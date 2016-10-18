Cross-platform browser event handling
The event handler API used by dominus.
Using Bower
bower install -S crossvent
Using
npm
npm install -S crossvent
The API exposes a few methods that let you deal with event handling in a consistent manner across browsers.
crossvent.add(el, type, fn, capturing?)
Adds an event listener
fn of type
type to DOM element
el.
crossvent.add(document.body, 'click', function (e) {
console.log('clicked document body');
});
crossvent.remove(el, type, fn, capturing?)
Removes an event listener
fn of type
type from DOM element
el.
crossvent.add(document.body, 'click', clicked);
crossvent.remove(document.body, 'click', clicked);
function clicked (e) {
console.log('clicked document body');
}
crossvent.fabricate(el, type, model?)
Creates a synthetic custom event of type
type and dispatches it on
el. You can provide a custom
model which will be accessible as
e.detail.
crossvent.add(document.body, 'sugar', sugary);
crossvent.fabricate(document.body, 'sugar', { onTop: true });
function sugary (e) {
console.log('synthetic sugar' + e.detail.onTop ? ' on top' : '');
}
MIT