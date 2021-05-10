Crossfilter is a JavaScript library for exploring large multivariate datasets in the browser. Crossfilter supports extremely fast (<30ms) interaction with coordinated views, even with datasets containing a million or more records.
Since most interactions only involve a single dimension, and then only small adjustments are made to the filter values, incremental filtering and reducing is significantly faster than starting from scratch. Crossfilter uses sorted indexes (and a few bit-twiddling hacks) to make this possible, dramatically increasing the performance of live histograms and top-K lists. Crossfilter is available under the Apache License.
This is a community-maintained fork of the original square/crossfilter library.
Want to learn more? See the wiki.
This package can be found under the name
crossfilter2 in npm:
npm install crossfilter2
Install dependencies:
npm install
Test changes with
npm test. Build with
npm run build for use in the browser. You may also want to benchmark your changes with
npm run benchmark.