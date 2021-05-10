Crossfilter

Crossfilter is a JavaScript library for exploring large multivariate datasets in the browser. Crossfilter supports extremely fast (<30ms) interaction with coordinated views, even with datasets containing a million or more records.

Since most interactions only involve a single dimension, and then only small adjustments are made to the filter values, incremental filtering and reducing is significantly faster than starting from scratch. Crossfilter uses sorted indexes (and a few bit-twiddling hacks) to make this possible, dramatically increasing the perfor­mance of live histograms and top-K lists. Crossfilter is available under the Apache License.

This is a community-maintained fork of the original square/crossfilter library.

Want to learn more? See the wiki.

Gallery of Community Examples

Installation

This package can be found under the name crossfilter2 in npm:

npm install crossfilter2

Development

Install dependencies:

npm install