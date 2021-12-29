openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

crossbow-lang

by linkedin
1.0.0 (see all)

Asynchronous Javascript templating for the browser and server

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

0

GitHub Stars

2.9K

Maintenance

Last Commit

2mos ago

Contributors

59

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Dust.js Build Status Sauce Test Status

Asynchronous Javascript templating for the browser and server. This fork is maintained by LinkedIn.

Install

NPM

Important: We recommend that you lock your version of Dust to a specific minor version, instead of a major version. By default, NPM will add "dustjs-linkedin": "^2.x.y" to your package.json, which will install new minor versions automatically.

npm install --save --production dustjs-linkedin
# If you want the dustc compiler available globally
npm install --global --production dustjs-linkedin

If you want to add the Dust helpers or secure filters:

npm install --save --production dustjs-helpers
npm install --save --production dustjs-filters-secure

Bower

bower install --save dustjs-linkedin

Get Started

  • Read dustjs.com for guides, tutorials, and documentation.
  • Check out the examples/ directory in the repo for simple examples to help you get started using Dust in a variety of ways.

Contribute

  • The team provides support on Stack Overflow, so that's the best place to ask questions.
  • Bug or feature? We welcome issues and pull requests! If you'd like to submit a PR, check out the guide to contributing. PRs should include unit tests.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial