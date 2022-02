Crossing

Crossing is JavaScript URL utility library that aims to help you manage and generate dynamic urls.

Install

npm install crossing

Basic Use

var Crossing = require ( 'crossing' ); var urls = new Crossing(); urls.load({ 'team:detail' : '/teams/<slug>/' , 'discussion:detail' : '/<team_slug>/<discussion_id>/<slug>/' , 'search' : '/search/' }); var path = urls.get( 'team:detail' , { 'slug' : 'lincolnloop' }); var urlName = urls.resolve( '/loop/23/discussion-name/' );

That's all there is to it! Enjoy!

Run Tests