Asynchronous Javascript templating for the browser and server. This fork is maintained by LinkedIn.

Install

NPM

Important: We recommend that you lock your version of Dust to a specific minor version, instead of a major version. By default, NPM will add "dustjs-linkedin": "^2.x.y" to your package.json, which will install new minor versions automatically.

npm install --save --production dustjs-linkedin npm install --global --production dustjs-linkedin

If you want to add the Dust helpers or secure filters:

npm install npm install

Bower

bower install --save dustjs-linkedin

Get Started

Read dustjs.com for guides, tutorials, and documentation.

Check out the examples/ directory in the repo for simple examples to help you get started using Dust in a variety of ways.

Contribute