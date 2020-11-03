npm install cross-zip
var zip = require('cross-zip')
var inPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFolder') // folder to zip
var outPath = path.join(__dirname, 'myFile.zip') // name of output zip file
zip.zipSync(inPath, outPath)
zip.zip(inPath, outPath, [callback])
Zip the folder at
inPath and save it to a .zip file at
outPath. If a
callback
is passed, then it is called with an
Error or
null.
zip.zipSync(inPath, outPath)
Sync version of
zip.zip.
zip.unzip(inPath, outPath, [callback])
Unzip the .zip file at
inPath into the folder at
outPath. If a
callback is
passed, then it is called with an
Error or
null.
zip.unzipSync(inPath, outPath)
Sync version of
zip.unzip.
This package requires .NET Framework 4.5 or later and Powershell 3. These come pre-installed on Windows 8 or later.
On Windows 7 or earlier, you will need to install these manually in order for
cross-zip to function correctly.
MIT. Copyright (c) Feross Aboukhadijeh.