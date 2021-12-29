Asynchronous Javascript templating for the browser and server. This fork is maintained by LinkedIn.
Important: We recommend that you lock your version of Dust to a specific minor version, instead of a major version. By default, NPM will add
"dustjs-linkedin": "^2.x.y" to your package.json, which will install new minor versions automatically.
npm install --save --production dustjs-linkedin
# If you want the dustc compiler available globally
npm install --global --production dustjs-linkedin
If you want to add the Dust helpers or secure filters:
npm install --save --production dustjs-helpers
npm install --save --production dustjs-filters-secure
bower install --save dustjs-linkedin
examples/ directory in the repo for simple examples to help you get started using Dust in a variety of ways.