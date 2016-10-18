openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
cro

crossvent

by Nicolás Bevacqua
1.5.5 (see all)

🌏 Cross-platform browser event handling

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

216K

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

crossvent

Cross-platform browser event handling

The event handler API used by dominus.

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S crossvent

Using npm

npm install -S crossvent

API

The API exposes a few methods that let you deal with event handling in a consistent manner across browsers.

crossvent.add(el, type, fn, capturing?)

Adds an event listener fn of type type to DOM element el.

crossvent.add(document.body, 'click', function (e) {
  console.log('clicked document body');
});

crossvent.remove(el, type, fn, capturing?)

Removes an event listener fn of type type from DOM element el.

crossvent.add(document.body, 'click', clicked);
crossvent.remove(document.body, 'click', clicked);

function clicked (e) {
  console.log('clicked document body');
}

crossvent.fabricate(el, type, model?)

Creates a synthetic custom event of type type and dispatches it on el. You can provide a custom model which will be accessible as e.detail.

crossvent.add(document.body, 'sugar', sugary);
crossvent.fabricate(document.body, 'sugar', { onTop: true });

function sugary (e) {
  console.log('synthetic sugar' + e.detail.onTop ? ' on top' : '');
}

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial