
}
}
})
}
],
getExecutionOptions: ({ context }) => ({ authRoles: ['users'] }),
getOperationIdentifier: ({ context }) => context as object // each operation is executed with an unique context object
});
Then, create the GraphQL schema and serve it:
import { ApolloServer } from 'apollo-server';
const schema = project.createSchema(db);
db.updateSchema(project.getModel()); // create missing collections
const server = new ApolloServer({
schema,
context: ({ req }) => req // pass request as context so we have a unique context object for each operation
});
server.listen(4000, () => console.log('Server is running on http://localhost:4000/'));
See the modelling guide and the api documentation for details.
The core of cruddl perfectly works in a browser (e.g., using webpack), and this can be useful to generate a mock GraphQL schema on the fly or to validate a cruddl project. However, the ArangoDB adapter only works with node imports like
path. Unless you configure webpack to provide mock modules for them, you will get an error when you import
cruddl in a webpack environment. To solve this, you can import the core symbols from
cruddl/core and the
InMemoryAdapter from
cruddl/inmemory.
For consistency, tests shall be run against a single arangodb node:
When done, stop the instance with
npm run stop_arangodb