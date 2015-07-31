openbase logo
crossroads

by Miller Medeiros
0.12.2

JavaScript Routes

Readme

Build Status

Crossroads - JavaScript Routes

Introduction

Crossroads.js is a routing library inspired by URL Route/Dispatch utilities present on frameworks like Rails, Pyramid, Django, CakePHP, CodeIgniter, etc... It parses a string input and decides which action should be executed by matching the string against multiple patterns.

If used properly it can reduce code complexity by decoupling objects and also by abstracting navigation paths.

See project page for documentation and more details.

Dependencies

This library requires JS-Signals to work.

License

MIT License

Distribution Files

Files inside dist folder.

  • crossroads.js : Uncompressed source code with comments.
  • crossroads.min.js : Compressed code.

You can install Crossroads on Node.js using NPM

npm install crossroads

Repository Structure

Folder Structure

dev       ->  development files
|- lib          ->  3rd-party libraries
|- src          ->  source files
|- tests        ->  unit tests
dist      ->  distribution files

Branches

master      ->  always contain code from the latest stable version
release-**  ->  code canditate for the next stable version (alpha/beta)
dev         ->  main development branch (nightly)
gh-pages    ->  project page
**other**   ->  features/hotfixes/experimental, probably non-stable code

Building your own

This project uses Node.js for the build process. If for some reason you need to build a custom version install Node.js and run:

node build

This will delete all JS files inside the dist folder, merge/update/compress source files and copy the output to the dist folder.

IMPORTANT: dist folder always contain the latest version, regular users should not need to run build task.

Running unit tests

On the browser

Open dev/tests/spec_runner-dist.html on your browser.

spec_runner-dist tests dist/crossroads.js and spec_runner-dev tests files inside dev/src - they all run the same specs.

On Node.js

Install npm and run:

npm install --dev
npm test

Each time you run npm test the files inside the dist folder will be updated (it executes node build as a pretest script).

