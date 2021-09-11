Empower the team with sharing your knowledge.
Crowi is a Markdown Wiki like:
Install dependencies and build CSS and JavaScript:
$ npm install
Don't use
master branch because it is unstable. Use released version except when you want to contribute to the project.
Crowi is designed to be set up on Heroku or some PaaS, but you can also start up Crowi with ENV parameter on your local.
$ PASSWORD_SEED=somesecretstring MONGO_URI=mongodb://username:password@localhost/crowi node app.js
or please write
.env.
PORT: Server port. default:
3000.
BASE_URL: Server base URL (e.g. https://demo.crowi.wiki/). If this env is not set, it is detected by accessing URL.
NODE_ENV:
production OR
development.
MONGO_URI: URI to connect to MongoDB. This parameter is also by
MONGOHQ_URL OR
MONGOLAB_URI.
REDIS_URL: URI to connect to Redis (used for session store and socket.io). This parameter is also by
REDISTOGO_URL.
ELASTICSEARCH_URI: URI to connect to Elasticearch.
PASSWORD_SEED: A password seed used by password hash generator.
SECRET_TOKEN: A secret key for verifying the integrity of signed cookies.
FILE_UPLOAD:
aws (default),
local,
none
Optional:
MATHJAX: If set
1, enable MathJax feature.
PLANTUML_URI: If set the url of PlantUML server, then enable PlantUML feature. e.g.
http://localhost:18080.
ENABLE_DNSCACHE: If set
true, Use internal DNS cache for crowi in Linux VMs. (See also: #407)
see: .env.sample
We can use docker-compose for develop without complicated settings.
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml up
Please try the following commands.
# Stop containers
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml stop
# Remove containers
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml rm
# Remove images
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml images -q | xargs docker rmi -f
# Build images
$ docker-compose -f docker-compose.development.yml build