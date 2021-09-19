A client-side JavaScript SDK for authenticating with OAuth2 (and OAuth1 with a oauth proxy) web services and querying their REST APIs. HelloJS standardizes paths and responses to common APIs like Google Data Services, Facebook Graph and Windows Live Connect. It's modular, so that list is growing. No more spaghetti code!
The
next version is a modern rewrite of hellojs, please support this development in the
v2 branch.
npm i hellojs@next
Here are some more demos...
|Windows
|More..
|Profile: name, picture (email)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Friends/Contacts: name, id (email)
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Albums, name, id, web link
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Photos in albums, names, links
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Photo file: url, dimensions
|✓
|✓
|✓
|Create a new album
|✓
|✓
|Upload a photo
|✓
|✓
|Delete an album
|✓
|✗
|Status updates
|✗
|✓
|✓
|Update Status
|✓
|✓
|✗
Download: HelloJS | HelloJS (minified)
Compiled source, which combines all of the modules, can be obtained from GitHub, and source files can be found in Source.
Note: Some services require OAuth1 or server-side OAuth2 authorization. In such cases, HelloJS communicates with an OAuth Proxy.
npm i hellojs
At the present time only the bundled files in the
/dist/hello.* support CommonJS. e.g.
let hello = require('hellojs/dist/hello.all.js').
bower install hello
The Bower package shall install the aforementioned "/src" and "/dist" directories. The "/src" directory provides individual modules which can be packaged as desired.
Quick start shows you how to go from zero to loading in the name and picture of a user, like in the demo above.
Register your application with at least one of the following networks. Ensure you register the correct domain as they can be quite picky.
<script src="./dist/hello.all.js"></script>
Just add onclick events to call hello(network).login(). Style your buttons as you like; I've used zocial css, but there are many other icon sets and fonts.
<button onclick="hello('windows').login()">windows</button>
Let's define a simple function, which will load a user profile into the page after they sign in and on subsequent page refreshes. Below is our event listener which will listen for a change in the authentication event and make an API call for data.
hello.on('auth.login', function(auth) {
// Call user information, for the given network
hello(auth.network).api('me').then(function(r) {
// Inject it into the container
var label = document.getElementById('profile_' + auth.network);
if (!label) {
label = document.createElement('div');
label.id = 'profile_' + auth.network;
document.getElementById('profile').appendChild(label);
}
label.innerHTML = '<img src="' + r.thumbnail + '" /> Hey ' + r.name;
});
});
Now let's wire it up with our registration detail obtained in step 1. By passing a [key:value, ...] list into the
hello.init function. e.g....
hello.init({
facebook: FACEBOOK_CLIENT_ID,
windows: WINDOWS_CLIENT_ID,
google: GOOGLE_CLIENT_ID
}, {redirect_uri: 'redirect.html'});
That's it. The code above actually powers the demo at the start so, no excuses.
Initiate the environment. And add the application credentials.
|name
|type
|credentials
|object( key => value, ... )
|options
|sets default options, as in hello.login()
hello.init({
facebook: '359288236870',
windows: '000000004403AD10'
});
If a network string is provided: A consent window to authenticate with that network will be initiated. Else if no network is provided a prompt to select one of the networks will open. A callback will be executed if the user authenticates and or cancels the authentication flow.
|name
|type
|example
|description
|argument
|default
|network
|string
|
windows,
|One of our services.
|required
|null
|options
|object
|callback
|function
|
function(){alert("Logged in!");}
|A callback when the users session has been initiated
|optional
|null
hello('facebook').login().then(function() {
alert('You are signed in to Facebook');
}, function(e) {
alert('Signin error: ' + e.error.message);
});
Remove all sessions or individual sessions.
|name
|type
|example
|description
|argument
|default
|network
|string
|
windows,
|One of our services.
|optional
|null
|options
|object
|callback
|function
|
function() {alert('Logged out!');}
|A callback when the users session has been terminated
|optional
|null
hello('facebook').logout().then(function() {
alert('Signed out');
}, function(e) {
alert('Signed out error: ' + e.error.message);
});
Get the current status of the session. This is a synchronous request and does not validate any session cookies which may have expired.
|name
|type
|example
|description
|argument
|default
|network
|string
|
windows,
|One of our services.
|optional
|current
var online = function(session) {
var currentTime = (new Date()).getTime() / 1000;
return session && session.access_token && session.expires > currentTime;
};
var fb = hello('facebook').getAuthResponse();
var wl = hello('windows').getAuthResponse();
alert((online(fb) ? 'Signed' : 'Not signed') + ' into Facebook, ' + (online(wl) ? 'Signed' : 'Not signed') + ' into Windows Live');
Make calls to the API for getting and posting data.
hello.api([path], [method], [data], [callback(json)]).then(successHandler, errorHandler)
|name
|type
|example
|description
|argument
|default
|path
|string
|
/me,
/me/friends
|A relative path to the modules
base URI, a full URI or a mapped path defined by the module - see REST API.
|required
|null
|query
|object
|
{name:
|HTTP query string parameters.
|optional
|null
|method
|
get,
post,
delete,
put
|See type
|HTTP request method to use.
|optional
|
get
|data
|object
|
{name:
|
A JSON object of data, FormData, HTMLInputElement, HTMLFormElment to be sent along with a
get,
postor
putrequest
|optional
|null
|timeout
|integer
|
3000 = 3 seconds.
|Wait milliseconds before resolving the Promise with a reject.
|optional
|60000
|callback
|function
|
function(json){console.log(json);}
|A function to call with the body of the response returned in the first parameter as an object, else boolean false.
|optional
|null
|More options (below) require putting the options into a 'key'=>'value' hash. I.e.
hello(network).api(options)
|formatResponse
|boolean
|
false
|
true: format the response,
false: return raw response.
|optional
|true
hello('facebook').api('me').then(function(json) {
alert('Your name is ' + json.name);
}, function(e) {
alert('Whoops! ' + e.error.message);
});
Please see demo of the global events.
Bind a callback to an event. An event may be triggered by a change in user state or a change in some detail.
|event
|description
|auth
|Triggered whenever session changes
|auth.init
|Triggered prior to requesting an authentication flow
|auth.login
|Triggered whenever a user logs in
|auth.logout
|Triggered whenever a user logs out
|auth.update
|Triggered whenever a users credentials change
var sessionStart = function() {
alert('Session has started');
};
hello.on('auth.login', sessionStart);
Remove a callback. Both event name and function must exist.
hello.off('auth.login', sessionStart);
Responses which are a subset of the total results should provide a
response.paging.next property. This can be plugged back into
hello.api in order to get the next page of results.
In the example below the function
paginationExample() is initially called with
me/friends. Subsequent calls take the path from
resp.paging.next.
function paginationExample(path) {
hello('facebook')
.api(path, {limit: 1})
.then(
function callback(resp) {
if (resp.paging && resp.paging.next) {
if (confirm('Got friend ' + resp.data[0].name + '. Get another?')) {
// Call the API again but with the 'resp.paging.next` path
paginationExample(resp.paging.next);
}
}
else {
alert('Got friend ' + resp.data[0].name);
}
},
function() {
alert('Whoops!');
}
);
}
paginationExample('me/friends');
The scope property defines which privileges an app requires from a network provider. The scope can be defined globally for a session through
hello.init(object, {scope: 'string'}), or at the point of triggering the auth flow e.g.
hello('network').login({scope: 'string'});
An app can specify multiple scopes, separated by commas - as in the example below.
hello('facebook').login({
scope: 'friends, photos, publish'
});
Scopes are tightly coupled with API requests. Unauthorized error response from an endpoint will occur if the scope privileges have not been granted. Use the hello.api reference table to explore the API and scopes.
It's considered good practice to limit the use of scopes. The more unnessary privileges you ask for the more likely users are going to drop off. If your app has many different sections, consider re-authorizing the user with different privileges as they go.
HelloJS modules standardises popular scope names. However you can always use proprietary scopes, e.g. to access google spreadsheets:
hello('google').login({scope: 'https://spreadsheets.google.com/feeds'});
Providers of the OAuth1/2 authorization flow must respect a Redirect URI parameter in the authorization request (also known as a Callback URL). E.g.
...&redirect_uri=http://mydomain.com/redirect.html&...
The
redirect_uri is always a full URL. It must point to a Redirect document which will process the authorization response and set user session data. In order for an application to communicate with this document and set the session data, the origin of the document must match that of the application - this restriction is known as the same-origin security policy.
A successful authorisation response will append the user credentials to the Redirect URI. e.g.
?access_token=12312&expires_in=3600. The Redirect document is responsible for interpreting the request and setting the session data.
In HelloJS the default value of
redirect_uri is the current page. However its recommended that you explicitly set the
redirect_uri to a dedicated page with minimal UI and page weight.
Create an HTML page on your site which will be your redirect document. Include the HelloJS script e.g...
<!doctype html>
<script src="./hello.js"></script>;
Do add css animations incase there is a wait. View Source on ./redirect.html for an example.
Then within your application script where you initiate HelloJS, define the Redirect URI to point to this page. e.g.
hello.init({
facebook:client_id
}, {
redirect_uri: '/redirect.html'
});
Please note: The
redirect_uri example above in
hello.init is relative, it will be turned into an absolute path by HelloJS before being used.
Errors are returned i.e.
hello.api([path]).then(null, [*errorHandler*]) - alternatively
hello.api([path], [*handleSuccessOrError*]).
The Promise response standardizes the binding of error handlers.
The first parameter of a failed request to the errorHandler may be either boolean (false) or be an Error Object...
|name
|type
|error
|object
Services are added to HelloJS as "modules" for more information about creating your own modules and examples, go to Modules
For providers which support only OAuth1 or OAuth2 with Explicit Grant, the authentication flow needs to be signed with a secret key that may not be exposed in the browser. HelloJS gets round this problem by the use of an intermediary webservice defined by
oauth_proxy. This service looks up the secret from a database and performs the handshake required to provision an
access_token. In the case of OAuth1, the webservice also signs subsequent API requests.
Quick start: Register your Client ID and secret at the OAuth Proxy service, Register your App
The default proxy service is https://auth-server.herokuapp.com/. Developers may add their own network registration Client ID and secret to this service in order to get up and running.
Alternatively recreate this service with node-oauth-shim. Then override the default
oauth_proxy in HelloJS client script in
hello.init, like so...
hello.init(
CLIENT_IDS,
{
oauth_proxy: 'https://auth-server.herokuapp.com/proxy'
}
)
Enforcing the OAuth2 Explicit Grant is done by setting
response_type=code in hello.login options - or globally in hello.init options. E.g...
hello(network).login({
response_type: 'code'
});
Access tokens provided by services are generally short lived - typically 1 hour. Some providers allow for the token to be refreshed in the background after expiry.
Unlike Implicit grant; Explicit grant may return the
refresh_token. HelloJS honors the OAuth2 refresh_token, and will also request a new access_token once it has expired.
A good way to design your app is to trigger requests through a user action, you can then test for a valid access token prior to making the API request with a potentially expired token.
var google = hello('google');
// Set force to false, to avoid triggering the OAuth flow if there is an unexpired access_token available.
google.login({force: false}).then(function() {
google.api('me').then(handler);
});
The response from the async methods
hello.login,
hello.logout and
hello.api return a thenable method which is Promise A+ compatible.
For a demo, or, if you're bundling up the library from
src/* files, then please checkout Promises
HelloJS targets all modern browsers.
Polyfills are included in
src/hello.polyfill.js this is to bring older browsers upto date. If you're using the resources located in
dist/ this is already bundled in. But if you're building from source you might like to first determine whether these polyfills are required, or if you're already supporting them etc...
HelloJS can also be run on PhoneGap applications. Checkout the demo hellojs-phonegap-demo
HelloJS module src/hello.chromeapp.js (also bundled in dist/*) shims the library to support the unique API's of the Chrome App environment (or Chrome Extension).
The
manifest.json file must have the following permissions...
"permissions": [
"identity",
"storage",
"https://*/"
],
HelloJS relies on these fantastic services for it's development and deployment, without which it would still be kicking around in a cave - not evolving very fast.
Yes, yes you can. In fact this isn't really free software, it comes with bugs and documentation errors. Moreover it tracks third party API's which just won't sit still. And it's intended for everyone to understand, so if you dont understand something then it's not fulfilling it's goal.
... otherwise give it a star.
Ensure you setup and test your code on a variety of browsers.
# Using Node.js on your dev environment
# cd into the project root and install dev dependencies
npm install -l
# Install the grunt CLI (if you haven't already)
sudo npm install -g grunt-cli
# Run the tests
grunt test
# Run the tests in the browser...
# 1. In project root create local web server e.g.
python -m SimpleHTTPServer
# 2. Then open the following URL in your web browser:
# http://localhost:8000/tests/specs/index.html