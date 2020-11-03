Cross-platform .zip file creation

install

npm install cross-zip

usage

var zip = require ( 'cross-zip' ) var inPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFolder' ) var outPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFile.zip' ) zip.zipSync(inPath, outPath)

api

Zip the folder at inPath and save it to a .zip file at outPath . If a callback is passed, then it is called with an Error or null .

Sync version of zip.zip .

Unzip the .zip file at inPath into the folder at outPath . If a callback is passed, then it is called with an Error or null .

Sync version of zip.unzip .

Windows users

This package requires .NET Framework 4.5 or later and Powershell 3. These come pre-installed on Windows 8 or later.

On Windows 7 or earlier, you will need to install these manually in order for cross-zip to function correctly.

reference

related

cross-zip-cli: CLI version of cross-zip.

license

MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.