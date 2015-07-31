Crossroads.js is a routing library inspired by URL Route/Dispatch utilities present on frameworks like Rails, Pyramid, Django, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, etc... It parses a string input and decides which action should be executed by matching the string against multiple patterns.
If used properly it can reduce code complexity by decoupling objects and also by abstracting navigation paths.
See project page for documentation and more details.
This library requires JS-Signals to work.
Files inside
dist folder.
You can install Crossroads on Node.js using NPM
npm install crossroads
dev -> development files
|- lib -> 3rd-party libraries
|- src -> source files
|- tests -> unit tests
dist -> distribution files
master -> always contain code from the latest stable version
release-** -> code canditate for the next stable version (alpha/beta)
dev -> main development branch (nightly)
gh-pages -> project page
**other** -> features/hotfixes/experimental, probably non-stable code
This project uses Node.js for the build process. If for some reason you need to build a custom version install Node.js and run:
node build
This will delete all JS files inside the
dist folder, merge/update/compress source files and copy the output to the
dist folder.
IMPORTANT:
dist folder always contain the latest version, regular users should not need to run build task.
Open
dev/tests/spec_runner-dist.html on your browser.
spec_runner-dist tests
dist/crossroads.js and
spec_runner-dev tests files inside
dev/src - they all run the same specs.
Install npm and run:
npm install --dev
npm test
Each time you run
npm test the files inside the
dist folder will be updated
(it executes
node build as a
pretest script).