A client for the CrossRef API, for Node and browsers.
The CrossRef API is relatively simple, but rolling access by hand is
never fun; and it has its little inconsistencies that can bite you. This thin module wraps it so
that you don't have to worry about that too much. (I say “too much” because it does not remove
inconsistency down to the object level, e.g. things sometimes being
uri and sometimes
URL.)
The usual:
npm install --save crossref
Details for the API and the objects can be obtained from the official CrossRef
documentation. It isn't very thorough (to say the least) but accessing
various endpoints with
?sample=10 tacked onto the URL should give you a decent idea of what the
objects look like. (If you want to know which fields are optional and which are guaranteed to occur
you're out of luck, though, there is no documentation whatsoever — and I know no better).
You can load the CrossRef object like this:
import CrossRef from 'crossref';
If you're somehow reading this before 2015, you can also do:
var CrossRef = require('crossref')
In the browser you load
crossref.min.js, then access the global
CrossRef object.
This module exposes two types of methods: item methods, that only ever return one object, and list methods that return a list of objects followed by several bits of information that can be used to work with the list, notably with pagination. They differ in their callbacks:
(err, obj) where
err is an
Error (if there was one), and
obj will be a simple JSON data structure.
(err, objects, nextOptions, isDone, message). That may seem
like a mouthful, but you rarely need them all. As usual
err is an
Error if there was one,
and
objects is a list of simple JSON data structures. When you are paginating through the
results (which is not uncommon since CrossRef is a relatively large database) you will want to
use
nextOptions and
isDone. The former is an options object that captures the same search
options you passed to the method, but with the
offset adjusted such that it will get the next
page. Basically, if you call the same method again with
nextOptions you will get the next page
of the same query. And the latter is a boolean that is
true if you have reached the last page.
Finally,
message is just the list wrapper without its objects; it is only really useful if you
need some obscure metadata, for instance if you are doing a
facet query (if you don't know what
that is you probably don't need it).
These query the root endpoints from the CrossRef API and return a list. They all take an optional
options object. If it is empty you just list everything, if it is defined it will translate to
the API's parameters.
Only minimal process is done to map your JS object to the query string:
query, it is properly escaped.
filter as an object, and the correct string is built for you. If you want to
specify a given filter key multiple times to
OR it, just put all the values in an array.
facet to any truthy value it will come out as
facet=t.
Other options are just past through as key-value pairs. The options object can always be omitted.
You might want to be cautious with
options on the
types() method: the API tends to behave
differently for that endpoint, and while we try to make it more consistent we probably haven't
caught everything yet.
The methods are documented in the API:
CrossRef.works([options], listCB)
CrossRef.funders([options], listCB)
CrossRef.members([options], listCB)
CrossRef.types([options], listCB)
CrossRef.licenses([options], listCB)
CrossRef.journals([options], listCB)
These methods retrieve a single item for a given key (or return an
Error if not found). They are
documented in the
API
CrossRef.work(doi, itemCB)
CrossRef.funder(funderID, itemCB)
CrossRef.prefix(doiPrefix, itemCB)
CrossRef.member(memberID, itemCB)
CrossRef.type(typeID, itemCB)
CrossRef.journal(issn, itemCB)
These methods are listing methods, but they list the works that correspond to a given item (e.g.
the works funded by a given funder). They all take a key like the item methods and optional
options. They are documented in the
API.
CrossRef.funderWorks(funderID, [options], listCB)
CrossRef.prefixWorks(doiPrefix, [options], listCB)
CrossRef.memberWorks(memberID, [options], listCB)
CrossRef.journalWorks(issn, [options], listCB)