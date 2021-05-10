openbase logo
crossfilter2

by crossfilter
1.5.4

Fast n-dimensional filtering and grouping of records.

Readme

Crossfilter

Join the chat at https://gitter.im/crossfilter/crossfilter Tests CDNJS

Crossfilter is a JavaScript library for exploring large multivariate datasets in the browser. Crossfilter supports extremely fast (<30ms) interaction with coordinated views, even with datasets containing a million or more records.

Since most interactions only involve a single dimension, and then only small adjustments are made to the filter values, incremental filtering and reducing is significantly faster than starting from scratch. Crossfilter uses sorted indexes (and a few bit-twiddling hacks) to make this possible, dramatically increasing the perfor­mance of live histograms and top-K lists. Crossfilter is available under the Apache License.

This is a community-maintained fork of the original square/crossfilter library.

Want to learn more? See the wiki.

Installation

This package can be found under the name crossfilter2 in npm:

 npm install crossfilter2

Development

Install dependencies:

  • npm install

Test changes with npm test. Build with npm run build for use in the browser. You may also want to benchmark your changes with npm run benchmark.

Jonathan SnyderTampa4 Ratings0 Reviews
August 1, 2020
Performant
Great Documentation

