A utility library for cross-tab communication using localStorage.
crosstab is available through npm and bower and can be installed with the following command:
npm:
npm install crosstab
bower:
bower install crosstab
crosstab is a javascript utility library for inter-tab communication on the same domain. It offers the following features:
master tab and updates the master tab if it closes or times out. This is useful for maintaining a single server connection across all tabs.
|Browser
|Version Tested
|IE
|9+
|Chrome
|35+
|FireFox
|30+
|Safari
|6.1+
No Mobile browser is supported.
Most of the time, you will only need to do two things with crosstab, set up event handlers, and fire off events.
crosstab broadcasts messages like this:
crosstab.broadcast(event, data, destination);
If a destination is not specified, the message is broadcast to all tabs, including itself.
crosstab registers and unregisters event handlers like this:
crosstab.on('eventName', function(message) {
// Handle event
});
The messages received by events have the following format:
var message = {
id: string, // The unique ID of this message
event: string, // The name of the event
data: any, // The data passed
destination: string, // The destination tab
origin: string, // The origin tab
timestamp: number // The time the message was created
};
The event will not fire if the destination is present and differs from the id of the current tab.
I wanted to be able to have robust cross tab communication for the purpose of resource sharing (such as websockets). Though there are some libraries which have a similar goal, they all had subtle issues. This library aims to be the most correct it can be for supported browsers. This library was created with inspiration from the intercom.js library, and addresses several of it's shortcomings by dropping support for IE8 and using a lockless system that is entirely event driven. IE8 can still be used with crosstab by using the tejacques/IE8-EventListener EventListener polyfill
Contributions are welcome and encouraged, you can contribute in several different ways, by filing issues, commenting on discussions, or contributing code.
Please use the issue tracker for discussions and bug reports. For bug reports, please include as much detail as possible.
These will help determine/resolve your issue:
We use roughly the Github Workflow. You should:
Tests can be run with the following command:
grunt test
git clone https://github.com/tejacques/crosstab
cd crosstab
npm install
grunt
You can now access: