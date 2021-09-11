Crowi

Empower the team with sharing your knowledge.

Crowi is a Markdown Wiki like:

Easy to edit and share,

Markdown supported,

Useful timeline list view,

Fast.

Install

Install dependencies and build CSS and JavaScript:

npm install

More info is here.

Don't use master branch because it is unstable. Use released version except when you want to contribute to the project.

Dependencies

Node.js 12.x

MongoDB 4.2.x

Elasticsearch 6.x.x or 7.x.x (optional) (Doc is here)

Redis (optional)

Amazon S3 (optional)

Google Project (optional)

Slack App (optional)

Start Up on Local

Crowi is designed to be set up on Heroku or some PaaS, but you can also start up Crowi with ENV parameter on your local.

$ PASSWORD_SEED=somesecretstring MONGO_URI=mongodb://username:password@localhost/crowi node app.js

or please write .env .

Environment

PORT : Server port. default: 3000 .

: Server port. default: . BASE_URL : Server base URL (e.g. https://demo.crowi.wiki/). If this env is not set, it is detected by accessing URL.

: Server base URL (e.g. https://demo.crowi.wiki/). If this env is not set, it is detected by accessing URL. NODE_ENV : production OR development .

: OR . MONGO_URI : URI to connect to MongoDB. This parameter is also by MONGOHQ_URL OR MONGOLAB_URI .

: URI to connect to MongoDB. This parameter is also by OR . REDIS_URL : URI to connect to Redis (used for session store and socket.io). This parameter is also by REDISTOGO_URL .

: URI to connect to Redis (used for session store and socket.io). This parameter is also by . ELASTICSEARCH_URI : URI to connect to Elasticearch.

: URI to connect to Elasticearch. PASSWORD_SEED : A password seed used by password hash generator.

: A password seed used by password hash generator. SECRET_TOKEN : A secret key for verifying the integrity of signed cookies.

: A secret key for verifying the integrity of signed cookies. FILE_UPLOAD : aws (default), local , none

Optional:

MATHJAX : If set 1 , enable MathJax feature.

: If set , enable MathJax feature. PLANTUML_URI : If set the url of PlantUML server, then enable PlantUML feature. e.g. http://localhost:18080 .

: If set the url of PlantUML server, then enable PlantUML feature. e.g. . ENABLE_DNSCACHE : If set true , Use internal DNS cache for crowi in Linux VMs. (See also: #407)

see: .env.sample

For develop

We can use docker-compose for develop without complicated settings.

$ docker-compose -f docker-compose .development .yml up

Express restarts when a file changed

Webpack compiled assets automatically

Troubleshooting

Please try the following commands.

Stop containers docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml stop Remove containers docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml rm Remove images docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml images -q | xargs docker rmi -f Build images docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml build

License