Zip/Unzip directories cross platform from the CLI. Great for npm scripts. Built on cross-zip.

This is really useful for zipping/unzipping in your npm scripts that should run on cross-platform.

Install

npm install -g cross-zip-cli

Usage

cross- zip [options] inputDir [zipFile] Zips a directory. Examples : cross- zip /tmp/data cross- zip /tmp/data /tmp/data-reports. zip Options : --help This message that you're viewing. --version The version.

cross-unzip [options] zipFile outputDir Unzips a file. Examples: cross-unzip /tmp/data-reports.zip /tmp/data Options: - -help This message that you 're viewing. - -version The version.

Related

cross-zip: npm module this is built on.

License

MIT