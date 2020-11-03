openbase logo
cross-zip

by Feross Aboukhadijeh
4.0.0 (see all)

Cross-platform .zip file creation

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
38.2K

GitHub Stars

113

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

cross-zip

Cross-platform .zip file creation

Cross-platform .zip file creation

install

npm install cross-zip

usage

var zip = require('cross-zip')

var inPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFolder') // folder to zip
var outPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFile.zip') // name of output zip file

zip.zipSync(inPath, outPath)

api

zip.zip(inPath, outPath, [callback])

Zip the folder at inPath and save it to a .zip file at outPath. If a callback is passed, then it is called with an Error or null.

zip.zipSync(inPath, outPath)

Sync version of zip.zip.

zip.unzip(inPath, outPath, [callback])

Unzip the .zip file at inPath into the folder at outPath. If a callback is passed, then it is called with an Error or null.

zip.unzipSync(inPath, outPath)

Sync version of zip.unzip.

Windows users

This package requires .NET Framework 4.5 or later and Powershell 3. These come pre-installed on Windows 8 or later.

On Windows 7 or earlier, you will need to install these manually in order for cross-zip to function correctly.

reference

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.

