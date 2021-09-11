openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

crowi

by crowi
1.7.9 (see all)

Crowi - The Markdown Wiki - Empower the team with sharing your knowledge

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

1.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

5mos ago

Contributors

45

Package

Dependencies

88

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Crowi

Crowi

Empower the team with sharing your knowledge.

Delpoy

Circle CI Codecov Docker Pulls Join the community on Spectrum

Crowi is a Markdown Wiki like:

  • Easy to edit and share,
  • Markdown supported,
  • Useful timeline list view,
  • Fast.

Install

Install dependencies and build CSS and JavaScript:

$ npm install

More info is here.

⚠️WARNING⚠️

Don't use master branch because it is unstable. Use released version except when you want to contribute to the project.

Dependencies

  • Node.js 12.x
  • MongoDB 4.2.x
  • Elasticsearch 6.x.x or 7.x.x (optional) (Doc is here)
  • Redis (optional)
  • Amazon S3 (optional)
  • Google Project (optional)
  • Slack App (optional)

Start Up on Local

Crowi is designed to be set up on Heroku or some PaaS, but you can also start up Crowi with ENV parameter on your local.

$ PASSWORD_SEED=somesecretstring MONGO_URI=mongodb://username:password@localhost/crowi node app.js

or please write .env.

Environment

  • PORT: Server port. default: 3000.
  • BASE_URL: Server base URL (e.g. https://demo.crowi.wiki/). If this env is not set, it is detected by accessing URL.
  • NODE_ENV: production OR development.
  • MONGO_URI: URI to connect to MongoDB. This parameter is also by MONGOHQ_URL OR MONGOLAB_URI.
  • REDIS_URL: URI to connect to Redis (used for session store and socket.io). This parameter is also by REDISTOGO_URL.
  • ELASTICSEARCH_URI: URI to connect to Elasticearch.
  • PASSWORD_SEED: A password seed used by password hash generator.
  • SECRET_TOKEN: A secret key for verifying the integrity of signed cookies.
  • FILE_UPLOAD: aws (default), local, none

Optional:

  • MATHJAX: If set 1, enable MathJax feature.
  • PLANTUML_URI: If set the url of PlantUML server, then enable PlantUML feature. e.g. http://localhost:18080.
  • ENABLE_DNSCACHE: If set true, Use internal DNS cache for crowi in Linux VMs. (See also: #407)

see: .env.sample

For develop

We can use docker-compose for develop without complicated settings.

$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml up
  • Express restarts when a file changed
  • Webpack compiled assets automatically

Troubleshooting

Please try the following commands.

# Stop containers
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml stop
# Remove containers
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml rm
# Remove images
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml images -q | xargs docker rmi -f
# Build images
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml build

License

  • The MIT License (MIT)
  • See LICENSE file.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial