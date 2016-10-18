crossvent

Cross-platform browser event handling

The event handler API used by dominus.

Install

Using Bower

bower install -S crossvent

Using npm

npm install -S crossvent

API

The API exposes a few methods that let you deal with event handling in a consistent manner across browsers.

Adds an event listener fn of type type to DOM element el .

crossvent.add( document .body, 'click' , function ( e ) { console .log( 'clicked document body' ); });

Removes an event listener fn of type type from DOM element el .

crossvent.add( document .body, 'click' , clicked); crossvent.remove( document .body, 'click' , clicked); function clicked ( e ) { console .log( 'clicked document body' ); }

Creates a synthetic custom event of type type and dispatches it on el . You can provide a custom model which will be accessible as e.detail .

crossvent.add( document .body, 'sugar' , sugary); crossvent.fabricate( document .body, 'sugar' , { onTop : true }); function sugary ( e ) { console .log( 'synthetic sugar' + e.detail.onTop ? ' on top' : '' ); }

License

MIT